Since 2020, with the explosive hit Love Is Blind, Netflix has grown their reality and competition catalog massively. Series like Dated and Related, The Circle, and Perfect Match have created stars out of seemingly normal folks looking to win a game or find love. With spin-offs in other countries and continuations of series like Love Is Blind into After the Altar specials, Netflix has expanded its reach, creating its own universe, so to speak. Some of the contestants stand out, in both good and bad ways.

Netflix likely had networking events behind the scenes, where all the contestants mixed and mingled, causing some drama and tension that producers would be smart to capitalize on. Not missing the opportunity, Netflix created a few series that either brought back notable contestants, or mixed the casts of various series to explosive results. The Netflix universe features some insanely messy moments, and we are here to bring you the messiest of them all!

10 The Bridge Hypocrisy

'Squid Game: The Challenge' (Season 1)

While future Perfect Match cast member Bryton Constantin made a case for being the biggest villain, Squid Game: The Challenge featured another person who got viewers riled up: Ashley Tolbert. During the Glass Bridge game, (most of) the group decided to each jump once, taking a 50/50 shot at success. This would ensure that most of the players would make it across successfully. Somewhere in the back of the group, though, Ashley shook her head, "I never agreed to it." Every player before Ashley took turns as discussed, and it was fan-favorite Trey Plutnicki's turn; he had come to the social game with his mother and had to eliminate her during Marbles. He took his 50/50 jump successfully, and the players waited for the next person in line, Ashley. But she didn't budge, instead standing firm until Trey decided to make another attempt, and then another which led to his elimination. With no one else to hide behind, Ashley had to take her jump – and viewers were actually disappointed that she succeeded. The turns continued as discussed, with Ashley only having to jump once before making it across safely.

Eventual winner Mai Whelan clocked Ashley for not being a team player, and made it known to some of her allies. In the next game, Mai took a chance on putting Ashley's name up for elimination, but failed to succeed in her dice roll. Here, Ashley's hypocrisy reared its ugly head. She called Mai out for not being a team player, and mocked Mai for having emotional reactions to friends being cut from the game. This smugness only fed into Ashley's villain role, and she made it her mission to be rude and conniving towards Mai from then on. It was shocking and confusing for viewers when none of the other players called Ashley out for her behavior, and instead turned on Mai for saying what the audience had been thinking. It was indeed "karma" when Ashley finally got eliminated during the Box Game, and Mai walked away victorious. And despite all the behind-the-scenes controversies of the show, the game, and the drama that comes with it, thrilled viewers, and it's been renewed for Season 2.

9 "Finger-Gate"

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' (Season 1)

After the success of Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Netflix created the spin-off The Ultimatum: Queer Love featuring a cast of LGBTQ+ couples. While all the couples on this season were arguably toxic, Vanessa Papa stood out among them, for better or worse. Originally arriving in a couple with ultimatum-giver Xander Boger, Vanessa exuded main character energy, flirting with all the new singles and injecting the show with her boisterous personality – all while Xander watched her from afar with puppy-dog eyes. At the switch, Vanessa leaned into her villain era, mouthing obscenities to Xander across the table during Xander's responses to the host's inquiries. After getting turned down by her first choice, Vanessa paired up with Raelyn Cheung-Sutton (who was given the ultimatum by partner Lexi Goldberg), and Xander matched with Yoly Rojas (who had given the ultimatum to partner Mal Wright). Vanessa and Rae's coupling made sense, since both of them were given the ultimatum by their partners; they both were unsure of commitment.

A bumpy start in their trial marriage turned intimate after Rae joined Vanessa as she got her nipples pierced. After their night together, the cast was brought to a group dinner and separated into two tables. Vanessa proceeded to tell everyone at her table (including Lexi) that she and Rae had hooked up. This sparked a raging debate about what exactly had happened (in full detail) between Vanessa and Lexi, thus dubbed "finger-gate." Vanessa left happy to have stirred the pot, but Rae was mortified – and they both had to reunite with their original partners still. Rae and Vanessa pretty much ended there. But when Xander seemed to have found a deep connection with Yoly, a whole new can of worms opened, and Vanessa's jealousy and insecurity took a toll. As she desperately tried to make it up to Xander, the damage had been done and Xander discovered a new sense of worth through their relationship with Yoly. Thankfully, Vanessa and Xander left single and avoided a future mess.

