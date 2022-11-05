Political turmoil and humor can make for great television. From those based on real life, like The Crown, to those with a fictional premise like Anatomy of a Scandal, telling the stories of political figures is a balancing act. These political shows on Netflix can re-contextualize lived realities, and shine new light on stories that were always thought to be true. Shows like Designated Survivor and The West Wing paved the way for a genre of show that at best can inspire, and at worse, can repulse.

Netflix has an extensive catalog of political series that can inspire both hope and cynicism, ready to stream. Politics is not for those who are afraid of drama. Those who have reached the height of political power didn't get there by making friends. This long game often translates well onto the small screen. Fiction or not, many political series that are featured on Netflix resonate with the real world.

18 'The Whirlwind' (2024 - )

Created by Park Kyung-soo