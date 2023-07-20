Ahead of Q2 earnings reporting, all eyes were on Netflix for concrete evidence of how well their much-maligned password-sharing crackdown was working. Early indications were that the streamer would be laughing all the way to the bank considering the daily sign-in average increase of 102% following the change was so staggering it surpassed their numbers during the height of the pandemic. Sure enough, the platform blew past all expectations, adding an eye-watering 5.9 million new subscribers to the platform, beating out the projected 1.77 million new sign-ups.

Netflix now sits at 238.39 million global subscribers with an 8% year-over-year increase in subs.

Netflix didn't specify how much that growth was due to the end of password-sharing, but it's fair to assume that's the key reason for the growth especially since the streamer noted there were fewer cancelations than sign-ups in the aftermath. The company may not be done reaping the benefits either. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix stated they expect similar growth in subscriber count in Q3 as well. Notably, Netflix does not count additional members paid for on an account in its subscriber totals which only further shows how gargantuan an increase this is. The U.S. and U.K in particular saw 1.17 million new subscriptions added alone, but Europe was the big driver in numbers, adding 2.43 million new sign-ups to the total.

While the uptick in subscriber count is exactly what Netflix hoped for, the revenue missed the mark by a bit. Where Wall Street expected $8.3 billion, the streamer only delivered $8.19 billion with $1.5 billion in profits, causing shares to fall roughly 8%. Netflix expects the changes to start paying off more as time goes on though. "While we’re still in the early stages of monetization, we’re seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature," they added in the letter. While the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are sure to complicate things, the streamer is still very optimistic about its outlook heading into 2024.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Is Netflix's 'Pain Hustlers' Based on a True Story?

Netflix Is Set Up Well for the Future While Consumers Front the Bill

Even if the profits aren't quite there like they'd hoped, it's clear that Netflix, and investors, see this as an absolute win on the business end. CEO Ted Sarandos and the company are far from done finding ways to further capitalize on their current subscriber base, however. Just yesterday, Netflix quietly removed their Basic streaming plan which allowed users access to their entire catalog in standard definition on a single screen for $9.99. It was, in essence, a price hike in disguise, forcing users to either pay the $15.49 to continue having an ad-free experience with the Standard plan or pay the $6.99 for the ad-supported tier which executives have noted in the past earns them even more money overall. With more subscribers rushing in, that'll only further bolster Netflix's bottom line as time goes on.

The question still remains of how far they can continue to push, especially with a spotty track record of canceling shows too soon, angering consumers, and underpaying creatives, but for now, things look rosy for the brass at Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Netflix's recent changes.