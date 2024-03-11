Netflix has easily proven itself to be the titan of the streaming world, having completely revolutionized how television and film are consumed daily. While many other streaming services have come up in the wake of Netflix's massive success, few have been able to stand their ground with the original masters of streaming, thanks greatly in part to Netflix's extensive catalog of original content. Of all the different types and genres of content that Netflix has released, their original comedy series have easily been some of their strongest work.

From massive cultural phenomenons to underground hidden gems, there is a seemingly endless number of great comedy series that Netflix has created to cultivate its rich streaming catalog. The upper echelon of the comedy series offerings that the service has to offer have gone down in history as some of the greatest and most recognizable comedy series of the modern era of television as a whole. There's sure to be at least one Netflix comedy series that fits one's specific niche and brand of comedy, as there are frankly too many great choices to choose from.

10 'Grace and Frankie' (2015 - 2022)

Creators: Marta Kauffman, Howard J. Morris

One of the longest-running series on Netflix, Grace and Frankie follows the unlikely friendship between the sharp and quick-witted former mogul Grace and free spirit artist Frankie. While the duo had never gotten along with one another, their lives are completely changed when it's revealed that their husbands have been secretly in love with one another for years. The duo now find themselves finding more time together than ever before, forced to navigate this unexpected family drama with only each other by their sides.

While many Netflix shows have succeeded off of their strong narratives and serialized storylines, Grace and Frankie harkens back to the biggest comedies of cable in its simplicity and ability to be picked up whenever. While it took a while for the show to truly find its footing and comedic voice, it works spectacularly at exuding a comforting and wholesome energy that is quickly passed on to the audience. A great deal of the show's success can be attributed to the iconic cemedic duo of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, masters of their craft who are electrifying in every scene.

9 'Never Have I Ever' (2020 - 2023)

Creators: Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher

Never Have I Ever is a teen coming-of-age series that follows teenage girl Devi Cishwakumar, who after a multitude of tragedies that have affected her life, is soon given the drive to power through the rest of her high school experience. Especially after her freshman year had her as a complete social outcast, she wants to do all that she can to leave behind the painful emotional baggage and make the most of her high school years, dealing with her own personal identity in the process.

Netflix has featured a multitude of iconic coming-of-age stories on the platform, from massively successful franchises like To All the Boys to hidden gems like American Vandal. However, Never Have I Ever easily stands out as one of Netflix's most personal and compelling coming of age stories, tying into a number of deep and mature themes and setpieces. This, however, doesn't stop the series from having a strong comedic core, as it's able to effectively balance drama, romance and comedy into a highly compelling and engaging singular package.

8 'GLOW' (2017 - 2019)

Creators: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

GLOW follows the story of the wild and extravagant characters surrounding a 1980s women's professional wrestling circuit known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW). The series specifically focuses on Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), known as "Zoya the Destroya" in the ring, in her attempts to audition and make it big in the ring. She finds herself clashing with executives and fellow wrestlers on her road to the top, but nothing will stop her from achieving her dreams.

GLOW is the definitive peak when it comes to sports shows on Netflix, finding the perfect balance between the electricity and excitement from competition and a great cast of comedic characters to balance it all out. The setup of a wild 80s wrestling federation lends itself to a great deal of memorable and hilarious characters, creating a perfect ensemble cast that builds the foundation for a genuinely compelling storyline.

7 'Wednesday' (2022 - )

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

One of the most-watched series in Netflix history, Wednesday is a modern coming-of-age adaptation of the classic Addams Family story and characters, focusing specifically on eldest daughter Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega). The film sees Wednesday having to deal with the difficulties and changes of going to a new school, while at the same time attempting to solve an unexpected murder mystery that is impacting the entire student body.

Modern Addams Family adaptations have been incredibly hit or miss, yet Wednesday perfectly understands the right balance between horror, comedy, and charm to make the entire experience a blast to watch. It comes across as the perfect modern evolution of these characters and storylines, feeling endlessly timeless yet as relevant as ever as it provides a brilliant new twist on the classic characters. Even with only one season under its belt, it's already made a massive namesake for being one of Netflix's best series and is sure to deliver even more with the highly anticipated season 2.

6 'Beef' (2023 - )

Creator: Lee Sung Jin

One of the biggest surprises and comedic smash hits of recent memory from Netflix, Beef takes the simple premise of road rage gone wrong and takes it to its absolute dramatic and comedic extremes. The series sees two strangers, Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), who get involved in a road rage incident in a parking lot. This soon spirals out of control into a massive prolonged feud that ends up having massive unforeseen consequences for both of them.

