On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider return to discuss David Fincher's polarizing Mank and Netflix's quest to win Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The streamer has a handful of this season's top contenders, from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods to Pieces of a Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7. And while there's no question that Netflix boasts an impressive slate this year, it still seems like Chloe Zhao's Nomadland is the frontrunner to win Best Picture.

Jeff still hasn't seen Nomadland, Ma Rainey or Amazon's entry One Night in Miami, but Scott and Perri believe all three films could be in line for Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, Jeff thinks a lot will depend on what Warner Bros. does with Judas and the Black Messiah and later stumps for Riz Ahmed's incredible turn in Sound of Metal.

The gang seems to be in agreement that A24's Minari could be a dark horse this season, as that moving film has lingered ever since its Sundance debut. And speaking of that festival, don't count out Promising Young Woman, for which Jeff offers a hearty endorsement. Scott and Perri acknowledge that Emerald Fennell's provocative thriller will generate plenty of discussion at just the right time, too.

Of course, it's worth wondering whether the Oscar ceremony should even take place this year, given the dearth of studio releases and the fact that streaming releases are eligible this year. Though the FYC hosts do believe there were enough quality films this year to come up with a solid group of Best Picture nominees, they admit it may not be so easy to fill out a Best Visual Effects category without any real blockbusters, though in fairness, it may be refreshing to see that Oscar go to a different type of movie this year.

Finally, Scott and Perri debate the Best Picture merits of Pixar's Soul, which many critics feel could crack the Best Picture lineup this year despite being an animated movie. We aim to bring you more episodes of For Your Consideration as awards season picks up steam, so thank you for watching -- or listening -- and feel free to leave a comment below or on YouTube, as we welcome ideas from all FYC fans. Make sure to follow the gang on Twitter and Instagram at @MovieMantz, @PNemiroff and @TheInSneider. Until next time, we'll FYC-ya later!

