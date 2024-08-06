The modern era of cinema and television has been largely defined by the massive amounts of original content and exclusive works of art created for each streaming service, with Netflix easily cementing itself as a leader on this front. The streamer has a sense of scale and magnitude higher than every other service, with countless original films released on the platform in any and all types of genres. However, their original science fiction films usually stand out.

From massive blockbusters like The Adam Project to prestigious award films like Don't Look Up, there is a wide variety of different sci-fi stories that Netflix has crafted, and each movie lover has their favorites. Letterboxd has one of the most distinct and differing opinions compared to every other film community, with its increased focus on animated films and international experiences creating a "best of" list unlike any other. Still, the site has a great sense of quality, and these sci-fi original Netflix movies are Letterboxd's highest-rated, with many also ranked as some of Netflix's best of all time.

10 'Oxygen' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.14/5

A high-stakes sci-fi thriller that primarily stars only one actress, Oxygen is a French film that follows Elizabeth, a woman waking up in a cryogenic chamber with no memories of how she got there or who she is. With an array of warnings telling her that she's running out of air and no way to open the chamber, Elizabeth must use the tools available to her to figure out who she is, where she is, and how she can get out of this situation alive.

Following in the footsteps of other claustrophobic thrillers, Oxygen succeeds thanks to the inherent terror and nightmare scenario of being closed off in a small space with a constant timer until seemingly inevitable death. Mélanie Laurent does a great job in the solo performance, showing not only the dread and confusion one would face in this scenario but also the determination and strength to find a way out, no matter how difficult. An array of effective twists and turns helped the film stay engaging and unpredictable, as Oxygen broke through the language barrier and became one of Netflix's most renowned sci-fi efforts.

9 'Space Sweepers' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.27/5

A South Korean sci-fi blockbuster that proves that an engaging space story doesn't require a massive budget to be highly entertaining and captivating on-screen, Space Sweepers became an unexpected hit on Netflix. The film follows a ragtag crew of space junk collectors who unexpectedly discover a humanoid robot while on another routine job, soon realizing that the robot is a weapon of mass destruction. With the potential for profits being massive, the crew decides to get involved in a dangerous business deal that places all of their lives at stake.

Even with its smaller budget compared to other sci-fi epics, Space Sweepers has an inherent understanding and love for the genre as a whole and the art of worldbuilding, creating a dynamic and highly engaging world that compliments the unfolding story. Complete with some effective themes and critiques of capitalism and a wildly entertaining cast of characters, the film quickly became a hidden gem not just among Netflix viewers but especially among Letterboxd users.

8 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.54/5

A standalone movie for what is easily one of the most underrated adaptations of the classic characters, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie places the characters in an effective sci-fi action story. The film sees a mysterious traveler from the future arriving in the current day to warn the turtles of a terrifying alien threat that will conquer the world unless they stop it. Initially writing off the warning and downplaying its threat, the turtles soon face off against their greatest threat, yet as they go head-to-head against the dangerous Krang.

2D animation is something of a rarity in the modern era of animation compared to the much more popular computer 3D animation, especially when it comes to films made in the United States. However, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is filled with so much flashy and exciting high-octane action that it makes an argument for 2D animation returning as a mainstay alongside 3D animation. Its time travel sci-fi story also helps the film work incredibly well as a standalone experience, with viewers not having to see the original show to enjoy the ride, and making the film one of the best versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles yet.

7 'The Call' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.57/5

A South Korean sci-fi mystery that uses a unique sci-fi premise to create high levels of tension and suspense, The Call is a meticulously woven experience that leaves audiences at the edge of their seats. The film follows a similar struggle faced by two different women, living completely separate lives 20 years apart from one another, yet interconnected through a phone call across time as they live in the same home. The call proves to change their lives, with the woman from the future attempting to use her newfound knowledge to stop several deaths, creating disastrous consequences.

The Call offers one of the most dynamic and one-of-a-kind approaches to a time travel story.

The Call is the rare type of premise that offers a blending of science fiction, supernatural elements, and mystery thriller to create an experience that is unlike any other film out there. The plot and danger constantly evolve throughout the film, with an inherent unpredictability that keeps the audience on their toes with twist after twist, working perfectly not just for a mystery thriller but for a time-based sci-fi film. The Call offers one of the most dynamic and one-of-a-kind approaches to a time travel story, acting as a must-watch for fans of time-based shenanigans.

6 'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.62/5

One of many collaborations between Netflix and director Richard Linklater, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is a beautifully stylized nostalgia bomb for the late '60s and the space race era. The film is a recollection of 1969 from Houston boy Stan, who is chosen to be a part of a secret test launch to the moon that will take place before the official launch due to NASA accidentally making the first space shuttle too small for adults to use. At the same time, Stan goes through his experience of living life as a child during the era, with all the staples and features that the late 60s has to offer.

