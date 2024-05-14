The Big Picture Comcast announces StreamSaver bundle with Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ for a reduced price, though the final cost has not been announced.

Pricing for individual platforms varies, with Peacock offering two plans, Netflix with three tiers, and Apple TV+ at $9.99.

Popular projects on Netflix include Baby Reindeer and Mother of the Bride, while Apple TV+ features Argylle and Dark Matter, and Peacock has your favorite reality TV shows and Law & Order.

In a world where many have dubbed streaming services as the go-to form of entertainment, three of the most popular providers are teaming up in a big way. Comcast has officially announced a new bundle featuring Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+, which is titled StreamSaver. This news comes less than a week after it was revealed that Warner Bros. and Disney would join forces, combining Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max into one package. No official price has been announced, but Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says, "Those three products will come at a vastly reduced price compared to anything in the market today and will be available to all our customers."

Pricing varies for each of these streaming platforms, with increasing levels of plans that include incentives such as no ads, more screens, and higher resolution. Peacock currently has two plans, Premium and Premium Plus, which run at $5.99 and $11.99 respectively. Netflix has three subscription tiers, Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium, pricing at $6.99, $15.49, and $22.99 per month respectively. Lastly, Apple TV+ is available for the price of $9.99, but can also be purchased as part of the Apple One package for $19.95 per month, which includes other perks such as Apple Music and more iCloud storage.

What’s Popular on Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+?

If there's one thing for certain, there is no shortage of programming to watch on any given streaming service. Some of the most popular projects on Netflix at the moment include Baby Reindeer, the docudrama starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, and Mother of the Bride, a Netflix original romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Netflix is currently the most popular streaming service in the world by a wide margin, boasting a nearly 50 million subscriber lead over Prime Video.

As for Apple TV+, the most viewed projects of late include Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, a spy thriller starring Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dark Matter, a multiversal sci-fi series based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Peacock's most viewed project is currently Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, which is airing its 25th season and has already been renewed for Season 26.

No price or official launch date has been announced for the StreamSaver bundle. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Law and Order: SVU, now streaming on Peacock.

