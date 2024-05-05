While the Western used to be one of the most prevalent and beloved genres of film, it has largely fallen out of favor, replaced by the more traditional action blockbuster and other notable filmmaking trends. Alas, this change hasn't stopped a select few studios from occasionally going against the grain and releasing a Western in the modern film climate; one of the most prominent studios to do so is Netflix. Thanks to Netflix's nearly limitless resources and capabilities regarding its original content, they are one of the few studios to have continuously released Westerns on its platform.

There aren't nearly as many Westerns on the streamer compared to other genres. However, the few that are there are easily some of the most iconic and defining Westerns of the digital age. Not all of them are of high quality, especially considering streaming's overall iffy track record. Still, the peaks that some of Netflix's original Westerns have achieved are a testament to the genre's enduring appeal, even if some of its other efforts rank among the all-time worst films to ever premiere on a streaming service.

8 'The Ridiculous 6' (2015)

Directed by Frank Coraci

While every other Netflix original Western film ranges from great at best to passable or even underwhelming at worst, The Ridiculous 6 is a blatantly terrible viewing experience. The film is one of many collaborations between Netflix and Adam Sandler, and sees the beloved actor as a roaming cowboy searching for his mysterious step-brothers across the countryside after his long-lost outlaw father returns.

The majority of Sandler's other comedic outings over the years, even the ones that have aged the worst, can largely be chalked up to being dependent on the audience's reluctance to his signature style of humor. However, The Ridiculous 6 is a painful spit in the face of the art of comedy, even to Sandler's most die-hard of fans. It takes the basic archetypes and conventions of Westerns and comedies and creates a bare-bones, laughless, obnoxious disappointment that focuses more on excruciating and problematic caricatures over anything else.

7 'Paradox' (2018)

Directed by Daryl Hannah

Acting as a parallel film to Neil Young's eponymous album, Paradox follows a group of western outlaws hiding high in the mountains and away from the law. While the hours pass and the group searches the mountain range for treasures, they await for the full moon to bless them with magic and music, creating an unforgettable experience. The story is unimportant in the grand scheme of things, as the film acts more as an extended, feature-length music video for the album.

Audiences' enjoyment of Paradox is heavily reliant on their enjoyment and passion for Neil Young's artistry. Indeed, the film acts as a cinematic extension of the then-latest chapter of his legendary country music career. In terms of filmmaking, Paradox employs many Western symbols and tonal choices, making for a strange and chaotic blend of cinematic visuals and country music. Its execution certainly has both fans and detractors, but it's unique enough to certainly be worth a watch.

6 'The Killer' (2017)

Directed by Marcelo Galvão

Not to be confused with the recent David Fincher and Michael Fassbender film, 2017's The Killer is a Brazilian action Western that follows the reclusive Cabeleira. Living in the lawless and ungovernable badlands, Cabaleira sets out on a journey to uncover the truth behind the fate of his father, transforming into a terrifying gunman in the process. As Cabeleira learns more and gets closer to the truth, he leaves an increasing number of bodies in his wake, earning him a reputation as the most feared man in the West.

It's always compelling and interesting to see international cultures take their spin on Westerns, a notoriously American genre. Yet, The Killer has a perfect understanding of the conventions and energy of a gritty, cutthroat revenge Western. Lead actor Diogo Morgado is the highlight of the film, doing an exceptional job bringing a level of ferociousness and tenacity to the leading role. The Killer is a fun, underrated watch for those looking for more action in their Westerns, with the only downside being its relatively generic story.

5 'Thar' (2022)

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary

Thar is an Indian crime thriller Neo-Western that follows Harshvardhan Kapoor as Siddharth, a mysterious lone wolf who finds himself at the center of a dangerous predicament in a remote village in the Thar Desert. He soon teams up with local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor), who has been initiating an investigation into some mysterious killings that have greatly impacted the village.

One of the best Indian action thrillers on Netflix, Thar combines the classic themes of revenge and crime that are common in Western films with a dynamic and exciting core mystery that helps set it apart from others. The father-son acting duo of Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor work wonders, and it's highly satisfying to see the father and son's instinctual partnership and on-screen dynamic. Thar takes a more modern and contemporary approach to a Western story, creating a compelling and exciting modernization of the genre.

Thar (2022)

4 'Concrete Cowboy' (2020)

Directed by Ricky Staub

A heartwarming contemporary coming-of-age story, Concrete Cowboy follows Cole, a rebellious teenager sent off to live with his estranged father for the summer. In an effort to find a way to bond with his son, Harp (Idris Elba) shows Cole the unexpectedly powerful and tight-knit community of Philadelphian Black cowboys who have kept the streets safe and refuse to let the lessons of the West die off. Cole soon begins to get a liking and understanding for his father's unorthodox community, understanding the importance and strength hidden within himself.

Concrete Cowboy gets a lot of mileage out of its premise, blending the aesthetic and energy of a classic Western cowboy with a powerful coming-of-age story and father-and-son drama. The exceptional duo of lead performances from Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin makes the film an exceptional watch, as their ever-evolving relationship and connection realistically evolves and grows throughout the film. More Westerns should tell intimate stories like this one.

3 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

A critically acclaimed and widely beloved anthology film from the legendary Coen Brothers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs tells a collection of quirky, darkly comedic stories set in the Wild West. They range from the final hours of a legendary sharp-shooting songster and the awkward failures of a wannabe bank robber to the hardships of a duo of traveling performers and a mysteriously haunted carriage ride.

The comedic tendencies and style of the Coen Brothers lend themselves perfectly to the anthology format, allowing their signature directorial voices to shine with Western flair. While each vignette is individual and separate from one another, there is a selection of overarching themes and tonal choices that make the package a distinct and effective cinematic experience. It's impossible for the viewer to not come out the other side of the film having not fallen in love with at least one of the poignant and hilarious stories being told in the film.

2 'The Harder They Fall' (2021)

Directed by Jeymes Samuel

Easily what could be considered the most quintessential and effective Western of the 2020s so far, The Harder They Fall follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) on a quest for revenge. After hearing the news that the man who killed his parents, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), has been released from captivity, he rallies his gang together to finally get revenge on the man who has loomed and haunted him for so long.

The Harder They Fall tells a classic, tried-and-true Western story with the conviction and powerful stylistic choices of the modern day, weaving together a beautiful mesh of style and thematic resonance into a grand final product. There are many aspects to love here, from its distinct directorial voice of Jeymes Samuel to its powerful and dynamic villain performances that elevate the film as a whole. The Harder They Fall is easily one of the most iconic and memorable Westerns of the 2020s and the entire 21st century so far.

1 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Directed by Jane Campion

A critically acclaimed and award-winning deconstruction and assimilation of the core values of the Western as a whole, The Power of the Dog is a one-of-a-kind film that completely rewrites the genre. The film follows hardheaded rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who has lived large for his entire life and made a point to inspire fear and awe in all those around him. However, his worldview begins to slowly crumble around him after his brother brings home a new wife and her son, creating an unexpected void and a new chance at companionship.

One of the biggest tenets of Western filmmaking is its emphasis and focus on masculinity and toughness, making the execution and breaking down of these attributes in The Power of the Dog so powerful. The film does a masterful job of redirecting and dismantling the barriers set by the genre's conventions in a deeply layered and multifaceted story that lends itself to a near-infinite level of interpretations. The Power of the Dog is also one of Netflix's most successful films awards-wise, earning 12 Academy Award nominations as well as a monumental Best Director win for Jane Campion.