8 Louis' Main Character Energy

'Too Hot to Handle' (Seasons 5-6)

While most of the mess between Netflix shows is quite serious, viewers can thank Louis Russell for a little bit of a fun mess. In Season 5 of Too Hot to Handle, Louis was a hot commodity among the bevy of beautiful ladies. In one particularly well-edited sequence, Louis lounges on a boat as the women take turns trying to reel him in. First up is Megan Thomson, who has a heart-to-heart with Louis, seeing as they are both from the UK. Then, it's Christine Obanor's turn; she tries to persuade him by having him rub sun tan lotion on her bum. Lastly, Hannah Brooke takes a different approach, and straddles Louis to put lotion on him. After agreeing to all three that he would share their bed, Louis decided on Hannah, but he couldn't tear himself away from the pull of Christine and the two shared a secret kiss. Louis and Christine remained a rocky couple throughout the season, through Louis' indiscretion with a bombshell's chest, and made it to the finale with the intention of dating.

This intended relationship didn't last long, however, and the notorious ladies man was back on Netflix with Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle as a bombshell. While Louis explained to the cameras that he was new and improved, his actions with Katherine LaPrell proved otherwise. Katherine consistently tempted Louis' self-control by talking dirty, straddling him, and striking seductive poses in barely-there lingerie – and he makes for an easy target. While the two broke plenty of rules together, Louis tried to withstand temptation by also saying no several times. Eventually, Katherine appears to grow bored with the physical relationship, breaking things off with Louis to pursue a more emotional connection with Charlie Jeer. Louis, not one for a serious relationship, took the break-up in stride and found a new bed with Gianna Pettus. Lana wasn't impressed with Louis' moves and evicted him from the villa, but it's likely not the last time viewers will see Louis on reality TV.

7 Who's Here for Clout?

'Perfect Match' (Season 2)

Harry Jowsey is notorious in the Netflix universe. Starting his problematic behavior on Too Hot to Handle Season 1, he found a roller-coaster romance with Francesca Farago (we'll get to her later) and consistently broke Lana's "no kissing" rule. After calling off his engagement to Francesca, Harry landed on Dancing With the Stars and then Netflix's multiverse show, Perfect Match Season 2. Here, singles from other Netflix series are mixed together to compete in challenges and find love connections for the title of "perfect match" (and a vacation). Here's where Love Is Blind stand-out (and mom) Jessica Vestal comes in.

First pairing with Elys Hutchinson from Too Hot to Handle Season 5, Harry ditched the blonde for Jessica when she was brought in to mix up the cast. While all the other female contestants (Elys included) knew about Harry's philandering ways, Jessica was slightly naive to the womanizer. She swooned over Harry when he told her he loved her and called her a fantastic mother. However, a boys' day out saw Harry acting out of turn. Originally from Too Hot to Handle, and then acting as host of Dated and Related, Melinda Berry proved too much of a temptation for Harry. With the booze flowing and Jessica away, Harry carried Melinda to the restroom, and then proceeded to kiss her off-camera. Unfortunately for Harry, the mics caught the shenanigans, but he continued to lie for the duration of the season, accusing Melinda of making it up for clout. Jessica put in a poor showing and sided with Harry, but eventually broke things off before the finale. At the reunion, however, Netflix provided footage of Harry and Jessica reconciling, only to follow that up with text reading that the two had again parted ways. We can't keep up!

6 Micah & Kaz Drama

'Perfect Match' (Season 2)

Kaz Bishop from Dated and Related seemed like a decent guy at first. A little older than the rest of the cast, he first matched with Xanthi Perdikomatis from The Circle Season 5. They didn't quite hit it off, and a swap landed Kaz with Micah Lussier, notorious "mean girl" from Love Is Blind Season 4. Their relationship blossomed and Micah began to grow on viewers, opening up in a way she hadn't previously on Love Is Blind. They went on great dates and even wore matching outfits when they won a challenge and made their way to the boardroom. Despite some hiccups due to insecurities, the two seemed like a proper pair.

