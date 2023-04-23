Without a doubt, Netflix is a market leader in the streaming industry and a pioneer in the creation of original content. The giant is well known for its original television series like Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, and Bojack Horseman, as well as its original motion pictures such as The Irishman, Marriage Story, and To All the Boys trilogy.

Not all of its original content, though, is successful since some of it causes viewers to wonder why Netflix allowed these films to go into production in the first place. Ranging from thrillers with A-list actors to animated films, there are lots of Netflix original films earning incredibly low scores on Rotten Tomatoes that fans cannot help but gasp.

10 ‘The Do-Over’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 9%

The Do-Over center on Charlie (David Spade) and his old high school friend (now FBI Agent), Max (Adam Sandler) as they decide to fake their deaths to start over. However, when they learn that the deceased men whose identities they had adopted were involved in criminal activity, things start to go wrong.

Every aspect of the film is typical of Adam Sandler's fodder, from the crude humor to the involvement of his friends to the cringy and forced emotion in the epilogue. Additionally, the movie is described as a Grown Ups remake with a lot of guns, graphic violence, sex, and continuous profanity.

9 ‘Me Time’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 6%

Me Time follows Sonny (Kevin Hart) who is a stay-at-home father who devotes his entire attention to his family. Then when Huck (Mark Wahlberg), his former best friend reconnects for their annual celebration, Sonny doesn’t want to attend since he finally finds himself some “me time” in years while his wife and kids are away.

The narrative picks up steam in the first half of the story, but the second half devolves into a string of poor jokes that feel discontinuous and lose the plot's momentum. Despite having a lot of outstanding actors, like Wahlberg and Hart, in the cast, the movie doesn't appear to know their strengths and weaknesses.

8 ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 5%

Adapted from the 1996 novel of the same name by Joan Didion,The Last Thing He Wanted follows an experienced journalist (Anne Hathaway) from Washington, D.C., who loses track of her own story when she is forced to become an unsuspecting subject in the story she is trying to break because of a guilt-driven errand for her father (Willem Dafoe).

It's unexpected to see a movie with so many prominent actors, like Ben Affleck, Hathaway, and Dafoe, receive such a poor score. The Last Thing He Wanted is structured and paced like a thriller, but it lacks the narrative consistency necessary to bind all of its moving elements together.

7 ‘The Last Days of American Crime’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

Set in the not-too-distant future, The Last Days of American Crime begin with the U.S. government intending to broadcast a signal that will make it impossible for anyone to intentionally commit crimes as a final response to terrorism and crime, causing the criminals to take advantage of their final opportunities to perpetrate crime.

The Last Days Of American Crime is just another action film that drags on for far too long before getting to the point. It could have been better accomplished without overusing sex, violence, and weapons. Moreover, the movie is too difficult to finish or like since it has no particular plot and is suffocated in its own ridiculousness, deservingly receiving a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

True Memoirs of an International Assassin follows Sam Larson (Kevin James), an author who finds himself pulled into the world of his main character after a publisher converts his debut novel about a dangerous international assassin from fiction to non-fiction. He then must adopt the role of his character to survive.

Despite the fact that the film's premise sounds intriguing enough to draw people in, its execution falls far short. The movie fails in several ways, including that it isn't amusing enough, action-packed enough, or has memorable and likable enough characters.

5 ‘365 Days’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

Based on the first novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, 365 Days revolves around a young Warsaw woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is in a soulless relationship and falls for a domineering Sicilian businessman (Michele Morrone), who kidnaps and forces her to fall in love with him for a period of 365 days.

365 Days is like a big-budget porn movie that has had its story and characters drastically trimmed, with a ton of clearly abusive relationship behavior added along with cringy actings and unlikable characters. The mere fact that Netflix approved this film is absurd in and of itself.

4 ‘Marmaduke’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

Marmaduke is a computer-animated comedy film that follows an undisciplined but lovable Great Dane named Marmaduke (voiced by Pete Davidson) who is believed by a legendary dog trainer (Brian Hull) that he can be transformed into the first Great Dane to win the World Dog Championship.

Marmaduke is a complete letdown with uninspiring images, a disjointed and badly written storyline, and a lack of comedy and an educational goal. The movie is like a stoner writer's half-awake nightmare, unaware of why and how it was made but nevertheless producing it.

3 ‘Naked’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

Naked follows a substitute teacher Rob Anderson (Marlon Wayans) who is nervous about his wedding day and is stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive embarrassing moments of him being naked in the elevator and being arrested until he does everything right.

Naked eventually turns out to be extremely forgettable for a movie about a guy trapped in a time loop. Moreover, the movie primarily relies on cheap humor that doesn't seem to work, showing an obvious disregard for developing a realistic world, a coherent plot, or creating likable or sympathetic characters.

2 ‘The Ridiculous 6’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

The Ridiculous 6 follows an Indian-raised white guy named Tommy (Adam Sandler) who is approached by his long-lost father (Nick Nolte), who asks for help with $50,00o or he will be killed by his former gang. Tommy embarks on a ridiculous adventure in an effort to save their father, picking up his other 5 new brothers along the way.

The Ridiculous 6 is a clumsy mashup of Westerns and Western parodies, full of sloppily racist gags that can't be easily dismissed with an irony card blow. The movie is a 2-hour waste of time because it is obviously a time for the cast and crew to have a good time rather than to amuse its viewers.

1 ‘Father of the Year’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0%

Father of the Year centers on a discussion between two college graduates about which father would win in a fight that is taken seriously by their fathers, resulting in the loss of employment, broken relationships, and the coming of age of best friends as they come to terms with their fathers' identities.

Despite the movie's valiant attempts to convey a message, it fails because of its lack of grace, overused humor, and bloated amount of content. The picture is yet another dud in Spade's comedy genre that has to be forgotten.

