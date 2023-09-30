Netflix has recently shipped its final DVD and as a reminder of what started 25 years ago, the streaming platform has listed an iconic red envelope-themed sleeping bag on its official store. For those who don’t know, in contrast to what the streaming giant has become today, Netflix originally started as a video-rental company where people could order their favorite movies through the mail. The movies were shipped to the customers on a DVD, in signature Netflix-themed red envelopes.

To pay tribute to the era, the red-enveloped themed sleeping bag can now be purchased on Netflix shop. And instead of housing the DVD, the red envelope will now be a comfortable bed for cinephiles worldwide. The sleeping bag has similar aesthetics to the original red envelope and features witty lines like “Open along the edge,” “Thanks for watching,” and a barcode.

The news that Netflix would be shipping its final DVD on 29 September has long been in circulation with the streamer using its social media platforms to prepare fans. This includes a farewell video which revisits how it all started. The short clip featured the process of how customers would choose their desired genre and order their favorite movies initially. The clip also shows how the DVDs were made and eventually shipped to the customer.

Morgan Freeman and Cate Blanchett Were the Most Rented Actors in the History of the DVD Service

Image via Warner Bros.

Netflix has also revealed that Morgan Freeman and Cate Blanchett were the most rented actors in its 25-year history of mailing DVDs — with their movies The Bucket List and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, respectively, being the most popular DVDs. The streaming giant also revealed that Beetlejuice was the first ever DVD and True Grit was the final DVD ever rented from Netflix.

Netflix has shipped a whopping 5.2 billion DVDs over the last 25 years. Some other frequently ordered movies in its 25-year history include, but are certainly not limited to, The Hunger Games series, The Notebook, Gladiator, and The Departed. Check out the red envelope sleeping bag below.