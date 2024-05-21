The Big Picture Comcast's StreamSaver bundle includes Apple TV+, Peacock Premium, and Netflix Basic for $15/month, a 35% discount compared to individual prices.

The increasing trend in streaming bundles aims to reduce costs for companies and consumers, potentially lowering cancelation rates.

Comcast's StreamSaver beat Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery bundles to the market, offering a competitive and compelling package.

The age of bundles seems to be officially upon us. Media conglomerate Comcast recently revealed plans for the release of an all-new discounted streaming bundle containing three of the most prominent streaming properties: Apple TV+, Peacock Premium, and Netflix Basic. The bundle, confirmed to be called ‘StreamSaver’ by Comcast, will be available for streaming fans to purchase at the beginning of next week — and, as reported by Variety this morning, the global corporation has now given the bundle an official price.

Altogether, StreamSaver will cost buyers $15 per month for the combined powers of the three streaming services. For context, the purchase of Peacock Premium with ads alone costs viewers approximately $5.99 a month, with the ad-supported Netflix Basic and Apple TV+ respectively charging $6.99 and $9.99 a month. While both Peacock Premium and Netflix Basic would still come with ads on the bundle, this price marks a discount of at least 35% from if viewers were to purchase each streaming service separately. Peacock Premium with ads will additionally be hiking its prices from $5.99 to $7.99 beginning this July, rendering the discount for the bundle even steeper.

Netflix and Apple TV+ will additionally both be added to Comcast’s Now TV streaming service, which has already been home to Peacock since November 2021. Gaining access to Now TV and its 40 ad-supported streaming television channels currently costs viewers $30 a month.

What Other Streaming Bundles Are Out There?

Comcast isn’t the only recent company to make a power play in regards to streaming bundles. In the wake of the well-publicized Disney Bundles combining the forces of Disney+ and Hulu, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery also revealed a week before Comcast’s announcement an additional bundle that would consist of Disney+, Hulu, and Max. While Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery may have beat Comcast to the announcement, Comcast’s StreamSaver will beat their bundle to the market: its availability of purchase has already been set in stone for next week, while both the other conglomerates have yet to confirm a release date or even pricing for their bundle.

The aims behind the increasing numbers of streaming packages seem to be for companies to reduce costs for themselves as well as customers, with the hopeful effect of decreasing cancellation rates. Comcast CEO Dave Watson confirmed as much during his recent announcement detailing StreamSaver’s pricing:

“These are three premium streaming services that are combined in one compelling package…It’s a home run for consumers,” Watson told the attendees of J.P. Morgan’s 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference earlier this morning. “We’re thrilled to have Netflix and Apple as partners.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any more updates on StreamSaver and any other new streaming bundles.