To say that Netflix has radically changed the infrastructure of the film industry over the last decade would be a significant understatement. While the studio’s policy of not releasing films in theaters has been controversial, Netflix has certainly funded films from many great filmmakers and earned several major accolades. Despite the success of awards-caliber films like Roma and The Irishman, Netflix’s blockbuster and genre films have left much to be desired.

Excessive budgets and talented casts aside, Netflix’s attempts to make broadly appealing action films have been quite disappointing. It’s increasingly evident that since many of these films skip theaters entirely, they lack the qualities that would make for an entertaining viewing experience. Although they may aid in earning the service incremental subscribed growth, Netflix certainly isn’t releasing any new classics. These are the most disappointing Netflix original movies, duds that fell short of even the lowest expectations.

10 ‘Death Note’ (2017)

Directed by Adam Wingard

It’s not surprising that Adam Wingard’s Death Note was a major disappointment, as the number of successful live-action adaptations of Japanese animation are few and far between. However, Wingard’s Death Note showed no loyalty or understanding of the source material. What was an intimate story about morality and teenage coming-of-age was turned into a generic slasher film with underwhelming visual effects.

While it features a few memorable performances from Lakeith Stanfield and Willem Dafoe, Netflix's Death Note unsuccessfully tried to recontextualize the story in an American setting. Denying the original’s cultural origins was a disastrous decision that left Wingard’s Death Note feeling like a pale imitation of the masterful work that inspired it. It couldn't appeal to Death Note's original fans or reach a new audience, effectively turning away any potential audience.

9 ‘Bright’ (2017)

Directed by David Ayer

While Suicide Squad was a disaster that arguably sank the DC Extended Universe, David Ayer is clearly a talented filmmaker, as evidenced by his work on the gritty war drama Fury and the powerful cop thriller End of Watch. An original fantasy drama set in a gritty future seemed like the perfect chance to have a comeback, but Bright was a jumbled mess that failed to kickstart a new franchise for Netflix.

The film is so busy setting up its mythology that it barely has time to tell an original story. In addition to the cheesy visual effects and hackneyed dialogue, Bright presents a metaphor for race relations that is borderline disrespectful. The film’s attempts to intertwine the history of racial discrimination within the Los Angeles Police Department with the appeal of fantasy creatures is laughable at best and insulting at worst.

8 ‘Mute’ (2018)

Directed by Duncan Jones

It’s to Netflix’s credit that the studio has greenlit bold and original films that may have struggled to find funding otherwise. While it’s great that the streamer produced new masterpieces from Martin Scorsese and Guillermo del Toro, director Duncan Jones could have used a few notes when making his science fiction neo-noir Mute. Perhaps the oddest film in Netflix’s history, Mute never lives up to the potential of its premise.

Inspired by classic sci-fi thrillers like Blade Runner and Dark City, Mute never introduces characters that are compelling in their own right. Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, and Justin Theroux can’t be faulted for giving inspired performances, as they do their best with the rather shallow writing and characterization. Unfortunately, Mute is a tonal misfire that goes between being overly saccharine and completely goofy at a moment’s notice.

7 ‘6 Underground’ (2019)

Directed by Michael Bay

Given how important Michael Bay has been in the theatrical marketplace thanks to the blockbuster success of his films, it's surprising that he would choose to make a new film with Netflix. Unfortunately, 6 Underground replaces the fun and snappy characters of Bay’s previous work on The Rock and Armageddon with a cast of unlikeable characters whose “heroism” is more than a little questionable.

Bay is best known for creating great setpieces, but his direction of the action in 6 Underground leaves a lot to be desired. The action is so quickly edited and tightly shot that a majority of the scenes are incomprehensible and ultimately lackluster. An entertaining swarmy performance from Ryan Reynolds isn’t enough to save what is a cynical, overly excessive, and outright clumsy attempt at a throwback to 1990s action films.

6 ‘The Laundromat’ (2019)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

It goes without saying that Steven Soderbergh is one of the most ambitious and talented filmmakers of his generation; he even made a great Netflix film with the underrated basketball drama High Flying Bird. Unfortunately, The Laundromat features some of Soderbergh’s worst tendencies by emphasizing style over substance. His attempt to make a fun, snappy biographical drama in the vein of The Big Short or The Wolf of Wall Street about the Panama Papers scandal is neither fun nor informative.

