It's time to page cardio because today Netflix decided to unveil some first-look images of their first-ever English-language medical procedural series Pulse. The story follows the day-to-day lives of a tight-knit group of doctors who work at Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center. Along with the images, the streamer also revealed when the series is debuting: it premieres on April 3.

The first-look images suggest that the team of doctors has a pretty good working relationship, but since they spend dozens of hours together every week, they can't help but let emotions get tangled up in their routine. The images also reveal a look at the star-studded cast, which includes Willia Fitzgerald (The Fall of the House of Usher), Colin Woodell (The Continental), Justina Machado (Six Feet Under), Jack Bannon (Pennyworth), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Jessy Yates (Me), Chelsea Muirhead (Warrior) and Daniela Nieves (Vampire Academy). Season 1 will also feature Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Santiago Segura (Pacific Rim), Ash Santos (Our Little Secret), and Arturo Del Puerto (The Lincoln Lawyer).

The official synopsis also indicates that Pulse will kick off with a bang: the season will start with a hurricane taking over Miami, and the hospital entering lockdown as trauma cases pile up. In the middle of all the chaos, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Fitzgerald) is suddenly promoted when Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Woodell) is suspended out of nowhere. From the looks of it, the beginning of the season will already be a trial by fire for the residents, and depending on how subscribers engage, it's possible that Netflix has found a new medical hit series.

Who Is on the Team Behind 'Pulse'?