The boys' day out that counted Harry as a casualty, however, also claimed Kaz. Christine came back from Too Hot to Handle Season 5, and laid it on thick with Kaz, asking for kisses and compliments. Kaz was clearly itching to take her up on it, but remained steadfast. The seeds had been planted, though. During a nighttime party back in the main villa, Kaz and Micah had a falling out due to her insecurity, as well as her fleeting interest in Justin Assada (from Surviving Paradise). Seemingly with revenge on his mind, Kaz played flip-cup and laid a fat kiss on Holly Scarfone (Too Hot to Handle Season 3), upsetting both Micah and Christine. His flip-flopping continued when Kaz decided to pair up with Christine for the night. Micah, feeling rejected but wanting to remain resilient, paired up with her admirer Izzy Zapata from Love Is Blind Season 5, but only platonically. The following day, Kaz kept at it by saying he made a mistake (or several) and wanted to stay with Micah after all. She took Kaz back and ditched placeholder Izzy. The two were still together at the reunion, but broke things off not long after.

5 Chloe's 'Circle' of Men

'Perfect Match' (Season 1)

Too Hot to Handle Season 1 found a star in the charming, albeit slightly ditzy, Chloe Veitch. She was such a hit that Netflix brought her back for The Circle Season 2, where she made it to the finale. Her charisma charmed single boy Mitchell Eason, who got blocked in Episode 12, and the two dated briefly after the show. Chloe then found herself on a third Netflix show, Perfect Match Season 1. There, she met Season 2's Love Is Blind standout (maybe for the wrong reasons) Shayne Jansen, and the two hit it off. They seemed like a match made in heaven, with their goofy personalities and big hearts; Shayne was definitely smitten and Chloe followed suit.

The Netflix gods won't let any of their contestants go without the potential for drama, so they brought Mitchell into the Perfect Match mix. Chloe and Mitchell went on a date, hashing out some of their past issues, and Mitchell expressed his wish to rekindle their romance. Torn between her two suitors, Chloe, who wears her heart on her sleeve, struggled but decides to try again with Mitchell. Shayne was devastated, to say the least, and he made no issue of voicing his disappointment. During Shayne's exit confessional outside, Chloe and Mitchell were up in their room, making out in an infinity pool. To add insult to injury, their frolicking led to water splashing out of the pool, and onto Shayne downstairs. What a way to get dumped.

4 The Face Mush

'The Ultimatum' (Season 2)

The Ultimatum Season 2 featured one of the most volatile moments in Netflix history. Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye had been together for a year and a half before Lisa brought Brian on the show. She wanted a proposal from him, while he was still unsure about their future due to some of her more glaring red flags. Even before the couples had really dug into the experience, Lisa showed signs of insecurity and hostility. One night, Lisa broke down crying in bed, with Brian comforting her in an all-night back-and-forth. But this was actually the calm before the storm. A cocktail party during which the couples were encouraged to meet each other and see if they find any potential new suitors, proved too much for Lisa. Initially, she got drunk and sad, with jealousy winning out. But with some liquid courage fueling her fire, Lisa stormed over to Brian who had been talking to Riah Nelson. In a rage, Lisa berated Riah, calling her a "Hooters b****" in front of the entire bar. As Brian followed behind, trying to get Lisa to calm down, she mushed her hand into his face, pushing his head back. This physicality shook viewers who were furious with Lisa.

At the following cast dinner, where everyone was to split up and start their trial marriages, one couple was noticeably absent. Host Nick Lachey explained that Lisa and Brian had left the experiment. While that came as no surprise, really, considering her use of violence, the actual reason was a surprise. In footage that producers sprung on viewers after the fact (similar to "cutie-gate"), Lisa told Brian that she was pregnant, and that was the reason for her misbehavior earlier. Viewers were skeptical that this wasn't a lie on Lisa's part in order to get Brian off the show (and to herself); she didn't have a pregnancy test showing the results, she had been drinking heavily, and her insecurities might have become too much. At the reunion, though, the two were still together and the baby had been born – and Lisa doubled-down on her actions and behavior, never really taking accountability for herself. Good luck, Brian.

