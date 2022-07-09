Since 2013, Netflix has churned out a whopping amount of original content. They deliver quality as well as quantity: in 2021 alone, Netflix's original programming won 44 Emmy Awards; more than any other production company. Netflix has had its fair share of duds, of course. (See Real Rob and Emily in Paris). But a handful of its shows, like BoJack Horseman and Black Mirror, have rightly earned their place in the pantheon of great TV.

Netflix's deep pockets mean they have been able to produce several large-scale shows starring big names that can more than compete with anything made by HBO or AMC. Netflix's most acclaimed shows span a range of genres, from sci-fi and comedy to historical drama and crime – IMDb users have made it easy to determine the top 10 Netflix series of all time.

25 'One Piece' (2023 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Already being called one of the best live-action adaptations of a manga series, 2023's One Piece burst onto the scene and entertained both established and new fans. The fantasy adventure series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his pirate crew as they sail across the sea in search of the ultimate treasure. They come across several obstacles during their quest for the title of Pirate King.

Starring a talented ensemble cast to portray the Straw Hat Pirates, One Piece has been praised for its fantastic performances, gorgeous visuals, and high production value that shows in the outcome. Most importantly, it has been incredibly loyal to the source material, which had numerous fans to begin with and are eagerly awaiting a new season.

One Piece (Live-Action) Release Date August 31, 2023 Cast Iñaki Godoy , Mackenyu , Emily Rudd , McKinley Belcher III , Jacob Gibson , Taz Skylar Seasons 1

24 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

1982's The Dark Crystal is a beloved classic and a groundbreaking fantasy film that made excellent use of animatronics to bring its magical world to life. Many fans were likely hoping that Netflix's prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, would be a chance to dive back into the world of the Gelflings. The show follows three Gelflings: Rian, Deet, and Brea, and their quest to bring the clans together to save their planet Thra.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance certainly succeeds at worldbuilding, creating a visually striking fictional landscape where anything seems possible. However, its attempt at being family-friendly takes away from the gravitas of its plot. It's not surprising it was canceled after just one season considering its high cost, dashing any hope of The Dark Crystal's return.

23 'After Life' (2019 - 2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

After Life is a remarkable comedy series that will break viewers' hearts before they know what hit them. Created by and starring Ricky Gervais in one of his best roles as Tony Johnson, the series focuses on the protagonist's journey through grief after the death of his beloved wife. To cope with his pain, Tony ignores societal norms and decides to be as brutally honest as possible to everyone and anyone, even if it hurts them. Over time, however, Tony's attitude and approach to grief slowly changes.

The series manages to use dark humor to delve into heavy topics with a light touch, with Ricky Gervais' impeccable writing and tour-de-force performance making the show worth watching. Viewers can expect to both laugh and cry as they watch Tony's winding journey to healing. After Life is a profound exploration of grief and the human experience, oscillating between comedy and heartbreak to deliver a truly unique viewing experience.

22 'The Punisher' (2017-2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Long before Disney+ was churning out new Marvel series and seasons every year, Netflix adapted The Punisher. Based on the popular comic, Marine veteran Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) finds a new life's purpose as he seeks revenge on the people responsible for the murder of his wife and children. Castle goes by the Punisher as he inflicts vigilante justice while uncovering a conspiracy of the New York crime underworld.

While the series only lasted two seasons, it is one of streaming's solid early attempts at translating comics to the medium during a decade of blockbuster movie releases. The Punisher is action-packed and earned its sole Emmy nomination for Stunt Coordination, an awards category gaining more traction, respect, and attention in recent years.

21 'Love, Death & Robots' (2019 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Now rightly considered among the best anthology series ever made, Love, Death & Robots depicts numerous incredible stories that weave sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more. Created by Tim Miller, the Netflix original series delivers bite-sized tales that explore the darker aspects of humanity. From dystopian worlds where robots examine the remnants of society to utopias ruled by sentient yogurt, the series covers a wide array of fascinating stories.

