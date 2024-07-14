The Big Picture Season 2 of Perfect Match ended without lasting connections.

Reality star Xanthi may have found love off-screen with fellow contestant Justin.

Fans speculate Xanthi and Justin are a match after teasing TikTok videos.

Season 2 of the Netflix dating series Perfect Match came to a close with a disappointing track record for actually establishing real connections. The winning couple had only recently been paired together when the group voted them the winners, and broke up shortly after taking the vacation together that they won as their prize. No other couple from the season would go the distance either, no matter how hopeful their romance appeared while filming. Several of the contestants went on to say they do think it is possible to find true love on reality TV. However, when they could think of an example, it was from a completely different reality series.

One of the women who was ready to find love was Xanthi Perdikomatis, who originally appeared in Season 5 of the Netflix series The Circle. In an interview with Collider, Xanthi was one of the few contestants who expressed doubt about finding true love on reality TV, although she did say she thought it was possible. She felt that it was all about the other contestants' intentions, noting that with the cameras rolling, the speed dating element on Perfect Match, and all the online attention that the series garnered for the contestants, it seems difficult for reality stars to truly go the distance after appearing on a dating series. However, Xanthi has recently sparked rumors that Perfect Match may have actually worked to find her a true match, in an unconventional way.

These Two Contestants Have Sparked Dating Rumors

Xanthi and Justin Assada never had a chance when they appeared on the same season of Perfect Match. Xanthi was one of the first contestants to be eliminated, and Justin was brought in later as a potential match for contestant Elys Hutchinson, although the pair did not work out. So Xanthi and Justin did not get the opportunity to date on the series. Eagle-eyed fans have sparked romance rumors between Xanthi and Justin recently, after noting the pair have been appearing on each other's social media.

Elite Daily reports that starting in June 2024 the pair began to interact online, when Xanthi went on her TikTok to say hello to her "fellow Bostonian." A few days later, the pair teased a romantic connection by filming a TikTik video together in which it appears they are about to kiss, before turning their heads away. Later, they filmed the "He's a 10 But..." challenge together. In Perfect Match, Justin was introduced as a "tall gentleman who prefers blondes." However, in the TikTik video, Justin made clear he also loves brunettes, as Xanthi giggled along. The pair have been all over each other's social media ever since. Did Perfect Match Season 2 finally make due on its title? Because these beautiful brunette Bostonians seem to be just that.

Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.

