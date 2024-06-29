The Big Picture Dominique Defoe and Bryton Constantin's argument on Perfect Match leads to accusations of toxic behavior and transphobic beliefs.

Reality stars like Lexi Goldberg and Sophia Layne demand Netflix take action against Bryton Constantin.

Bryton Constantin refuses to apologize to cast members, and Netflix has not commented on the situation.

The Netflix reality world comes together for Perfect Match season 2. The season started with Dominique Defoe of Too Hot to Handle and Bryton Constantin of Squid Game: The Challenge matching, but they quickly got into a loud argument on the first night. The episode claimed the argument was over whether yoga was a workout or not. However, later episodes showed Dominique crying about how Bryton was treating her.

Dominique later said she was unhappy with how the dating show portrayed their interactions. She claimed she was defending entire groups of people in her argument with Bryton. The writer said the portrayal of her being into toxic men is false and she knew the match wasn't right on the first night. More LGBTQ reality stars are speaking out against Bryton and one is demanding Netflix takes action.

Sophia Layne Calls For Netflix to Take Away Bryton Constantin's Platform

Bryton claimed he trolls people online while others are serious in a June 10 TikTok. "Whenever they see me in person, they're buddy-buddy," the Squid Game The Challenge alum said. "They're friends. They wanna be cool with me." He later said the same people who run their mouths in the reality TV world don't act the same way in person. Lexi Goldberg of The Ultimatum Queer Love stitched this.

"We don't hate you because we ain't you," she told him. "We hate you because you're an ignorant piece of sh-t." She said at a Netflix party he told Lexi and her fiancé, "Well, it's Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve." She then addressed his actions on Perfect Match. "You thought, 'Man, they didn't air that sh-t when I said it on Perfect Match, so why don't I double that back down and say it in front of a live f--king audience in Los Angeles at a Netflix party again," she said. "Learn your lesson, my guy. That isn't right." Lexi ended the TikTok saying when she sees him in person again she'll keep the same energy. Dominique reposted the video.

Sophia Layne from The Circle season 3 also made a TikTok about Bryton on June 24. She started by saying she has never met him, but she's a lesbian and in that part of the "Netflix reality universe" things travel fast. She claimed other "queer talent for Netflix" had bad stories about Bryton. Sophia heard that he said being trans is a mental illness, and he'd punch a trans person in the face for hitting on him. She went on to say he doesn't believe bisexuality exists. Dominique, who was his first match, is bisexual.

The Circle alum ended the video demanding that Netflix listen to the queer talent who told producers they were uncomfortable with Bryton's actions, apologize, and "get him the f--- out." She said production can't cast LGBTQ people and people who hold transphobic and homophobic beliefs. "They're going to pretend they don't hear any of this," she later said about the company. "They had no idea that Bryton was saying these things." Sophia believes the streaming platform wants to keep Bryton as a villain. She ended her message to the streaming platform with, "Happy Pride Month, Netflix." Bryton revealed in a previous TikTok that he won't apologize to anyone in the cast of Perfect Match.

Collider reached out to Netflix for comment.

