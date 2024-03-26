The Big Picture Min-su Kim, married bodybuilder, a Special Forces veteran, and popular YouTuber, aims to win Olympia and grow his physique career.

Min-su, known as "Korean Thanos," competes with his bikini pro wife in IFBB, sells merchandise, films YouTube vlogs and teaches classes.

The highly impressive Physical: 100 Season 2 competitor Min-su Kim, who started training 20 years ago, aims to win a pro bodybuilding show.

It's hard to stand out in a room of 100 people. But a few Physical 100 Season 2 competitors did that in the premiere. Firefighter Beom-seok Hong from season 1 returned. He made it clear that he wasn't proud of his performance in the one-on-one combat where he was eliminated last year. Retired MMA fighter and variety show host, Dong-Hyun Kim shocked everyone else on the reality series by signing up for the competition.

However, it's hard to miss bodybuilder Min-su Kim on the Netflix series. One contestant asked if he was human the first time he saw him. Min-su confidently said the bust of his torso was the best one in the room. But who is the man that everyone calls, "Korean Thanos"? Here is everything to know about the impressive competitor.

Physical: 100 One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor - and cash reward - as the last one standing. Release Date January 24, 2023 Creator Jang Ho-gi Cast Hee-Dong Son , Jing-Yong Park , Jung-Myung Cho , Hae-Min Jung Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Min-su Kim of 'Physical: 100' Season 2 Is Married

The bodybuilder used to be a Special Forces Officer and was in the military for five years then was discharged. He was also an amateur rugby player. However, he does have a life outside of athletics. He's married to Yun Na Lee, who is also a professional bodybuilder. The couple competes in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB). She's a bikini pro and he's a men's physique pro. There is an Instagram video from 2022, which looks like their wedding. Yun wears a beautiful wedding gown and Min-su is shirtless with a bowtie.

They each sell merchandise and more online. The Freedom basketball jersey in the first episode seems to be part of his Freedom Whatever clothing line. But Min-su is also one of the many YouTubers in the cast. He posted a vlog on March 12 talking about the show. He admitted he was nervous going up against 100 other people. The Korean Thanos has filmed with season 1 competitors like Kang-min Kim and Single's Inferno stars like Jin-seok Lee. One of Min-su's most impressive features is his shoulders. So he unsurprisingly showed shoulder exercises he taught Kang-min. Kang-min was one of the biggest stars in season 1, and he looks much smaller next to Min-su because of their height difference. Min-su has 112,000 subscribers but, surprisingly, has videos starting three months ago. He explained in his first vlog that he wasn't happy with his former videos and decided to renew the channel after joining a new company.

Min-su was born in 1993 and is 31 years old. He instructors classes and teaches seminars. The "Korean Thanos" nickname was created by one of his friends. Min-su explained in his first video that Thanos is tall and big. The Marvel character is very active and after having to be obedient in the military, Min-su was ready for a change.

Min-su said he'd like to win a pro show in bodybuilding to move forward in Olympia. The competitor started going to Olympia 20 years ago, so it's an important goal for him. He is happy to have support since he's now in company with fellow athletes who will train with him. The weightlifter admitted he tends to train harder when he's working with other people. His website already shows that he was 2018's youngest IFBB Physique Pro. He seems to be only getting bigger with time. Min-su hasn't shown any weaknesses yet on Physical 100, but we'll have to wait to see if he'll be the last one standing.

