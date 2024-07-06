The Big Picture Jessica Vestal faced backlash for her behavior on Perfect Match, leading her to take a break from social media.

She returned to TikTok weeks later, hinting at the social media drama and avoiding discussing Perfect Match.

Perfect Match is set to return for season 3 with more reality stars, including potential Love Is Blind alums.

Netflix viewers saw Jessica Vestal try to find love a second time on Perfect Match. She matched with Harry Jowsey, who has a long history of bad-boy behavior on reality television. However, he claimed he was ready to change and commit to Jessica. Melinda Berry accused Harry of kissing her on boy's day, and he denied it. Jessica wasn't receptive to Melinda telling her this and accused her of not acting like a lady.

Season 2 ended with the audio of Harry and Melinda kissing away from cameras, and Harry asked the crew not to use it. Jessica got backlash for how she talked to Melinda and believed Harry. She turned off comments on her TikToks before taking a hiatus left the platform. She returned to TikTok weeks later and hinted at the social media drama.

Why Jessica Vestal Doesn’t Want to Talk About 'Perfect Match'

The devoted single mother posted a video of her turning around and lip-syncing on July 4, "I guess you wonder where I've been." She wrote, "Me returning to this app after protecting my peace for the last two weeks" over it. She captioned the TikTok with, "Still not ready to talk about PM so pls [sic] dont ask." Jessica followed this up with a TikTok and her last post is a makeup tutorial.

Jessica kept the comments off on the last TikTok she posted before her social media break. She lip-synced to a song asking where are the cameras? "Me anxiously waiting to see the verdict of the kiss and the camera footage for the first time along with the rest of the world," is written over it.

She put a longer statement about her appearance on Instagram on June 22. "I'm a firm believer that you either win or you learn, you never lose," the executive assistant wrote in the caption. "That being said, however painful, I don't consider this a loss for me. I am taking this time to practice some humility, learn how I can be better, and continue to hold my head high." The caption later said she doesn't condone hate towards her cast mates.

Netflix has announced that Perfect Match will return for season 3 with more reality stars. Nick Lachey hopes more Love Is Blind alums will return, like A.D. Smith and Clay Gravesande. However, it's possible someone from season 2 could return, since Dom Gabriel has been a contestant twice.

