While the whole point of reality television is to portray real stories, few series have been able to legitimately disturb their audiences with the harsh realities on display. Many try; they put contestants through terrifying experiences or staged atrocities to elicit fear from the players and, hopefully, those watching at home. Countless shows have attempted this, but only one has genuinely accomplished creating a thoroughly unnerving viewing experience: Netflix's Outlast. Created by Jason Bateman, it may confuse non-watchers by how effectively this survival series scares its many viewers.

With a basic premise of challenging a group of outdoorsy people to try and survive the Alaskan wilderness, it seems more akin to other digestible "survival" shows rather than a legitimately frightening program. It's a simple concept — which is why it works so perfectly. The creators understood how true reality doesn't come from gimmicks or challenges thrown at a group of strangers, it comes from leaving folks to their own devices. By stripping away the genre's trademark flair and pushing contestants to rely on nothing but themselves, the show creates genuine moments of triumph and utterly relatable scenes of despair. It makes a scary yet endlessly interesting series, cementing Outlast as one of the truest reality shows out there and something completely unique in this genre.

Outlast definitely isn't the first reality show whose main challenge is the harsh elements. From historic series like Survivor to more irreverent approaches like Naked and Afraid, the core of all these programs is a fear of nature and what your average person would do when ripped away from modern society. While these series' inclusion of intense challenges and interpersonal strategy does create complex gameplay, too often this distracts from the legitimate unease of viewers wondering what they'd do if they were deserted like that. Sure, they can still empathize with players struggling to live in vast forests or arid beaches, but before they can really consider how dangerous those settings can be there's some social drama or food reward challenge to remind watchers that these people aren't alone out there. To provide more exciting games, these series reduce the extremes of their environments and fail to capitalize on the inherent fear of trying to survive in a natural world ready to hurt you at every turn.

Outlast, initially, appears just like another version of these shows; the series' main premise revolves around dropping a group of 16 people in the Alaskan wilderness and having them build shelters and find food to get through the winter. There are some extra rules surrounding things like team size and the option to vote each other out, as well as some unclear restrictions on their ability to steal from one another, but these are optional and largely a thematic afterthought. The show isn't trying to engineer social conflict outside what would naturally arise, keeping its primary challenge straightforward and simple — which is what makes it so hauntingly effective. Because audiences learn quickly that the Alaskan wilderness is one of the hardest places to survive in the entire world. That the winters there can be a death sentence that only the most adept survivalists can make it through. There's no need for challenges or gimmicks because of what a monumental challenge this setting is in itself. And by refusing to complicate players' experiences, allowing them to act however this intense situation calls them to, the series becomes one of the most effective (and haunting) reality shows ever.

Unaware viewers quickly learn that Outlast is one of the most challenging (and potentially deadly) reality shows airing. They hear from narration and the people themselves about the immense number of dangers of the Alaskan forest. The series describes in great detail how things like unsafe drinking water, roving animals, and cold weather could inflict lasting pain on someone — if not kill them altogether. It showcases aspects of nature that audiences are aware of but are never forced to reckon with on other shows. This means that while its players are never directly forced to try and backstab and outmaneuver one another, the series is still filled with intensity as they strategize not only how they can "outlast" one another for the grand prize but how they can persist physically in such a bleak environment. It leads to many jaw-dropping moments of drama befitting any other reality series, these people resorting to shocking arguments and sabotaging one another in the pursuit of $1,000,000. It's a riveting display of true human interaction, seeing what people become when pushed to their absolute limit as they try to make their ongoing suffering actually worth something — and that doesn't even include how terrifying their new home can be.

Hearing about a person struggling with hypothermia is one thing. It's completely different for viewers to get an intimate look into just how many natural ailments like this completely ravage someone's body and mind. Outlast's horror doesn't come from some tact by the producer's, but rather the actual premise of this show and its honestly terrifying showcase of legitimate survival. Reality series like Running Wild With Bear Grylls display the dangers of the wilderness through a warmer lens, with hosts like our titular outdoorsman turning it into an educational experience for the audience and assuring them that no matter the situation, there's always a way to triumph — Outlast doesn't do that. Instead, audiences can only watch in shock as things like drinking from the wrong pond or slipping on a rock can put these people who desperately need the grand prize through various terrible ordeals. And this doesn't even include the many maladies brought on by the cold itself, with the scenes of these folks trying to stay warm in freezing temperatures clarifying just how deadly this situation is (even with a whole production crew around). It paints survivalism as the horror that it can be, the cold of this setting reaching through the screen and making viewers understand just how real what they're watching truly is.

Even though it has a different, entertainingly dreadful approach, Outlast definitely has its issues. The series has been called out for its men's blatant misogyny, something that is addressed explicitly in season two by its women contestants and that could be partially addressed by a balanced gender divide among the cast. It has also been critiqued for its confusing rules, ones that allow for rampant looting and destruction while never really giving players the ability to defend themselves from such attacks. There are many issues that the show needs to address in a hopeful season three, because it's undeniable that while flawed, Outlast's "simple" premise makes it one of the most interesting reality shows ever.

The way it highlights the dangers of the natural world is a grave reminder that permeates the entire program, making each episode more and more riveting as audiences understand the actual reality of these situations and how amazing the players are for getting through them. It creates a scary reality show like no other, one that draws on the realities of surviving nature to sculpt its every scene and refuses to create some televised narrative to alleviate the audience's stress. It has issues, but if it takes time to address them and become a setting where truly anyone can show their skills, it may just become one of the best reality survival shows of all time.

