News has been swirling around for some time now about Netflix's move to enact strict anti-password sharing measures. Now that we're in the new year, the streaming giant has begun taking more solid steps towards acting on the longtime warnings on a broader scale. According to The Streamable, the first details were released about how Netflix will roll out the measures, covering some of the biggest questions its 100 million+ users had about anti-password sharing.

One of the biggest snags that comes with the new measures is password-sharing within families who don't live in the same household. Per the new rules, only users living in the same household may share an account. Users will need to connect their devices to their primary Wi-Fi, open Netflix, and watch something every 31 days, or they risk being blocked from the service. If an account is incorrectly blocked, the user will have to contact Netflix. Non-household users that have a profile will be prompted to create their own account, with the option to transfer their information. Should they opt not to, they will be blocked until they sign up independently. However, Netflix does not currently intend to automatically charge them.

What Will Netflix Do If I'm Traveling?

Another major issue with the crackdown is what to do when an authorized user is outside their home. If the person lives in the household, they'll still have access to Netflix. However, they must request a temporary code from the streamer. Once they do, account access will be granted for seven consecutive days. This rule specifically hits on hotel smart TVs, company laptops, etc. It gets a little murkier when it comes to personal devices, though the rules don't expressly say authorized devices require a code yet. The streamer will use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to monitor whether someone is using the account outside the primary household—and if their device of choice is authorized.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

You Can Still Watch Netflix on Multiple Devices

If users within a household want to watch Netflix simultaneously, they still have the option to do so. Currently, the service offers four different streaming tiers that dictate how many devices can run Netflix at once. The $6.99/month ad-supported tier and the $9.99 ad-free tiers allow only one watcher at a time. The next highest tier supports two devices at $15.49, and the highest tier supports four devices at $19.99. The tiers do not affect the number of devices that can be authorized within the household, only how many can watch simultaneously.

Given that the measures are only just the first batch of solid clarification, it's likely we can expect more moving forward as Netflix rolls everything out and awaits public response. The streamer first began testing the measures in August 2022 in Latin America, charging users who shared passwords $3 when someone outside the household used the account. At this time, there's been no further confirmation on whether Netflix intends to keep charging for sharing.