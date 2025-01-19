From its humble beginnings as a pioneering movie-by-mail rental service in the late '90s and early 2000s to its market dominance today, Netflix is the biggest entertainment streaming service in the world. With hundreds of millions of active users logging in every day, the prevalence of Netflix in the entertainment industry has (for better and worse) set a precedent for the future of at-home entertainment and video streaming.

Being the titan of the industry, it's no surprise that Netflix has ventured into the creation of original content for its extensive media library. There have been hundreds of Netflix original movies and television shows developed since the company's very first original programming, House of Cards, in 2013. Over a decade later, it's time to look back and make a selection of the best Netflix Original movies that the service has to offer. This list will rank them based on their overall quality and how much they have contributed to Netflix's reputation.

10 'The Stranger' (2022)

Directed by Thomas M. Wright

A circumstantial conversation between two strangers on a bus leads to a sturdy friendship between Mark (Joel Edgerton) and Henry (Sean Harris). The latter is a rugged and damaged soul who finds comfort in the friendship of Mark. However, neither man is completely honest about who they really are, and eventually, their deepest secrets begin to surface.

Not only a massively underrated movie in its own right, The Stranger is an impressive genre movie that stands out as one of the best in recent memory. Edgerton and Harris both deliver career-best performances— the evolution of their friendship and what develops from it keeps the narrative rooted firmly in strong character writing. Like the best crime thrillers, The Stranger keeps the viewer guessing, delivering some shocking twists and indulging in a consistently grim atmosphere.

9 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' (2022)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

A darker telling of the beloved children's tale, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio begins with a wish to bring a wooden marionette named Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) to life. With his father, Geppetto (David Bradley), and Sebastian J. Cricket (Ewan McGregor), Pinocchio learns what it means to be human in his pursuit of a purpose.

The marriage of the timeless source material and visionary director Guillermo del Toro's distinct and imaginative flair is one that was bound for success. Not only is Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio immaculately presented, but it breathes new and exciting life into a story that could've felt familiar. This fairy tale isn't afraid to challenge even its youngest viewers with some intense and daunting themes, yet the movie never lacks fun and colorful spectacle. It was a long wait, but Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio was certainly worth it.

8 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Directed by Edward Berger

Another telling of the 1929 novel of the same name, as well as a cinematic update of the 1930 movie from Lewis Milestone, All Quiet on the Western Front is every bit as powerful as its predecessor. The movie follows Paul Baumer (Felix Kammerer), a 17-year-old German student who is eager to enlist in the Imperial German Army alongside his classmates. Baumer's patriotism is stifled as he is deployed onto the front lines and comes into direct contact with the horrific violence and brutality of warfare.

Almost 100 years separated from the original, Netflix's adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front is just as gritty, terrifying and visceral as it should be. While the production is considerably glossier and larger-scale, the narrative remains compact and focuses on the emotional damage war inflicts. All Quiet on the Western Front is a relentlessly bleak war movie, but it remains a potent cautionary tale and a warning that should be heeded.

7 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Theatre director Charlie Barber (Adam Driver) and his actress wife Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) are amidst an exhaustive and grueling divorce. As tensions between them grow, the means by which they emotionally harm each other only get more intense. The holy bonds of marriage aren't always an easy one to sustain.

Marriage Story is a simply brilliant piece of humanist filmmaking that is often profoundly powerful. Acclaimed writer and director Noah Baumbach outdid himself here; Marriage Story is one of the most passionate romance movies of the 21st century. Both Driver and Johansson are at the top of their games, embodying their complex characters with a level of finesse and grace that is all too uncommon. Marriage Story isn't always easy to watch, but it is always engrossing and thoroughly impactful.

6 'tick, tick... BOOM!' (2021)

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

In 1990 New York, Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) is a young, aspiring theatre composer who's on the brink of giving up on his passion. With his 30th birthday quickly approaching, Jonathan believes that his window is closing as he struggles to manage his career obligations and fierce ambition. Sometimes, disillusion and doubt can provoke the most brilliant of ideas.

tick, tick... BOOM! is an especially exciting and rousing docudrama that benefits from a career-best performance from the often underappreciated Andrew Garfield. There's just something inherently compelling when it comes to movies about the creation of art, and Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda was simply the perfect choice to helm a project such as this. tick, tick... BOOM! is an energetic, electrifying and utterly heartfelt ode to the power of inspiration and the rewards that ambition can yield.

5 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

In the picturesque Savannah, Georgia, the middle-aged Gracie (Julianne Moore) lives a quiet life with her husband Joe (Charles Melton). But it wasn't always so quiet; two decades prior, Gracie was the teacher of the underaged Joe, and the emotional turmoil of the tabloid controversy still lingers. Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) is cast to portray Gracie in a movie adaptation of the events and stays with Gracie as a means of studying for the role.

May December is a rich, contemplative and thoroughly engaging melodrama that packs a strong melancholic punch. Moore and Portman are exceptional, complimented by the sharp screenplay and precise direction from established director Todd Haynes. Few movies walk a tonal tightrope as effectively. May December is a quiet triumph, but a triumph nonetheless, and among the very best original content that Netflix has ever put out.