What’s most disappointing is that The Laundromat wastes an incredible cast of talented actors. For example, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas give scene-stealing performances as a pair of shady lawyers, but their fourth-wall-breaking commentary only feels like a distraction within a film that never has a firm grasp on its intended tone. Meryl Streep’s powerful dramatic turn is similarly wasted in a film that doesn’t know how to utilize her work.

5 ‘Rebecca’ (2020)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Given that Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca is a masterpiece that won the Academy Award for Best Picture, expectations about the new remake by horror maestro Ben Wheatley were understandably high. His version may be more accurate to the source material, but Wheatley’s Rebecca isn’t nearly as haunting or compelling as Hitchcock’s original. It’s hard not to compare the two when it’s so obvious that Wheatley is drawing from Hitchcock’s style and approach to the material.

Even when viewed as a standalone gothic romance thriller, Netflix’s Rebecca never sells the chemistry between its two leads. As much as Lily James desperately tries to inject some life into the project, Armie Hammer is no Laurence Olivier, and his shallow performance drags the film’s pacing to a halt. The result is a predictable, melodramatic slow burn that doesn’t showcase the uniquely sinister qualities of Wheatley’s other films.

4 ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ (2020)

Directed by Ron Howard

Its source material was already controversial, but Hillbilly Elegy still had potential based on the direction of Ron Howard. Alas, Hillbilly Elegy lacks the attention to detail that made Howard’s other films stand out. In place of any cultural specificity is a generic family melodrama that resorts to making generalizations about the life of America’s working-class families. It’s disappointing to see such a talented filmmaker show no signs that he’s learned from his past success.

Even more egregiously, Hillbilly Elegy wastes its talented ensemble. Amy Adams and Glenn Close try their best to turn the film’s shallow material into something more profound, but they can't succeed with so much working against them. Still, Close’s work earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, perhaps the only redeeming aspect of a film that dramatically misses the mark.

3 ‘The Gray Man’ (2022)

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo

Expectations were sky-high for The Gray Man, the first film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo after Avengers: Endgame became one of the highest-grossing movies at the box office. While it had no shortage of action sequences, The Gray Man is about as generic of an action thriller as was possible. Ryan Gosling is miscast as a dull, unsentimental secret agent on a dangerous mission; similarly, Chris Evans' attempts to give a lively, villainous performance come at the expense of the self-seriousness of the film.

The Gray Man’s greatest flaw is its overt attempts to set up sequels. Most of the film’s running time tries to establish exposition that could be relevant for future installments in the franchise. However, based on the negative reaction that the first film received, it seems highly unlikely that these supposed continuations will ever see the light of day.

2 ‘Pain Hustlers’ (2023)

Directed by David Yates

There have been more than a few great films and television shows in recent years about the opioid crisis, including Hulu’s Dopesick, the HBO documentary Crime of the Century, and Netflix’s limited series Painkiller. Unfortunately, Pain Hustlers fails to do the victims of the opioid crisis any justice by focusing on the perpetrators.

Instead of telling an authentic story about the effects that OxyContin use has on patients, Pain Hustlers tries to evoke empathy for the opioid’s distributors, played by Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. While he certainly has made a name for himself with his work on the Harry Potter film series, David Yates was not the right filmmaker to direct Pain Hustlers. The film’s attempts to tell a snappy, informative rise and fall story feel too similar to films like The Social Network or Goodfellas, which did the same thing with much more focus.

1 ‘Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’ (2023)

Directed by Zack Snyder

To say that Zack Snyder is a polarizing filmmaker would be a significant understatement; Snyder’s DC films divided fans down the middle for their cynical and dark approach. Still, the notion of Snyder working on a completely original project was exciting, but Rebel Moon- Part One: A Child of Fire was a dour and unexciting start to a new franchise. Rather than introducing audiences to an original set of characters, Snyder wasted a majority of his first installment setting up future sequels.

Although an original work from Znyder, the Rebel Moon saga doesn’t feel all that original. The overt allusions to Star Wars and Seven Samurai are impossible to ignore and only seek to remind the viewer that Snyder is nothing but a product of his influences. It makes for a gloomy and rather dull first chapter in an underwhelming new series, and considering the massive budget and lofty expectations, Rebel Moon can't help but feel like a waste of time and effort.

