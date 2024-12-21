Netflix catches some heat for its rapid cancelation habits but now is not the time to focus on hate. 'Tis the season of love and joy, and what better way to commemorate it than by looking back at some of Netflix's great original rom-coms? Sure, they may be cheesy at times, and the plots can be a little bonkers, but at the end of the day, who doesn't like feeling warm and fuzzy? Plus, not all of them are your corny Hallmark movies.

Indeed, Netflix does have the power to produce some thought-provoking work, even within the genre of love and comedy. Whether it's set in a high school or at an airport, audiences can't help but enjoy the journey. We either vicariously live through the couple, or we simply find joy (or heartbreaking empathy) in their circumstances. Regardless, there is no genre more comforting than a good rom-com. These are the best original Netflix rom-coms that have enchanted audiences, ranked by how memorable and effective they are at making their viewers swoon.

10 'Alex Strangelove' (2018)

Directed by Craig Johnson

Alex (Daniel Doheny) is a well-rounded senior in high school who's also been dating his friend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein), for a long time. Hoping to check off some big teenage milestones, they decide to lose their virginity to one another. But life takes a turn for Alex when he meets Elliot (Antonio Marziale) and begins to question his sexuality.

Acting as both a heartfelt rom-com and a classic coming-of-age film, Alex Strangelove shines in its honest exploration of the messy, confusing, and sometimes hilarious path to self-acceptance (and discovery). Indeed, there is more to the romantic relationships in this film, as Alex is primarily trying to navigate his relationship with his identity. And yet, when they do showcase the romance, the scenes feel just as rewarding since they signify Alex's progression in confidence. Doheny's chemistry with both Weinstein and Marziale is palpable. However, it's the moments with Marziale that leave our hearts fluttering as we see Alex embrace his true self.

9 'Love Hard' (2021)

Directed by Hernán Jiménez

After being matched with tons of bad dates, Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev), an L.A.-based writer, seemingly finds her perfect match on a dating app with Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang). With their bond growing closer over text and regular phone chats, Natalie decides to make the big gesture and surprise him for the holidays by traveling across the country. Unfortunately for her, she soon realizes that she has been catfished.

Adding to the list of Christmas rom-coms, Love Hard incorporates everything from festive cheer to the struggles of online dating. Brought to life by a witty script and charming performances, audiences will be surprised by the delightful chemistry shared between Dobrev and Yang. Yes, it may be unexpected, but it's what elevates the opposites-attract dynamic. This may mean that the film relies on some classic clichés, but what's so bad about that? At the end of the day, all we need is the comforts of holiday cheesiness.

8 'Nappily Ever After' (2018)

Directed by Haifaa al-Mansour

Violet Jones's (Sanaa Lathan) seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after a series of personal setbacks, including a failed long-term relationship. Starting to re-evaluate her life's priorities, she undergoes a transformative process that begins with a bold decision: shaving her head. Along the way, not only does Violet learn to embrace her true self, but her relationships with others are forever changed.

No person is ever truly perfect, even if they try their hardest to do so. This is what Nappily Ever After hopes to bring forward, as it focuses on redefining standards and reclaiming personal empowerment. Lathan shines in showcasing her character's vulnerability, drawing audiences into the complex journey of womanhood. Of course, there are its romantic moments, and boy, do they make hearts flutter. However, this rom-com exceeds tradition as it is a story about love and how to love oneself first.

7 'Ali's Wedding' (2017)

Directed by Jeffrey Walker

Despite his best efforts, Ali (Osamah Sami), the son of a Muslim cleric, can't seem to make the right life choices. Conflicted between fulfilling his dreams or appeasing family obligations, Ali tells a white lie that spirals out of control, leading him to follow through with an arranged marriage, even though he's in love with another woman.

Adding to the list of underrated Australian films, Ali's Wedding is both heartfelt and culturally rich as it beautifully showcases a fresh perspective on love, tradition, and identity. But don't worry, this film is any but exclusionary as it covers a range of universal themes that any person can connect to, not just Muslim-Australians. The relationship between Ali and Dianne (Helana Sawires) is undoubtedly sweet and one you can't help but root for, even when the odds are stacked against them. Plus, with other boisterous supporting characters introducing themselves, what else would you need in this fun-filled film?

6 'The Incredible Jessica James' (2017)

Directed by James C. Strouse

Hoping to move on from a recent break-up, Jessica (Jessica Williams), an aspiring playwright from New York, meets Boone (Chris O'Dowd), a man who also happens to be reeling from a recent divorce. The two unexpectedly hit it off and eventually learn how to navigate life as they ease through the weird transitional post-relationship stage.

One of the best things about The Incredible Jessica James is that, among the strengths of its main relationship, this film isn't afraid to focus on the lead's growth and individuality. Audiences witness Jessica and how she is so unapologetically herself, even when her brutal honesty can sometimes lead to her coming off as "unlikeable." Frankly, it is this kind of honesty that makes this film so refreshing to see, as rom-coms don't usually like to push the envelope with their leads' characterizations. And yet, behind all the wit and (relative) writing clichés lies a film that hooks you in with an unexpected real look at life and love.

5 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan

Childhood friends Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) haven't spoken for 15 years after a brief teenage fling ended badly. But when Sasha, who's now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns home to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, the two come face to face with one another. Unfortunately, with insecurities of both past and present rising to the surface, their efforts to reconnect take time.

Blurring the longtime friends-to-lovers line is always a risky thing, but somehow, Always Be My Maybe shows how it is possible. In a rare occurrence, this romance featuring two Asian Americans has nothing to do with cultural identity but rather their insecurities about love and life. But let's not set this up as a sob story. With two comedic geniuses as the leads, the jokes are plentiful as their characters explore the awkwardness of romantic transition. Plus, who can ignore the iconic cameo of Keanu Reeves? That in itself deserves recognition.

4 'Someone Great' (2019)

Directed by Kaitlin Robinson

Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), an aspiring music journalist, lands her dream job at an iconic magazine in San Francisco. Sadly for her, instead of committing to a long-distance relationship, Nate (LaKeith Stanfield) – her boyfriend of nine years – decides to break up with her. Hoping to get her out of her heartbroken slump, Jenny seeks out her two best friends for one last raging adventure in New York City.

In many ways, some would argue that Something Great isn't exactly a rom-com. Sure, the story is about love, but the central arc isn't all that romantic (even though some of the subplots are). Instead, the film primarily focuses on the grief of heartbreak and the sheer power of sisterhood and self-discovery. As such, get ready for a wild rollercoaster of emotions. One moment, you'll be bawling over the reflective conversations, and the next, you'll be cracking up with the witty gals as if they were your gang of friends.

3 'Love at First Sight' (2023)

Directed by Vanessa Caswill

What starts as a terrible day for Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson), having missed her flight from JFK to London, quickly turns for the better as she crosses paths with a charming British man named Oliver (Ben Hardy). The pair hit it off right away, with their connection deepening as they spend the flight seated next to each other. However, upon landing, they lose track of one another – though fate may have more in store for them.

Whoever says chemistry can't be instant has definitely not seen Richardson and Hardy. From the moment they lock eyes on each other, audiences are met with palpable chemistry – something that is further explored, even when they aren't even sharing the screen. Indeed, this is what makes Love at First Sight shine: its sweet simplicity. No crazy twists, no dramatic love triangles – it's simply a story of two young people who happen to meet their soul mate in an unexpected place. All that's needed is a little life retrospection and the desire to believe love at first sight is possible.