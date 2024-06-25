The Big Picture Harry Jowsey admitted to love bombing and gaslighting in the past.

Love bombing is a tactic in abusive relationships to boost the bomber's ego.

Harry's actions on Perfect Match raised concerns about his handling of conflict and relationship behavior.

We see all kinds of relationships on reality TV, including problematic ones. Harry Jowsey claimed he was a changed man when he returned to Netflix. He went on Perfect Match claiming he was ready for marriage and becoming a father. However, he doesn't handle conflict well and people watched him turn things on Jessica Vestal. Harry showered her with compliments, got theatrical when he made a mistake, and even accused Jessica of being judgmental.

The reality star has a podcast called Boyfriend Material, where he talks about bettering himself for a relationship. He addressed his actions on the dating show. He owned up to love bombing and gaslighting in the past.

Harry Jowsey Explains Why He Loves Bombs After 'Perfect Match'

Harry starts the podcast episode "Messiest Moments on Netflix's Perfect Match With Dom Gabriel" wearing a shirt that has "I love gaslighting on it." He changed his shirt because he agreed with Jessica to only speak about their situation seriously. The podcaster addressed the scene where he wrote the mother notes about what he loved about her. "I've known Jess just a handful of weeks but with us, the feelings were so real and so rapid," he said. Harry said filming Perfect Match took four weeks. At night, they were able to have deep conversations about their future. "I want to talk about love bombing a little bit because I am a self-proclaimed Olympic-level love bomber," he said. "Now, 27-year-old Harry isn't love bombing as hard as he was at 26." The Dancing With the Stars alum said his actions would be inappropriate in the real world, and he'd have to pull back. But being on the dating show isn't the same.

Love bombing is a tactic in abusive relationships. Someone starts a relationship with over-the-top displays of affection to make the person feel good. The love bomber is typically insecure, and these actions help boost his or he ego, according to Psychology Today. The step after the love bomber idealized someone is devaluing that person, then discarding them. The cycle can repeat with love bombing all over again.

Harry said love bombing makes him feel good in the video. He still claimed his feelings for Jessica were real. Perfect Match separated the couples and had them hang out with the singles for a day. Melinda Berry claimed Harry kissed her. He immediately denied it. The finale will show if Jessica stays with Harry and if the couple will win.