3 Divorcing Tracker

'Selling Sunset' (Season 3)

Revolving around the Oppenheim Group, Selling Sunset followed the real-estate firm's professional and personal lives. One of those real estate agents is Chrishell Stause, who also acted in several films and television series like The Young and the Restless. On the set of her 2015 film Another Time, she met future Tracker star, Justin Hartley, and the two began dating. They got engaged in 2016 and were married by 2017, seemingly the perfect couple. Even Chrishell herself thought the relationship was going smoothly, until November 2019.

Two years after their marriage, Justin had apparently texted Chrishell, letting her know he had filed for divorce, only 45 minutes before the media broke the news. That bombshell text sent shock waves throughout Selling Sunset Season 3, which focused heavily on the fallout. Chrishell opened up about her emotional journey, finding grappling with the sudden divorce difficult. Her friend, Mary Fitzgerald, was especially comforting for Chrishell, while other cast members discussed the potential reasoning behind Justin's filing. Through ups and downs, Chrishell rebuilt her life, showing viewers that coming back from heartbreak is possible. Now, she is currently married to Australian musician G Flip, and Justin stars in Tracker Season 2.

2 Love Is Too Hot To Handle

'Perfect Match' (Season 1)

This mess started all the way back on Love Is Blind Season 1. Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers got engaged in the pods and triumphed over disagreements to make it all the way to the altar. After Giannina said yes to marriage, Damian said no, prompting Gia to run out of the church in a tearful flurry of white tulle. The cameras captured the runaway bride's meltdown, including a fall down a small slope. Damian and Giannina apparently patched things up and continued to date after the wedding fiasco, and they were still together for the After the Altar special. This series picks up after both Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle Season 1 have aired, so the two casts are familiar with one another, some more intimately than others. After the Altar featured a party to which Damian brought Francesca Farago, "as a friend." Giannina was none too pleased, and she and Damian parted ways soon after.

Perfect Match Season 1 brought cast members from all the Netflix original reality shows together in one place, included among them, Francesca. Coming off her first Netflix outing on Too Hot to Handle, Francesca carved out a place for herself and paired up with The Mole contestant Dom Gabriel. They seemed like a good match, until they had the opportunity to bring in another cast member. Here, Francesca was given the option to send herself on a date with someone, despite being in a seemingly solid couple. Out of the four potential dates, Damian came up on the screen, and Franceca siezed the opportunity. Breaking Dom's heart, Francesca wanted to see if there were any lingering feelings between herself and Damian. Dom, tearfully moved on with another Too Hot alum, but Francesca realized the error of her decision and chose to leave the show single, leaving both Dom and Damian in her path of destruction.

1 This Is Not a Triangle Anymore

'Perfect Match' (Seasons 1-2)

When Francesca dumped Dom in Season 1 of Perfect Match, he expressed his devastation in a tearful confessional. His sadness soon cleared up when Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot to Handle Season 3 ditched Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle Season 2) in order to pair with Dom. They proved to be a strong coupling, staying loyal to one another for the rest of the season, and even winning the title of "Perfect Match" in the finale. Before the two got to cash in on their winning vacation, Georgia apparently cheated on Dom with Harry. Yes, that Harry.

To recap: Harry and Francesca dated, and were even engaged for a time, after Too Hot to Handle Season 1. Francesca then paired up with Dom in Perfect Match Season 1, only to leave him in tears. Dom found a ray of hope in Georgia, who cheated on him with Harry after winning the show. This brings us to Season 2 of Perfect Match, on which Harry was part of the original cast (and wreaking his own havoc with Jessica). In Episode 1, Harry and Elys won the compatibility challenge, thus enabling them to bring another cast member into the house. Lo and behold, one of these options was Dom. In a move that shocked everyone, Harry voted to bring in Dom and revealed that the two were now besties. Dom went on to cause a rift with partner Tolú Ekundare (winner of The Trust Season 1) before getting booted in Episode 5. Harry is probably continuing his reign of terror on the women of Netflix.

