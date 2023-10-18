Netflix's Q3 financial report came in today and with it came another price hike for the streamer effective immediately in the U.S., France, and the U.K. Subscribers on the streamer's basic or premium plan will see their bill go up from $9.99 to $11.99 and $19.99 to $22.99 respectively. No change was made to the $6.99 ad-supported plan or the $15.49 ad-free standard plan. The increase came completely out of the blue, especially since reports were swirling that Netflix was waiting until after the SAG-AFTRA strike to raise prices again.

Notably, the basic plan increase won't affect new subscribers. In an effort to push toward profitability by getting customers on either the lucrative ad-supported plan or the more expensive standard subscription, Netflix removed the basic option altogether, leaving only existing subscribers who will get the unpleasant surprise hike. With that supposed hike looming once the strike ends, it's possible this won't be the last near-term increase customers will be expected to bear.

Netflix earlier claimed it would slow down with hikes as they implemented their widely unpopular password-sharing crackdown. In a letter shared with the Q3 earnings report, however, they largely walked that back and instead explained their reasoning for this more targeted increase. "While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same - a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more." The last raise came back in January 2022, though dropping the basic plan served as a sort of soft increase.

Netflix Keeps Winning Big Despite Customer Frustration

Image via Netflix

Although a ton of public ire has been directed at Netflix in 2023 for the password-sharing debacle, the elimination of the basic plan, and the many revelations about their lack of pay for actors on some of their biggest shows, this has been a strong year for Ted Sarandos and company. The Q3 results revealed the streamer gained another 9 million subscribers between July 1 and September 30. That's on top of all the other subscribers they've gained since implementing paid sharing, which kicked off with a record spike in the immediate aftermath.