Of course, the scene-stealer in the Netflix show is often the novel animation techniques and mesmerizing visual styles displayed with delicious variety across its episodes. Every episode is different, with different animation studios and artists getting a chance to show off their talents. Everyone has their own favorites, with Love, Death & Robots' best episodes – from "Bad Travelling" to "Beyond the Aquila Rift" – earning their place in TV history.

Love, Death & Robots Release Date March 15, 2019 Cast Fred Tatasciore , Nolan North , Noshir Dalal , Josh Brener Seasons 3

20 'Cobra Kai' (2018-2025)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Serving as a nostalgic throwback to the original source movies the series draws from, Cobra Kai is an original series that's fun for the whole family. Ralph Macchiao and William Zabka return to their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence when they once again find themselves rivals teaching their variations of martial arts to the next generation. Concluding at the end of season six, Cobra Kai brought back supporting and villainous characters from the movies into the series, arcing Daniel and Johnny from enemies to allies and a whole lot in between.

Each season remained consistent in its attention to the martial arts sequences, comedic writing, and character development of the old and new. What was an iconic 80s coming-of-age story rings true today, decades later, with The Karate Kid's legacy passing to the cast of teens stepping into the shoes Macchiao and Zabka broke in.

19 'Delhi Crime' (2019 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

A true-crime series based on the infamous 2012 events in New Delhi, Delhi Crime is a needle-in-the-haystack gem that IMDb users gave its proper due. The international drama follows the New Delhi police as they investigate the brutal Nirbhaya case, seeking to bring the men who committed the crime to justice. The Netflix original is focused on gritty storytelling rooted in suspense and fast-paced thrills.

From the start, this two-season series set the tone for audiences that this was going to be far more aggressive than a standard police procedural show. The masterful performances and attention to cinematic detail make Delhi Crime an under-the-radar stream that mainstream Netflix viewers need to add to their watchlist.

18 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

This 11-time Emmy-winning miniseries proved yet again that Anya Taylor-Joy is more than just a movie star. The Queen's Gambit features Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a young orphan who becomes a teenage chess prodigy determined to become the best in the world, but for Beth, fame comes at a price as she struggles with addiction along the way. The series is based on Walter Trevis' novel of the same name.

The stunning performance by Taylor-Joy depicted a feminist approach to the strategic sport while also showcasing the sexism of the 1960s era and that that remains in the sport. The impact of The Queen's Gambit ricocheted offscreen as audiences found a new interest in chess after seeing its exciting, and realistic portrayal onscreen by a character that made some morally gray choices, but was an absolute heroine to root for.

17 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Screaming life into a tale of death and devastation, creator and genre Mike Flanagan gave Netflix viewers the most beautiful limited horror series of all time. The Haunting of Hill House is a modernized adaptation of the gothic novel by Shirley Jackson, with the series depicting the lives of the now-adult Crain children as they confront the past and the moment their family fractured after moving into an old home. Flashing between the past and present, each sibling must navigate their memories of the hauntings and supernatural occurrences that plagued their lives.

Despite being snubbed for every mainstream award nomination, The Haunting of Hill House demonstrates that television horror can be just as cinematic as the big screen. From the poignant writing to the masterful cinematography and editing, this limited original series set the tone for what audiences would expect and demand from the genre's TV series, and what they would also crave every time Flanagan's name was attached to an upcoming project.

16 'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Ozark thrusts viewers into a world full of crime and deceit, in the midst of which are the Byrdes, a dysfunctional family that moves away from their comfortable urban home to launder money for a drug cartel. Led by the unassuming but brilliant Marty Byrde (masterfully played by Jason Bateman), the family is forced to stay one step ahead to ensure their own survival. In the process of evading the dangerous criminals that begin to surround them, the Byrdes start to change and their transformative character arcs become the true stars of the series.

