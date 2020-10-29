Netflix Price Increasing for 2020: Here’s What’s Changing

i don’t know about you, but I love paying more money for things. Whenever I get a bill for something, I always scream to the heavens, “This amount of money is fine, but I want to give them more!” Thankfully, the gods of streaming listened to me, as Netflix is now raising their prices for their premium streaming service starting literally today, per The Verge.

Here’s the skinny on your new, fatter bill: Its standard and premium pricing plans are increasing by $1 each. The standard plan, which includes 1080p HD video, the ability to watch on two screens simultaneously, and the ability to download videos to two devices, is now $13.99 a month. The premium plan, which gets you 4K UHD video, four screens simultaneously, and downloading capabilities for four devices, now runs you $15.99 a month. And if you want to stick with the basic plan, which gives you one screen at standard definition and one device to download to, that’s not increasing at all: $8.99 a month forevermore.

A spokesperson for Netflix stated this price increase came “so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films.” But with the streaming service’s recent glut of cancelling shows who are still in their prime and previously greenlit seasons (RIP, Glow), I’m not quite buying this justification. I think, more likely, it’s an attempt to increase cash revenue as quickly as possible by end of Q4 to offset all of these COVID-related costs and losses of revenue. One dollar might not seem like a huge increase — and I am admittedly being a bit grouchy over a service that gives me tons of entertainment during troubling times — but if you multiply that by its wide subscriber base, that’s a pretty decent short-term cash solution. That is, of course, if this doesn’t make a bunch of subscribers cancel the service in favor of the 9,000 other streaming services currently available.