Linklater's filmmaking style has always lent itself to exploring the humanity and brilliance within everyday aspects of human life, and few films understand this approach as accurately as Apollo 10½. The film manages the near-impossible task of making the audience feel nostalgia for an era even if they never lived through it, with its rotoscoped animation style only furthering these feelings of escapism and comfort. It all comes together to create a cinematic experience that is on par with Richard Linklater's best works.

5 'They Cloned Tyrone' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.65/5

A wild and over-the-top sci-fi satire from director Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone excels greatly because of its ingenious premise, ripe with powerful themes and the setup for various hilarious shenanigans. The film follows an unlikely trio of drug dealers and gang members who uncover a mysterious conspiracy launched by the unexplainable return of Fontaine, who had just died the previous day. Fontaine, Slick Charles, and Yo-Yo discover a mysterious futuristic lab underneath their town that seems to be controlling anything and everything they do.

They Cloned Tyrone has an inherent in-your-face style and tone that helps make it stand out as a breath of fresh air compared to other sci-fi films. When combined with its sci-fi elements, this singular tone makes it a fun and exciting story to watch. However, the film is also much more than its style, as it has a great selection of topical themes and messages that have resonated with a socially cognizant modern audience, creating one of Netflix's most exciting original films of recent memory.

4 'Okja' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.71/5

Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho's Okja follows similar anticapitalist themes and concepts as his other films under a moving and emotional sci-fi story. The film follows young Mija, who, after making an unexpected friendship with a massive, mysterious animal named Okja, risks everything in her life to prevent a massive conglomerate company from kidnapping it for their benefit.

Okja harkens back to a classic style of wholesome sci-fi story akin to E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial with the distinct vision and stylings of Joon-ho to create it for a modern and adult audience. It's able to tap into these emotional and effective facets of filmmaking while also not having to talk down to its viewers, allowing them to understand and delve into its deeper themes and symbolism. While sometimes overlooked in relation to Joon-ho's exceptional filmography, Okja deserves to be in the conversation as one of his most touching and approachable works of art.

3 'Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.71/5

A long-awaited legacy film released 13 years after the cancellation of the original cult classic series, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus was a long-awaited continuation to Invader Zim and an effective sendoff for the characters as a whole. The film follows Zim dealing with mental burnout after realizing that his leaders, Almighty Tallest Purple and Almighty Tallest Red, never had any intentions of coming to Earth, forcing him to wallow in sadness in the face of his rival, Dib. However, this is only a ploy by Zim, as he decides to enact a diabolical plan to change his leaders' minds by bringing the Earth in its entirety to them.

Enter the Florpus has the same style of manic and chaotic sci-fi shenanigans that made the original series such a fan favorite among the classic Nicktoons series. It's a loving tribute not only to the show but to the fans who have stuck with the series for so long, with a multitude of callbacks that feel like a time capsule from a simpler, better time. The film lived up to all the hype and expectations that a legacy film is given, with an array of stellar animation quality and hilariously quotable lines.

2 'Ultraman: Rising' (2024)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.71/5

Simply the latest in a long line of legendary action sci-fi films in the Ultraman franchise, Ultraman: Rising takes the character into the world of animation for a cinematic style that fits the legendary Japanese icon perfectly. The film follows a professional baseball player who, on the verge of finally winning a championship in America, is thrust back to his life in Japan to take the mantle of superhero Ultraman from his father. As he adjusts to his new life and job as Ultraman, he receives the responsibility of caring for an infant Gigantron before the Kaiju Defence Force can destroy it.

Ultraman is a franchise that has been going on for over 55 years, with a wide variety of different stories and worlds explored and becoming one of Japan's premiere sci-fi franchises. However, even with decades worth of stories and legacy behind it, Ultraman: Rising evolves and creates something new with the characters, offering a highly stylized and compelling animated adventure that works brilliantly on its own merits. Its blend of flashy action and wholesome family moments has quickly made it a fan favorite among Letterboxd users as one of the best recent animated films from Netflix.

1 'Nimona' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 3.94/5

Blending science fiction and classic fantasy to create a wild world of infinite possibilities, Nimona is only limited by its imagination to create one of Netflix's most defining films in recent memory. The film follows medieval-futuristic knight Ballister Boldheart, who, on the day he is to be accepted as a knight, is framed for the murder of the kingdom's queen, forcing him into hiding. He soon makes an unexpected partnership with the teenage shapeshifter outcast Nimona, as the duo forge a plan to break into the kingdom to find the proof to clear Ballister's name.

There is a lot to love about Nimona, from its character-driven animation style to its poignant themes on gender and persecution. Still, the one thing that helps hold the entire film together is its brilliant sci-fi fantasy worldbuilding. There is simply no other animated world quite like the one in Nimona, blending the best aspects of science fiction and medieval fantasy to make a best-of-both-worlds scenario. Fans should be grateful Nimona ended up on Netflix rather than Disney, becoming one of the former's best sci-fi films.