With its shocking twists to go alongside this impressive character development, Ozark goes to some truly dark places. It blurs the line between right and wrong as it becomes painfully obvious that the Byrdes are not the victim in all of this. The morally ambiguous journey is something fans of the crime and drama genres should experience at least once.

15 'The Last Kingdom' (2015 - 2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Thrusting audiences into the tumultuous world of 9th-century England, The Last Kingdom is centered on the riveting story of a Saxon nobleman who's captured and raised by Vikings, Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon). When he grows up, he wishes to seek revenge for his father figure's untimely death, but finds himself in a strange position where he has to make a tough choice. His narrative is set against the historical events, political intrigue, and clashing and shifting of alliances in the Viking Age.

A stunning picture of medieval life – complete with brutal battles and drama within the royal courts – The Last Kingdom depicts a vibrant and engaging portrait of the historical period embellished with drama and well-choreographed violence. The British historical fiction series became so popular and had such a dedicated fanbase that following its ending, a feature-length sequel that extended its storyline soon followed on Netflix.

14 'Heartstopper' (2022 - )

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Heartstopper rightly premiered to critical acclaim and quickly became one of the most popular Netflix original series when it was first released. Based on Alice Oseman's eponymous webcomic and graphic novel, the coming-of-age romcom follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a schoolboy who falls for his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

From its heartwarming story and well-written characters to its gorgeous comics-inspired visuals and effortlessly sweet twists, there's more than one reason to love Heartstopper. The series has expanded since then to include other likable characters like Tao Xu (William Gao) and Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell), with viewers eagerly waiting to see where the teen series will take their stories. Anyone who enjoys lighthearted teen romance series should consider giving this show a shot.

Heartstopper Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman Seasons 2

13 'Anne with an E' (2017-2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Finding period drama original content for a younger viewing audience can prove challenging, but Netflix's adaptation of L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables proved up for the challenge. Amybeth McNulty stars as the titular literary legend, Anne, living as an orphan on Prince Edward Island in the late 19th Century. Her adolescent tale of strength and emotional endurance as she remains optimistic while transforming the lives around her is a welcome, much-needed change of pace in an age of digital drama and influencer culture.

Despite a bumpy season two, the third season righted the ship, earning praise from its viewership. From the attention to production detail to the cathartic narrative, Anne with an E is a heartfelt original with a beautiful performance by McNulty that remained respectful of the source material while paving its own way in the streaming world.

Anne With an E Release Date May 12, 2017 Cast Geraldine James , R.H. Thomson , Dalila Bela , AmyBeth McNulty Seasons 3

12 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

House of Cards was the first show Netflix produced. It stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as Frank and Claire Underwood, two amoral politicians seeking ultimate power in Washington, D.C. It's based on a British TV series from the 1990s, but the Netflix version doubles down on the Machiavellianism. Frank and Claire are mesmerizing to watch as they scheme and take down their rivals from the inside, playing the political game fashionably.

House of Cards has been acclaimed for its gritty take on politics and for its well-drawn characters. As most fans know, however, following allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey in 2017, Netflix cut ties with the actor. As a result, the final season was made without him, but Wright more than carries the show on her own. Season 6 follows Claire as she assumes the presidency and sets out to destroy her enemies once and for all.

11 'Daredevil' (2015 - 2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Daredevil features one of the most iconic blind characters on television, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a lawyer by day and the titular masked vigilante by night. After being blinded as a kid, the protagonist has developed and learned to use his senses as a kind of superpower, keeping the streets safe at night. In the Netflix series, audiences follow along as he dives deep into the seedy criminal underbelly full of powerful enemies like Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Alongside flawlessly choreographed fight scenes, Daredevil features a well-written narrative centered on Matt’s journey as the vigilante. His pursuit of justice is complicated by his troubling past and struggles that audiences learn more about along the way, not to mention the badass fights he always seems to win. Fans can only hope his story is continued in a satisfying way in the upcoming Daredevil series on Disney+.

10 'Mindhunter' (2017 - 2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10