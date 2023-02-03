Netflix has retracted their recent set of anti-password sharing measures, which were revealed yesterday. Over the past several months, Netflix has been planning a harsh crackdown on password sharing amongst people living in separate households. Per the rules that were initially laid out, it seemed that a majority of subscribers, primarily those in the U.S., would be affected. Today, a Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable that the rules were mistakenly posted on Netflix's help site.

The spokesperson clarified that while the rules are still applicable, it's only for select countries: "For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries. We have since updated it." Netflix is also testing anti-password sharing measures in Latin America, charging subscribers who share passwords outside their household $3. The spokesperson confirmed that the company wouldn't roll out the measures elsewhere or on such a wide scale before communicating with subscribers ahead of time.

Despite the fairly comprehensive first wave of measures, it's unclear whether Netflix intends to use those same guidelines as they continue planning the crackdown, or if they will be adjusted when the measures go into place in the United States and other territories. According to Netflix, they are "committed to finding something that works for its customers, no matter what their situation may be." This may include finding comparable solutions for people who frequently travel, college students, families in multiple households, etc. They are currently aiming to nail down the specifics for a staggered rollout before the end of March.

The Biggest Takeaways from the Measures

The main inclusion of the measures is that only users living in the same household may share a password, barring anyone else from using the account lest they risk getting blocked. One of the key components in this is a multi-step verification process. Subscribers must connect their account to their primary Wi-Fi, open Netflix, and watch something every 31 days. If there are multiple people in the house, the main account holder can authorize their devices. Non-household members with a profile would need to subscribe independently, with the option to transfer their profiles. While the prompted subscription isn't the case for unaffected countries, the profile transfer is already an option.

The rules also addressed travel concerns, noting that users in the primary household would still be able to watch Netflix. The workaround includes gaining a temporary code for non-authorized devices, such as hotel smart TVs. The code works for seven consecutive days, but Netflix did not address the protocol for longer travel plans. Authorized devices would be tracked using IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity.