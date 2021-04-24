From frontrunners like 'Mank' to curveballs like 'Eurovision', here are all 17 Oscar contenders streaming on Netflix.

This year’s Oscars promise to be an unconventional affair. There’s the ceremony itself, which was pushed back amidst the peak of the pandemic last year, is being produced by Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins, and Stacey Sher and will shake things up by filming at Union Station, in addition to the Dolby Theater. And as usual, Soderbergh is bringing a hell of a “cast”.

No host has been announced for the 2021 ceremony, but the producers have lined up an ensemble of all-star presenters, including some of this year’s nominees. Steven Yeun, who’s up for Best Actor for his fantastic work in Minari, was announced as the final cast member in the lineup on Friday, following on the heels of recent additions and fellow nominees Riz Ahmed and Viola Davis the day before. The rest of the presenters are Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya.

And then, of course, there are the nominated films themselves. 2020 was an unprecedented year in the film industry and the pandemic made streaming more of a priority than ever, offering a steady home for cinephiles while theaters were shut down. Naturally, that makes for a streaming-heavy year of nominations, and Netflix shattered their previous record of nominated titles, from frontrunners like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to surprise noms like Eurovision.

Check out the full rundown of all 17 Oscar-nominated movies you can watch on Netflix below, along with a detailed breakdown of what they’re nominated for.

RELATED: Final Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win, Should Win, and Should Have Been Nominated

Mank

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 10

Nominated Categories:

•Best Picture, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

•Best Director, David Fincher

•Best Actor, Gary Oldman

•Best Supporting Actress, Amanda Seyfried

•Best Original Score, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

•Best Cinematography, Erik Messerschmidt

•Best Costume Design, Trish Summerville

•Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

•Best Sound, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

•Best Production Design, Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 6

Nominated Categories:

•Best Picture, Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

•Best Supporting Actor, Sacha Baron Cohen

•Best Original Screenplay, Aaron Sorkin

•Best Film Editing, Alan Baumgarten

•Best Cinematography, Phedon Papamichael

•Best Original Song, "Hear My Voice", Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 5

Nominated Categories:

•Best Actor, Chadwick Boseman

•Best Actress, Viola Davis

•Best Production Design, Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

•Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Best Costume Design, Ann Roth

RELATED: Best Cinematography Oscar Winners of the 21st Century, Ranked

Hillbilly Elegy

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 2

Nominated Categories:

•Best Supporting Actress, Glenn Close

•Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Pieces of a Woman

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Actress, Vanessa Kirby

Da 5 Bloods

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Original Score, Terence Blanchard

The Midnight Sky

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Visual Effects, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Categories: Best Original Song, "Husavik", Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

RELATED: 'Eurovision's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters Break Down 'Húsavík' in All Its Icelandic Glory

The Life Ahead

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Original Song, "SEEN", Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

The White Tiger

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Adapted Screenplay, Ramin Bahrani

Over the Moon

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Animated Feature; Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Animated Feature, Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

If Anything Happens I Love You

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Short Film (Animated), Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Two Distant Strangers

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Short Film (Live Action), Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Crip Camp

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Documentary (Feature), Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

My Octopus Teacher

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Documentary (Feature), Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

A Love Song for Latasha

Image via Netflix

Total Nominations: 1

Nominated Category: Best Documentary (Short Subject), Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

KEEP READING: The Oscars Outline Changes to 2021 Pre-Show and Announce New Post-Show

Share Share Tweet Email

Why ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Credits Scene Only Causes Us to Shrug Rather than a tease of future stories, the final scene of the show is emblematic of the series’ larger problems.

Read Next