With its initial plan of only being a limited series, few comedy series have the perfect pacing, structure, and pinpoint execution that Beef provides, excelling greatly both narratively and comedically across the board. Yeun and Wong are a perfect comedic duo, with their characters elevating the material and making each scene that they are a part of highly exhilarating as well as hilarious. It's easily one of the strongest standalone seasons of television to come out in recent memory, with seemingly more on the way, even if a second season isn't outright required.

5 'Sex Education' (2019 - 2023)

Creator: Laurie Nunn

Sex Education is a British teen sex comedy series that follows the various lives and misadventures of teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale. Each member of the cast has their own personal issues and dilemmas, more often than not dealing with sexual intimacy and identity. Throughout the series, each character takes a deeper look within themselves to resolve and come to a greater understanding of their sense of self in their own comedic and awkward way.

The methodology that Sex Education tackles and explores such normally and previously taboo topics of a sexual nature and create genuine comedy out of otherwise awkward topics is highly commendable. It comes down to just how likable and relatable its brilliant cast of characters is, making it easy to root for them as well as laugh alongside them in their awkward moments. It's one of the most unique and original comedic series out there, with it having continued to raise its own bar for what was possible into an exciting, hilarious, and heartfelt conclusion.

4 'Dear White People' (2017 - 2021)

Creator: Justin Simien

Acting as a television series continuation of the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People follows the stories of several black college students attending the fictional Ivy League college, Winchester University. Each of their stories finds a way to tackle the issues and struggles surrounding modern American race relations through its progressive lens, and continues upon the talking points and storylines established in the original film.

While the original Dear White People film certainly had its fans, the story and characters truly hit their stride when it took the jump into a full series format. It allowed for greater dramatic and comedic exploration of its broad and dynamic supporting cast of characters while having the time and individualized focus to truly elevate its material. The original film was already a collection of four different stories, so the expansion into full-on series only made everything about the premise that much better, creating one of the most dynamic and effective series Netflix has put out.

3 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015 - 2019)

Creators: Tina Fey, Robert Carlock

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt follows the story of the titular Kimmy Schmidt, a 29-year-old who spent the last 15 years of her life held captive alongside three other women by the Reverend Richard Wayne. Having now been freed from the cult, Kimmy wants to do everything that she can to make sure that this terrifying time in her life doesn't define her, and sets out to do great things with her relentless optimism.

With its signature dark humor and top-notch characters, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was the show that first proved to many people that a comedic sitcom could work on a streaming service. The show truly epitomizes the strengths of the streaming era of comedy shows as a whole, acting as the trailblazer for the majority of great comedies that would follow in its footsteps. Even nearly 5 years out from the show's powerful finale, it still holds strong as one of the most legendary and iconic shows that Netflix has ever released.

2 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' (2019 - )

Creator: Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is a sketch comedy show run by and primarily starring former Saturday Night Live star Tim Robinson. The sketches used throughout the series employ a signature style of comedy that combines surrealism, cringe comedy, and a cavalcade of hilarious embarrassing moments. The series has created a multitude of iconic sketches and internet memes, creating a situation where even if you haven't even heard of or watched the show, you would probably recognize one of the sketches.

It's difficult for any sketch comedy show to stand out with competition like Saturday Night Live seemingly dominating the sketch comedy marketplace for almost 50 years. However, I Think You Should Leave brilliantly taps into the exact style of wild, in-your-face yet painfully cringe style of humor that thrives on the modern, irony-jaded internet spaces and social media. It's throwing so many strange concepts and ideas at the wall that it's outright impossible to not find at least one of them hilarious, helping the show cultivate a massive following despite only having 3 seasons.

1 'Bojack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

BoJack Horseman is an adult animated series that follows the misadventures and chaotic life of washed-up Hollywood star BoJack Horseman, living in a world comprised of both humans and anthropomorphic animals. In the many years since his stardom on the hit 90s sitcom 'Horsin' Around', Bojack has become an alcoholic mess of himself, failing to find fulfilling work and wallowing with his close friends. He soon finds a way to possibly end up back in the limelight when an offer comes along to help catalog and write an autobiography about his life.

BoJack Horseman has earned itself a powerful reputation over the years for being one of the strongest and most emotionally powerful animated series of all time, with a great mixture of drama, twists, and incredibly memorable characters. While a majority of the show's massive reputation comes from the back of its heartwrenching story and emotional core, this isn't to ignore the brilliant comedic chops that are baked into its very DNA. From constant background gags to satirical jabs at Hollywood culture to some of the best dialogue in the business, the show never loses its footing as a comedy, even when it delves into deeply heavy subject matter.

