‘Tis the season for holiday magic and cozy nights by the fireplace. Christmas is around the corner, and there’s no better time to sip on some eggnog and dive into a festive rom-com or two. While Hallmark has long been the go-to Christmas channel for heartwarming tales of love and connection, Netflix has been delivering its share of feel-good originals that capture that same feeling of togetherness.

Perfect for snuggling up with hot cocoa when it’s cold outside, these films celebrate not just the spirit of romance but the idea of being together with our loved ones. These Netflix originals feel just like Hallmark movies and are sure to warm anybody’s icy heart to a puddle. They might be cheesy, slightly silly, and predictable, but they're also familiar, enchanting, and endlessly rewatchable.

Directed by John Whitesell

Nobody wants to be single on the holidays — or at least that’s what they say in the movies. Holidate introduces two jaded strangers, Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey), who team up as platonic plus-ones to dodge the nightmare dates, meddling families, and suffocating singlehood stereotypes that haunt every holiday. Their “strictly no-strings” arrangement goes awry when they mock the cliches of romance, only to find themselves in the trapping of a blossoming relationship.

There’s nothing more intimidating and frightening than going solo to family gatherings. The countless questions, the judgmental stares — that’s what Holidate makes fun of. The movie is as relatable as it is heartwarming, slyly critiquing the social pressure to pair up while offering a genuine take on love and healing.

9 'The Princess Switch' (2018)

Directed by Mike Rohl

Get ready for a double dose of Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch. A deliciously delightful holiday treat, Hudgens plays two lookalike strangers — Stacy, a wildly talented and meticulous Chicago baker, and Margaret, a free-spirited Duchess longing for normalcy. Their lives intertwine in the snowy kingdom of Belgravia, where a chance encounter at a Christmas competition ignites a whimsical plan: swapping identities for two days.

The Princess Switch has all the makings of the classic identity-swapping movie The Parent Trap. Stacy exchanges her apron for stunning gowns while Margaret finally soaks in small-town life. Romantic sparks fly as well: Stacy finds herself falling for the dashing Prince Edward (Sam Palladio), while Margaret becomes fond of Stacy’s best friend, Kevin (Nick Sagar). It’s Hudgens at her funniest and quirkiest in this feel-good holiday flick.

8 'Hot Frosty' (2024)

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

No miracle is too ridiculous in Hot Frosty. Widow Cathy (Lacey Chabert) is still mourning her husband’s loss when a mystical scarf brings her handcrafted snowman, Jack (Dustin Mulligan), to life. Jack isn’t just any snowman: he’s curious, endearing, and full of wonder as he discovers the joys of human life. But Jack’s days are fleeting as the spring threatens to melt the icy figure.

Despite its cheesy ridiculousness and fantasy-driven premise, Hot Frosty is a weird rom-com meant for those who are learning to live for themselves again after losing their loved ones. Although the holiday season is a time for cheer and joy, it can also be a difficult time for others. There might be no such thing as a human snowman in real life, but the sentiment about finding connection in the unlikeliest of people rings true.

Hot Frosty Release Date November 13, 2024 Cast Craig Robinson , Lacey Chabert , Dustin Milligan Joe Lo Truglio , Katy Mixon , Lauren Holly , Chrishell Stause , Sherry Miller , Allan Royal , Dan Lett , Sarah Desouza-Coelho , Sophia Webster , Matthew Stefiuk , z Runtime 92 Minutes

7 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (2024)

Directed by Rusty Cundieff

It’s the ultimate meet cute in Meet Me Next Christmas. Layla (Christina Milian) never expected to meet her potential Mr. Right at the airport. With plans to reunite at a Christmas Eve concert, Layla’s chance of meeting The One fails when tickets sell out. But she’s not giving up that easily. Guided by Teddy (Mitch Grassi), an adventurous concierge, she races against time to keep her promise.

Meet Me Next Christmas is silly and zany. Amidst the rowdiness of the holiday season, Layla must hunt for those tickets by taking on ridiculous tasks. Think of it as a scavenger hunt, but instead of a treasure chest, it’s essentially Layla’s one shot at love during the most magical time of the year. Speaking of magic, having Pentatonix as the star of the concert gives the movie a much-needed soulful holiday soundtrack.

