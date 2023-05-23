It looks like the halcyon days of Netflix password sharing are coming to an end. Netflix will now charge an additional $7.99 per month if you would like to add additional users to your account outside your household. The policy will crack down on illicit password sharing in the United States and has already been in effect in countries like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. In an email to U.S. customers, Netflix doubled down on its newest, and surely controversial move saying that "Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with—your household."

If you choose to not pay the additional $7.99 monthly fee, Netflix is planning to crack down on password sharing by blocking devices based on location services that identify whether your device is located near the primary user's main device. Thankfully, Netflix will still allow users to access Netflix while traveling or while using their account at hotels.

A Plan to Increase Profit, Above All

This announcement comes after Netflix first announced its plan to crack down on password sharing earlier this year. The streaming service retracted those plans shortly afterward, however, it looks like they are back on track to eliminate a practice they once openly supported. Whether this move will help or hurt the company is still unknown. While it's clearly an attempt to turn a profit, it's possible the crackdown will drive subscribers away from the platform. Early results of this change in Canada show that subscriptions have grown rather than shrunken as a result of the change to subscription policies, according to Variety. However, it should be noted that trends seen over one financial quarter can hardly be used as a definitive result.

RELATED: The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Netflix CEO Greg Peters said of the change: "We'll see membership grow through that approach. We'll see revenue grow through it as well." And ultimately only time can tell if this strategy will work out, especially as key Netflix properties such as Stranger Things have halted production due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike, which has put many high-profile projects on pause, is the result of ongoing labor issues between such revenue-focused companies as Netflix and the key behind their success: their creative workforce.