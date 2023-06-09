Despite loud and persistent customer outcry, it seems that Netflix’s decision to charge an additional fee for people who use the same subscription in different households (dubbed “extra members”) has paid off in the short run — for the streamer’s profit margin, of course. Early reports from a research company point to a daily sign-in average increase of 102%, a number that’s more expressive than the ones observed during the pandemic lockdown in 2020.

This suggests that the streaming giant’s strategy to transform account piggy backers into paying customers (the “extra member” subscription adds $7.99 a month cost to existing accounts) has borne the results that they expected. Research company Antenna reports that ever since Netflix announced the additional tier for extra members in late May, the company had the four largest days of U.S. user sign-ups since January 2019.

Antenna is a permission-based, consumer opt-in company that analyzes data from raw transaction records, which includes online purchase receipts, credit, debit, banking data and others. Antenna reported that in the period of May 25 to May 28, Netflix saw average daily sign-ups reach as much as 73,000 – a whopping amount by any metric. Even though Netflix also saw mass cancelations of subscriptions in the same period, this was expected by investors and anyone that logged in to Twitter over the last couple of weeks, since co-CEO Greg Peters publicly recognized that the "extra member" tier would be a universally unpopular move.

What Does the Early Report From the Password Crackdown Mean?

It’s still early to tell how the Netflix password crackdown will affect subscriptions and the relationship of customers with the brand, but this early report suggests that at least for now consumers are willing pay the extra fee to keep watching the content they love. The keyword here is content: Netflix has had several years to bulk up its catalog with titles that subscribers are interested in watching and/or returning to. However, the streamer certainly has to rethink its approach to its own content, since subscribers are increasingly angry with the company's policy for canceling TV series .This is not the first time that Netflix makes a move to attract new paying customers. Back in 2022, the streaming platform saw a significant decline in membership numbers for the first time since its launch. The first solution was to introduce an ad-supported tier to retain customers who were complaining about the subscription price. However, password sharing remained a major cause for the company – and other paid providers – to lose almost $10 billion in revenue, according to a calculation by consulting firm Parks Associates .Stick with Collider to know how the password crackdown from Netflix fares in the long run.