The new age of on-demand entertainment has seen streaming giants like Netflix go from being mere movie providers to powerful film studios capable of securing some of the biggest names in Hollywood. From action blockbusters to war dramas, Academy Award-winning hits, and pop-culture sensations, Netflix’s range of original films has garnered critical acclaim and impressive viewership figures.

However, the streaming service’s release schedule for their own movies is undeniably flawed, as their endeavor for exclusivity has seen many films which demand the big screen experience barely given a theatrical run before being made available online. These films may have made a splash when they were released on Netflix, but they could have become so much more had they enjoyed the theatrical run they so thoroughly deserved.

10 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Image via Netflix

With grand sweeping landscapes and huge tales of violence and desire, the home of the Western has always been on the big screen. That goes for the modern age of revisionist Westerns as well, of which The Power of the Dog stands as a genre-defining masterpiece garnering 12 Oscar nominations including Jane Campion’s first Oscar for Best Director.

Following a domineering rancher as he torments his brother’s new wife and her son, the film excelled as a nuanced, character-driven drama while still utilizing the grand allure of the frontier landscapes. After receiving extensive coverage on the festival circuit, it was granted a U.S. cinematic release just two weeks prior to it being made available on Netflix.

9 'The King' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Like Westerns, historical epics have always endeared themselves to fans by offering awe-inspiring spectacle at the cinema. Boasting an all-star cast, brutal battle sequences, and incredible production value, the period war drama warranted more than the limited theatrical run it received.

Based on a number of plays from Shakespeare’s Henriad, The King follows a young Henry V’s (Timothée Chalamet) ascent to the throne as he faces treachery and political opposition while fighting his father’s war in France. After opening in theaters on October 11, 2019, it was available to watch on Netflix by the 1st of November.

8 'Mank' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Citizen Kane remains one of the most important and influential films ever produced, utilizing a new narrative structure, revolutionary cinematography, and the breakout of Orson Welles as a Hollywood icon. So to have the film about the making of Citizen Kane be released straight to streaming was somewhat unsentimental.

Detailing the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he penned the script for Citizen Kane, Mank was a hidden gem of Hollywood history, production politics, and slick style. Granted, 2020 presented difficulties for cinematic releases, and the Netflix release undeniably gave it a wider audience than it otherwise would have achieved, but from a pure cinematic romanticism, Mank deserved a traditional theatrical run.

7 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Animated entertainment is one of cinema’s biggest current trends, with films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy finding immense popularity. The craze has brought about public awareness and celebration of the craftsmanship of animation, something which defined the brilliance of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Accomplished with stop-motion animation, the film took the classic tale of Pinocchio and combined it with del Toro’s talent for gripping dark fantasy and overlapped it with a fictionalized WWII setting. Netflix released it to streaming on December 10 after giving it a limited run in select cinemas from November 9.

6 'Beasts of No Nation' (2015)

Image Via Netflix/Bleecker Street

Arguably Netflix’s most underrated movie, Beasts of No Nation offered a grueling and immersive look at the life of a child soldier. Set in an unspecified West African nation, it follows a young boy who is mentored by a ruthless warlord as a violent civil war rages on.

Idris Elba and the young star Abraham Attah were both sublime in their compelling roles which emphatically brought to the fore the loss of innocence in child soldiers and the self-serving evil of those who exploit them. Poignant, insightful, and epic in its emotional scale, the impact of Beasts of No Nation would have been even more prominent on the big screen.

5 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Image via Netflix

A weighty family drama armed with a spectacular script, astute direction, and a vast array of powerhouse performances; Marriage Story was one of the major hits of 2019. Despite earning plaudits from critics on the festival circuit – and even serving as the centerpiece at the New York Film Festival – the film was in cinemas for just a month before Netflix released it to streaming.

Detailing the fracturing of a relationship, the tear-jerker follows a stage director and an actress through a difficult divorce as both of them try to maintain a firm bond with their young son. The film became a feature of the awards season, being nominated for six Academy Awards with Laura Dern winning Best Supporting Actress.

4 'The Irishman' (2019)

Image via Netflix

By virtue of the fact that it was a Martin Scorsese movie starring acting legends Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, The Irishman practically demanded to be admired in theaters. The biographical crime epic followed Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who became a hitman for the mafia and formed a close friendship with famed Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The film’s paltry theatrical run heightened tensions in the debate surrounding Netflix’s release model. Despite widespread disapproval of the release strategy, The Irishman became one of Netflix’s most watched original films ever and went on to receive 10 Oscar nominations.

3 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Image via Netflix

As the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s pop-culture smash hit Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was in such high demand that many theaters were yearning for it to have a longer run. Granted a “sneak preview” release for a single week in late November, the film was then pulled from all cinemas until its release on the streaming platform on December 23.

Much like how its predecessor satirized inherited wealth, the sequel took aim at the uber-rich of the technical age, with commentary on everyone from tech billionaires to celebrity personalities, and even YouTube influencers. The fun, twisty, and adventurous murder mystery became one of the most-watched Netflix original films ever.

2 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (2022)

Image via Netflix

When it comes to the unparalleled engagement offered by the cinematic experience, perhaps no genre has capitalized on the movie theater experience to the same effect as war drama. One of the more incredible examples of the genre in recent years was 2022’s All Quiet on the Western, a German WWI epic that brought the terrors of war to the screen to visceral effect.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the film was granted a wide theatrical release on the 14th of October before being made available on Netflix on October 28th. It went on to be nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning four to make it the equal most-awarded foreign language film in the history of the Oscars.

1 'Roma' (2018)

Image via Netflix

A deeply personal drama from Alfonso Cuaron – the man behind Gravity and Children of Men – Roma was a stunning critical success that still stands as one of Netflix’s greatest original movies. Set in early 70s Mexico, it follows a year in the life of a maid of a middle-class family as she struggles with personal issues while forming a bond with the family’s young children.

Taking place against the country’s volatile political landscape of the time, it captures the beautiful story of love and family with exquisite black-and-white cinematography, sublime acting performances, and gripping hyperrealism. The film won three Oscars including Best Picture off the back of a limited theatrical release which began less than a month before the film was released on Netflix.

