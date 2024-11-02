Netflix has a wide range of movies on its platform that allows subscribers to seek out the perfect genre movie or one that agrees with their mood at that particular moment. Book adaptations have become more popular, and Netflix has taken the chance to obtain a good range of those movies that have been made from books. From romance novels to sci-fi fantasy series, the range of novels adapted into movies has continued to grow.

Not every book is meant to be made into a movie, but when it is done well and with intention, it has the ability to be a good film. A good movie adapted from a book should not only improve the writing but make those characters the reader pictured come to life in the best way possible. A book adaptation can be fun and exactly like the novel or have some twists along the way. No matter the route the director and writers take, they should always be able to deliver that initial message the book sought to bring out.

10 'Dumplin'' (2018)

Directed by Anne Fletcher

Image via Netflix

Dumplin' portrays the story of a plus-sized teenage girl who joins a pageant that her mom had previously won in her youth. Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) or "Dumplin'" as her mother, Rosie (Jennifer Aniston) calls her, joins this beauty pageant as a way to rebel against what it represents. Rosie was the former beauty queen of the small Texas town's pageant and wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps. The film follows Willowdean and her mother's relationship as they disagree about the pageant's purpose. Willowdean's rebellion intrigues the other pageant participants and they join her.

This movie is a story about growth, body image, and embracing oneself in the midst of a world that wants to rely on looks to determine if someone is beautiful or not. Audiences will feel empowered by the notion of digging deeper than surface-level beauty to find out what it really means to be a beauty queen. Macdonald and Aniston give exceptional performances that show off their chemistry as a mother and daughter struggling to understand each other. Secrets come to light and revelations arise, but the story of Dumplin' is adapted beautifully from the novel.

Dumplin' Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 20, 2018 Director Anne Fletcher Runtime 110 minutes Writers Kristin Hahn , Julie Murphy

9 'Nappily Ever After' (2018)

Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour

Close

This romantic comedy centers around Violet Jones (Sanaa Lathan), a businesswoman whose hair has shaped her personality and given her a certain kind of confidence her whole life. When she isn't proposed to by her boyfriend, Clint (Ricky Whittle), Violet decides she needs a change and cuts away from the thing that has been holding her back to most. Through this, she discovers self-love and romance based on her true self and needs in life.

Nappily Ever After, based on the book of the same name, reflects on the ways the Black community and those around them view long straight hair. The movie doesn't have an unpredictable plot, but it portrays the book well; and, with Sanaa Lathan as the lead, she brings her own appeal to the character of Violet Jones. A journey of discovery provides the audience with a good love story that spans across many avenues, like family, friendship, and self.

WATCH ON NETLIX

8 'The Noel Diary' (2022)

Directed by Charles Shyer

Image via Netflix

The Noel Diary is a heartwarming Christmas story about the meaning of family and the journey of hope and love. Rachel (Barrett Doss) and Jake (Justin Hartley) meet inside the home of Jake's estranged mother's estate after her death. Rachel is searching for her mother, while Jake is searching for answers about his mother's history after finding a diary full of secrets. The mutual need to find answers brings the two closer together, as they seek to find answers during the winter holiday season.

This movie gives a holiday spirit ambiance that if a viewer reads the novel, they will be able to feel all the sparkles and butterflies that it brings with it. While The Noel Diary isn't the most cinematic film to watch, it is a perfect holiday movie that has the happy ending every viewer wants to see. Sitting by the fire on a cold winter's night, this movie is the perfect fix for a hopeless romantic who loves to see people finding the answers they've always wanted and unexpectedly finding love along the way. Hartley and Doss are a beautiful pair to watch throughout the film.

The Noel Diary Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

7 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

Image via Netflix

Agu (Abraham Attah) is only a child when he is forced to become a child soldier in an unnamed African country. His Commandant (Idris Elba) is a brutal man whom Agu fears but also wants to survive in the environment he has been thrust into. Agu becomes one of the soldiers closest to Commandant, and it shows a side of him that has to battle with navigating through. This is the way of a child soldier who does what needs to be done to live.

This is a strategically crafted film and makes audiences pause before moving away from the screen. Beasts of No Nation allows audiences to see the cruelty of ways that children get warped into spaces not meant for them when under the command of an adult. It's a story about destruction with haunting scenes. With lines like Attah's when he says, "I just want to be happy in life," and an incomparable performance from Elba, this film does not disappoint.