Meet Me Next Christmas Release Date November 6, 2024 Cast christina milian , Devale Ellis , Kofi Siriboe , Kalen Allen , Mitch Grassi , Scott Hoying , Kirstin Maldonado , Kevin Olusola , Matthew Sallee , Priyanka Runtime 105 Minutes Writers Molly Haldeman , Camilla Rubis

6 'The Knight Before Christmas' (2019)

Directed by Monika Mitchell

Romance just got a lot more medieval in The Knight Before Christmas. Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), a chivalrous knight from 14th-century England, is magically transported to modern-day Ohio by a sorceress. There, he meets Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a pragmatic science teacher who has given up on love. As Brooke helps Sir Cole adapt to the 21st century, they form an unexpected bond.

Whitehouse plays an earnest knight who is genuinely curious about modern times. Whether it’s discovering binge-watching TV or battling Alexa, Brooke extends her kindness to ensure Sir Cole doesn’t feel like a complete fish out of water. A familiar tale of two strangers from two completely different worlds, The Knight Before Christmas makes the trope even more fun with its time-traveling plot.

5 'Christmas With You' (2022)

Directed by Gabriela Tagliavini

It’s almost Christmas, and the pressure is on for pop star Angelina Costa (Aimee Garcia) to stay relevant. Christmas With You begins with her going through career burnout. With record executives pushing her to release the next “Jingle Bell Rock,” the artist is in desperate need of inspiration. Following her instincts, Angelina decides to venture to a small town to fulfill the Christmas wish of her teenage fan, Christina Torres. There, she meets Miguel (Freddie Prinze Jr.) Cristina’s widowed father and local music teacher.

Christmas With You’s heart and soul comes from Angelina and Miguel’s heartfelt connection. As individuals, the two are equally lost. Angelina isn’t too sure about what she wants from her music career, and Miguel has never thought about getting back into the dating scene. But as the two meet, little do they expect that they will complete each other.

4 'Falling for Christmas' (2022)

Directed by Janeen Damian

Falling for Christmas is the quintessential cozy holiday rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan as Sierra. A spoiled but well-meaning heiress, Sierra’s about to have her life literally turned upside down. After a skiing mishap and a bout of amnesia, Sierra finds herself under the care of kind-hearted lodge owner Jake (Chord Overstreet) and his adorable daughter in a charming small-town ski community.

It’s a classic Christmas fare: Sierra learns humility, Jake finds love, and the holiday spirit triumphs over all. In her comeback role, Lindsay Lohan brings the charm to Sierra’s endearing personality, transforming her from a clueless diva to a lovable helper. Meanwhile, the down-to-earth Jake is about to let loose for once as he takes his chance on love. Falling off a cliff on a snowy mountain doesn’t sound like a bad idea after all (at least in the movies).

3 'Christmas Inheritance' (2017)

Directed by Ernie Barbarash

It’s the season of giving in Christmas Inheritance. Privileged heiress Ellen Langford (Eliza Taylor) is poised to inherit her father’s gift empire. But before she can get a piece of her pie, Ellen has a couple of things to do and is tasked with delivering a Christmas letter to his old partner in the quaint town of Snow Falls. With only $100, a bus ticket, and strict instructions to stay incognito, Ellen’s journey turns into a snowy adventure.

Like any heiress in a Christmas rom-com, Ellen stumbles into a humble inn during a storm, where she’s required to put in hard, manual work. And, of course, Ellen finds herself catching feelings for the charming local Jake. Filled with twinkly snow streets and a toasty holiday atmosphere, Christmas Inheritance is as fuzzy as it is heartwarming, with a heavy dose of holiday cheer.

2 'Our Little Secret' (2024)

Directed by Stephen Herek

Past loves are about to be rekindled in Our Little Secret. Exes Avery (Lindsay Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) haven’t crossed paths in a decade — that is until they learn that their current partners are siblings. Forced to spend Christmas together under one festive roof, they agree to keep their history under wraps. But with their chemistry obviously lingering in the air, it’s hard not to deny old flames.

Our Little Secret is reminiscent of fellow comedy Anyone But You. Both movies thrive on themes of miscommunication, well-intentioned blunders, and the bittersweet nature of unresolved relationships. No matter how far the two leads try to escape from each other, the power of Christmas nostalgia has a way of tying up loose ends.