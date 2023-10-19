The Big Picture Netflix has announced a price hike for its basic and premium plans, with fees increasing to $11.99 and $22.99 respectively, to continue delivering value with their original films and series.

The long-awaited film adaptation of the video game BioShock is progressing well with screenwriter Michael Green praising Netflix's support and expressing optimism for its development.

Netflix hit animated series, Arcane, will now be considered canon in the League of Legends lore, fixing continuity errors and creating a more cohesive universe. John and Maggie discuss this exciting news in today's episode.

In today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, start us off discussing a substantial price hike announced by Netflix after recent reports that the streaming service would be raising subscription fees after the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to a close. In lighter news, they also weigh in on updates for the BioShock movie adaptation and League of Legends. Get all the Netflix good and not-so-great straight from John and Maggie by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Some disheartening information began circulating when Netflix’s Q3 earnings report came in on October 18. Effective immediately, subscribers with both basic and premium plans will see their monthly fees increase. The price of the basic plan, which will no longer be available to new subscribers, will go from $9.99 to $11.99, and premium users will see their $19.99 bill increase to $22.99. Netflix’s ad-supported tier and the ad-free standard will remain the same. The decision was reportedly made to continue delivering value with their original films and television series. Check out today’s podcast for Maggie and John’s thoughts on this increase and what the expectations should be for the streamer going forward from consumers.

Next up, fans of the video game BioShock have long been awaiting the film adaptation that would finally come to fruition. Set to release with Netflix post-price-hike, screenwriter Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) spoke with Collider’s Nate Richard to give a progress update, telling us that, “Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they're excited about it now, post-strike.” He went on to say, “Been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence and his team to refine a draft to go back in. We're all optimistic. We all love it. It's a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon.” To wrap things up, John and Maggie dig into Riot Games’ announcement that Netflix’s hit animated series, Arcane, will now officially be canon in the League of Legends lore, righting continuities errors and creating a more cohesive universe. Get Maggie and John’s thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

