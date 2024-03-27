Netflix is jumping on the trend of television shows based on beloved children's novels, as they'll be bringing the beloved world of Ronja the Robber's Daughter to life with an all-new live-action series. Adaptations of children's novels have always been a popular commodity in Hollywood, but they've especially become more common in the world of television streaming. At the end of last year, Disney raked in plenty of viewers with its hotly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians show, which has already been greenlit for a second season. That anticipation led to Disney greenlighting another children's book adaptation, The Spiderwick Chronicles. Disney eventually dropped the series, but thankfully, the show was picked up by Roku and will be released in April 2024. Even the uber-popular Harry Potter franchise is getting in on the action with a brand-new television series, which is exciting despite the unfortunate knowledge of a certain "She Who Must Not Be Named" being directly involved.

A massively acclaimed text from Sweden's literary history, author Astrid Lindgren's 1981 fantasy novel is rightfully considered an all-time classic. It's no wonder why there have been several adaptations of the work, including a few feature films. While Netflix's upcoming series is the first live-action show to be based on Lindgren's novel, we did get a critically acclaimed animated show a decade ago, which was created courtesy of the Oscar-winning animation studio, Studio Ghibli. That gives this new Swedish adaptation some fairly big shoes to fill. To learn more about the upcoming fantasy adventure and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Netflix's Ronja the Robber's Daughter.

When is 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' Coming Out?

Ronja's (Kerstin Linden) incredible journey begins when the first six episodes of Ronja the Robber's Daughter premiere on Thursday, March 28th, 2024. The second half of the series will be airing on an undisclosed date some time in 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Ronja: The Robber's Daughter'?

Both Part 1 and Part 2 of Ronja the Robber's Daughter will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix this 2024. This makes the show just another addition to Netflix's March 2024 slate, as the platform already opened with a hit earlier in the month thanks to the television adaptation of The Gentlemen. The show will also be releasing just one week after the premiere of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' 3 Body Problem, which is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Watch the Trailers for 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter'

Netflix released several teases for Ronja the Lost Daughter within a few weeks of each other. The first was a quick and surprisingly scary sneak peek on February 21st, which begins with Ronja looking in awe at a beautiful waterfall. This feat of nature is soon interrupted by some terrifying voices in the sky, as Ronja is pursued by some of the nefarious creatures that lurk in the forest.

A few weeks later, Netflix released the main trailer for Ronja the Robber's Daughter on March 12th, 2024. The trailer dives quite a bit deeper into the magical world that Ronja's story takes place in and the significance of her family, namely the film's titular robber and Ronja's father, Mattis (Christopher Wagelin). The main trailer also showcases the various threats that Ronja will have to face in her incredible journey, including a rival gang of robbers, the kingdom that wants to bring said robbers to justice, and the dark and mysterious creatures that lurk in the shadows of the forest Ronja calls home.

Who Stars in 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter'?

It's fitting that a film based on a significant piece of Swedish literature is being made by a Swedish cast and crew. Leading the cast as the titular Ronja is relative newcomer Kerstin Linden, who's most notable work in her career thus far is Kronprinsen som försvann. Playing Ronja's father Mattis is Gentlemen & Gangsters star Christopher Wagelin and playing Ronja's mother Lovis is The Swarm star Krista Kosonen. Ronja's rival turned friend Birk will be played by newcomer Jack Bergenholtz Henriksson You can find the rest of the cast and who's playing who in the table below:

Performer Role Notable Work Johan Ulveson Skalle-Per Love Me Sverrir Gudnason Sverrir Gudnason Borg vs. McEnroe Maria Nohra Undis Heder Kim Kold Labbas Fast & Furious 6 Joakim Nätterqvist Björn Arn: The Knight Templar Per Lasson Sturkas Eagles Björn Elgerd Tjorm The Gambling Scandal Fredrik Alfredsson Dockas Agent Hamilton Isa Aouifia Turre Taelgia Logi Tulinius Ulv Prinsessa

What is 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter' About?

The official plot synopsis of Ronja the Robber's Daughter reads as follows:

"This year we welcome back the beloved Swedish fantasy-tale of Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – following Ronja as she grows up and discovers the magical, yet dangerous forest with its mysterious creatures. When Ronja meets the young boy Birk from a rival gang, it marks the beginning of a dark family feud and a forbidden friendship emerges, all while a notorious bailiff arrives to rid the forest of robbers once and for all."

Who is Making 'Ronja the Robber's Daughter'?

Netflix's Ronga the Robber's Daughter was written by Hans Rosenfeldt, whose long history of screenwriting includes works such as Marcella, The Bridge, The Lawyer, and more. A more than competent resume that's certainly expected when adapting a beloved work like this. All episodes of the show are reportedly directed by Lisa James Larsson, who has previously worked on Britannia, Victoria, and Fate: The Winx Saga. The show is also being produced by Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn, who recently also produced HBO's Beartown.

Is Studio Ghibli's 'Ronja, the Robber's Daughter' Available to Stream Online?

The Netflix adaptation likely will not be getting a second season just because the source material that it's based on is not particularly long. However, if you're looking for another acclaimed adaptation of this important piece of literature, you don't have to go too far. The animated Studio Ghibli version, Ronja, the Robber's Daughter, is a more lighthearted look at the classic story, while also injecting plenty of the heart, humor, and goregeous visuals that the studio is so well-known for. The complete series of Studio Ghibli's Ronja, the Robber's Daughter is available to stream on Prime Video.

