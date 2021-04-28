The days of expending hours trying to choose what to watch next on Netflix are over, with the introduction of the much-requested and anticipated “Play Something” feature for all Netflix’s users. The new option, released today by the streaming giant, gives users a shuffle option that’ll play a semi-random movie or series based on their personal history.

While navigating on Netflix on any TV app or on mobile Android devices, users can now choose the “Play Something” option to get to a new screen. As soon as you click on the new option, Netflix’s algorithm chooses something it thinks you’ll like based on movies and series you’ve previously watched on the platform, also taking into account the kind of productions you tend to like.

The chosen movie or series will start streaming right away, with an onscreen graphic briefly explain why it was chosen for you. In case the suggestion doesn’t please the user, there’s also a “Play Something Else” button that will remain on the screen for a few moments, giving you the chance to reshuffle the selection and get another semi-random suggestion.

While streaming channels give the users all the power to decide what they want to watch, and when, the amount of content offered by platforms increases each day. When too many options are offered, it’s harder to make a choice, which leads to users sometimes scrolling for minutes in Netflix’s seemingly infinite list of movies and series, before giving up and turning off the TV. The new feature was put in place by Netflix to try to counter this decision fatigue, offering an easy-to-use tool that helps more indecisive users to get straight into streaming something.

Since auto-streaming on Netflix is optional, this is a welcomed tool, allowing more freedom for the user. Even if it’s the freedom to let the channel choose your programing for you, if you feel like it. You can check the official announcement trailer for Netflix’s “Play Something” new feature right below:

