With temperatures rising, Netflix has prepared a line-up of upbeat and action-packed titles to accompany subscribers over the summer. From comedic films like Unfrosted to stunt-filled projects like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, there is lots to see catered to a wide range of viewers. Prepare to see Jessica Alba and Halle Berry kicking butts and Nicole Kidman falling in love with a movie star in an entertaining rom-com. Here are the most anticipated movies dropping on Netflix over the next few months.

May

'Unfrosted'

Release Date: May 3, 2024 Genre: Comedy Director: Jerry Seinfeld Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant

After making a stop in the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale, Jerry Seinfeld is ready to star in Unfrosted, a comedy about the invention of the Pop-Tart. In 1963, Kellogg's sought the opportunity to beat their industry rival (Post) by coming up with the ideal breakfast cake. The Netflix original uses a fictitious approach to tell this tale of sugar and ambition about how two companies tried to invent the perfect morning dessert for kids to savor. With a stacked cast, including names like Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant, this film marks Seinfeld's directorial debut, and it is only one of the many anticipated releases heading to Netflix this summer.

'Atlas'

Release Date: May 14, 2024 Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Director: Brad Peyton Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong

Jennifer Lopez may have just released a new album followed by two films on Prime Video (taking a visual approach to her latest songs), but there is more in store for the actress/pop artist. J-Lo will return to the realm of action in the upcoming Netflix original Atlas, playing a data analyst with a deep distrust of AI. As she joins a mission to capture a renegade robot who she shares a mysterious past with, the protagonist goes from being hostile toward artificial intelligence to depending on it to survive. Starring Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown, this film comes at a time in which AI caves in, and people will easily be able to relate to Atlas' struggle.

Also Available in May:

Title: Genre: Release Date: Mother of the Bride Romantic Comedy May 9 Living with Leopards Nature Documentary May 10 Thelma the Unicorn Animation, Comedy, Family May 17 Power Documentary May 17

June

'Hit Man'

Release Date: June 7, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance Director: Richard Linklater Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Retta, Austin Amelio

From Top Gun: Maverick to Anyone But You, Glen Powell has shown that he has charm and action star quality to spare. Next on his plate is Richard Linklater's Hit Man, in which the actor will use both his experience as a romantic lead and his stunt skills. In the film, he plays Professor Gary Johnson who lives a double life as a hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. Using various disguises in order to take on dangerous missions, Gary is quick to detain the bad guys. Yet, as he begins to develop feelings for a potential criminal named Madison (Adria Arjona), he is suddenly at a crossroads between doing his job and falling in love with the enemy.

'Trigger Warning'

Release Date: June 21, 2024 Genre: Action, Thriller Director: Mouly Surya Cast: Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Anthony Michael Hall, Gabriel Basso

Jessica Alba has been off the spotlight for quite some time now, but not for long. The Fantastic Four alum is set to lead Netflix's upcoming action project, Trigger Warning, alongside Mark Webber. She will star as Parker, a special forces commando who is pulled off from her duty after receiving news of her father's death. As the character returns to her hometown and reconnects with her family, she finds out that her father's passing was no accident. While she runs the family bar, Parker investigates more about the violent gang that has been haunting her town and how they might've been linked to her parent's sudden death. Directed by Mouly Surya, Alba's return to action will see her doing fight scenes that she's never done onscreen before. The actress shared with Tudum that she even learned Indonesian knife fighting in order to make her action sequences even more impactful.

'A Family Affair'

Release Date: June 28, 2024 Genre: Romantic Comedy Director: Richard LaGravenese Cast: Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Zac Efron, Kathy Bates

A Paperboy reunion will soon be among us as Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron share the screen for a second time in A Family Affair. They play love interests yet again in the forthcoming Netflix film, with Kidman as a single mother and Efron as a movie star boss. This pairing makes things awkward for Zara (Joey King), who feels sick just picturing her parent hooking up with her supervisor from work. As these characters try to grapple with love and family dynamics, the film will surely be filled with comedic moments and heart-to-heart instances between them. The age-gap romance at the center of A Family Affair shows that there is more in store for these relationships on screen after The Idea of You, which also follows the premise of a single mom in a relationship with a younger man.

Also Available in June:

Title: Genre: Release Date: How to Rob a Bank Documentary June 5 Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors Documentary June 12 Ultraman: Rising Animation, Action, Adventure June 14 Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution Documentary June 18 Black Barbie: A Documentary Documentary June 19

July

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: July 3, 2024 Genre: Action Comedy Director: Mark Molloy Cast: Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judge Reinhold

Nearly 30 years after the first installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, Eddie Murphy will be back as Axel Foley. The witty Detroit cop will embark on another case, this time alongside both former pals and new collaborators. The protagonist must rely on his daughter Jane (Taylour Paige), Detective Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), and Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy. According to director Mark Molly, the cultural contrast between Detroit and Beverly Hills is just as prevalent now as it was in the '80s. The upcoming film will explore those clashes and how they impact Axel on his latest mission.

Also Available in July:

Title: Genre: Release Date: Skywalkers: A Love Story Documentary July 19 Find Me Falling Romantic Comedy July 19 Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa Documentary July 31

August

'The Union'

Release Date: August 16, 2024 Genre: Action Comedy Director: Julian Farino Cast: Mark Wallberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons, Mike Colter

Like Alba in Trigger Warning, The Union marks Halle Berry's comeback in the action genre. In it, she plays Roxanne, Mike's (Mark Wallberg) ex-girlfriend who has undergone a major career change since they last crossed paths. As this duo reconnects, Roxanne offers Mike the opportunity to be part of a dangerous intelligence mission, believing that he is the perfect person to do the job. This daunting request is a departure from his comfort zone, given that the character lives a peaceful life working at a construction site in New Jersey. Yet, Mike says "yes" to the mission, and the two are thrown into the world of spies and car chases, only to see their former romance come back to life.

Also Available in August: