Period drama lovers, heads up, Netflix is developing an adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel Pride and Prejudice, Deadline reports. While no stars are attached yet for the iconic roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mark Darcy, Everything I Know About Love creator Dolly Alderton has churned out the scripts. Though the project is still in the development phase and if greenlit, will mark the streamer’s second Austen adaptation since Persuasion which was appreciated by the genre fans.

Austen’s Pride and Prejudice seamlessly blends class distinction with romance. The story follows Elizabeth Bennet, the second child of Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, who have five daughters. Much of the story is about the family's relationships and their struggles to find good marriages for their daughters. Things take a turn when Mark Darcy is introduced. After much ado, Elizabeth and Mark Darcy eventually fall in love but must navigate various obstacles as Elizabeth’s father seeks a male heir.

There are Many ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Adaptations

The age-old story still resonates with fans and more book lovers discover the novel keeping it on best-of lists. The novel has many beloved adaptations depending on which generation you ask. Perhaps the most successful version is Joe Wright’s BBC film which stars Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the lead roles. There’s also an Indian version titled, Bride and Prejudice made by Gurinder Chadha and starring Martin Henderson and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. And then there’s the 1995 BBC’s miniseries version that stars Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth.

Recently, BBC announced the expansion of the Pride and Prejudice universe with another spin-off series titled The Other Bennet Sister which will follow Mary, who is described as not your “typical period drama heroine,” and will take the marriage matters in her own hands. Romantic period dramas have seen a surge in recent years and highly sought-after shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age have done wonders with fans paving the way for more such content.

British writer and author, Alderton, has many credits under her belt but perhaps is best known for Everything I Know About Love. The series has a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and was a hit among fans. The series follows childhood besties Maggie and Birdy navigating their lives in their early 20s. We see them on bad dates, and through heartaches and humiliations, which resonate well with the viewers. Fans can expect the same charm and sensitivity when Alderton adapts Austen’s work.

No further details are available at the moment. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.