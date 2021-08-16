As if it weren’t already obvious, Netflix has officially staked its claim as one of the biggest film studios of the streaming age. According to What’s on Netflix, 40%of the streaming service’s library is now made up of Netflix Original titles — or projects branded as original programming, not available on any other service.

The service recently crossed the threshold of 2,400 original titles, meaning that two of every five titles a subscriber sees when scrolling now bear the title of Netflix Original.

The percentage of Netflix Original titles has nearly doubled since February of 2020, when they made up about 25% of the service’s library. Standing firm at a library of about 6,000 titles, give or take a few with new releases and certain titles leaving the service, Netflix’s rising numbers of original content come as no surprise, given their success with series like Stranger Things and The Crown, and films like the Fear Street trilogy. Given its current trajectory, Netflix subscribers could easily see the service hit an even fifty-fifty split between original and licensed content by October of 2022.

This 40% milestone only applies to Netflix as it exists in the United States, however, and we’re unlikely to ever see the streamer devote itself entirely to original content. International versions of the streamer still have plenty of licensed content exclusive to certain countries, and not all Netflix Originals are even produced in-house by the service. Some are simply exclusively licensed by Netflix, international or lower-budget productions made available in the US only through the streaming giant. (For example: the most recent season of The Great British Baking Show bears the title of Netflix Original because the service owns the rights to distribute new episodes weekly, but any obsessive Anglophile knows that the series is originally produced for the UK’s Channel 4.)

Netflix began its Originals program back in 2013, rising to streaming power with titles like Orange is the New Black. To what degree these original pieces will make up their streaming library in the future is uncertain, but we are undoubtedly likely to see more as time goes on, with studios and networks revoking licensing rights from Netflix in order to move titles to their own, unique streaming services. (See: The Office moving to Peacock.) With numbers projected to reach 75% by 2025, Netflix subscribers will just have to wait and see.

