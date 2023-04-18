While many Netflix users have benefited over the years using their friends, family members, or ex’s accounts, we’ve known for some time now that’ll all come to an end in 2023. Now the popular streamer has given users an update on when Netflix’s new paid password-sharing model will debut in the United States, and it will be happening in their second quarter.

This news came during Netflix’s first quarter 2023 earnings report. The streamer stated to their shareholders, “In Q1, we launched paid sharing in four countries and are pleased with the results,” Netflix said in its Q1 letter to shareholders. “We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the U.S., in Q2.” In February Netflix launched its “buy an extra member” model in New Zealand, Canada, Portugal, and Spain. This lets a subscriber have an extra one to two members on their account that they don’t live with for an additional monthly fee. The streamer also launched a paid sharing test last year in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Netflix’s Q1 statement would go on to say, “As with Latin America, we see a cancel reaction in each market when we announce [paid sharing plans], which impacts near-term member growth. But as borrowers start to activate their own accounts and existing members add ‘extra member’ accounts, we see increased acquisition and revenue.”

The Uncertain Future For Netflix

For over a decade, Netflix has been the go-to streaming service. With hit series like Stranger Things, You, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Umbrella Academy, and Wednesday, you would think Netflix would be a very profitable business model. However, thanks to password sharing, it was previously reported that this kind of practice affected over 100 million households which undermined the streamer’s profitability. The rising cost of producing ongoing series also may have been a factor in Netflix making this decision.

Since the streamer measures a series' success in the number of new subscribers it gains rather than the total views, this caused Netflix to cancel a lot of popular shows after just one or two seasons. This includes Resident Evil, Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, Teenage Bounty Hunters, Fate: The Winx Saga, and First Kiss among many others. With spinoffs for series like Stranger Things in the works and many of Netflix’s most popular IPs like Bridgerton and Knives Out having bright futures ahead of them, it’s imperative that Netflix stays profitable as well as relevant in the height of the streaming wars. Netflix has already introduced an ad tier to help, but while this new paid password plan isn’t going to be popular, it might be Netflix the life ring that will keep the streamer afloat for the foreseeable future.

While there’s no confirmed date for the paid password plan yet, we’re currently in the middle of Q2 which ends on June 30. So this change is happening very soon.