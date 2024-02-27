The Big Picture Brace yourselves, Netflix subscribers, for another price increase predicted in 2024 after a recent surge.

Despite cancellations and price hikes, Netflix has seen growth in viewership and subscriptions.

Fan-favorite shows may face the axe, but exciting new content like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Guy Ritchie's series Gentlemen offer a silver lining.

Despair Netflix subscribers, for it has been mere months since you had to endure a price increase for your treasured subscription. Now though, industry analysts predict rates will increase yet again in 2024, Variety reports. The forthcoming wave of increased pricing comes amid the subscription giant canceling a total of 14 shows in 2023.

In a report, UBS analysts wrote of Netflix “We expect to see rate increases this year.” This news will be dreaded for Netflix subscribers who endured a price increase in October 2023. That increase saw users in the United States, the United Kingdom and France affected, with basic and premium plans going up from $9.99 to $11.99 and $19.99 to $22.99 respectively. This move came surprisingly during the SAG-AFTRA strike, despite initial claims the streaming service would wait until after the strike to increase prices. The October price increase also followed other unpopular moves in 2023 including a crackdown on password sharing and the removal of the the basic ad-free plan for new subscribers. At the time prices were increased in October, Collider reported that it was likely another increase would come in the short term and the words of UBS analysts appear to back up those fears. Furthermore, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters noted in the company's Q4 2023 earnings call that after putting price increases on hold in 2023, it was no time to "resume our sort of standard approach toward price increases."

“As the objective in streaming shifts from subscriber growth to profitability for the traditional media companies, we see Netflix as the ultimate beneficiary of this industry rationalization,” the UBS report added. The report shows that Netflix has grown its share of U.S. TV Viewership from 7.7% in December 2023 to 7.9% in January 2024. And despite consumer frustrations, Netflix's dual approach of systematic price increases and culling of content saw 29.5 million net new subscribers in 2023, a firm increase over the average of 21 million across 2021 and '22.

Be that as it may, from a consumer point of view as opposed to an industry insider one, the loss of fan favorite shows such as Shadow and Bone and Lockwood & Co. - one after two seasons the other after just one - will be difficult to take if prices continue to go up. However, it is not all doom and gloom for Netflix subscribers. Consumers have been treated to the live-action television extravaganza Avatar: The Last Airbender and the premiere of Guy Ritchie's television series adaptation of his hit film The Gentlemen on March 7 will no doubt appease disgruntled viewers having to partake a little extra cash.