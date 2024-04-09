The Big Picture Netflix acquires horror-thriller Don't Move produced by Sam Raimi, starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock.

The next Sam Raimi-produced film, Don't Move, has been acquired by Netflix for worldwide distribution, Variety reveals. Starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock, the official film synopsis teases a horror-thriller when a seasoned serial killer injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent while the two of them are isolated deep in the forest. As the agent gradually takes over her body, she must run, hide, and fight for her life before her entire nervous system shuts down.

Raimi serves as an executive producer on the film, whose script was written by T. J. Cimfel and David White (Intruders) and directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler (50 States of Fright). Raimi also serves as a producer on another upcoming horror-thriller, Locked, which follows a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realize that he has slipped into a sophisticated and deadly trap. The film stars Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins. Speaking about Don't Move (via Indie Wire), Raimi was excited about bringing the story to life, saying:

“Alex and the team at Hammerstone as well as our friends at Capstone are the ideal production partners as we bring this compelling and twisted tale to light. I am delighted to collaborate again with our co-directors Adam and Brian on this incredibly frightening and tense story full of so many twists and turns – it will deliver a fantastic horror punch to the audience!”

Raimi is most known for his directorial work in the 2004 Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man film. His 2009 horror film Drag Me To Hell has been lauded as one of the scariest horror films of the late 2000s. His other collaboration with Skarsgård is set to debut in theaters on August 26. In the film Boy Kills World, Skarsgard stars as Boy, a deaf person who goes on a vengeance mission after his family is killed. Other cast members include Famke Janssen, Jessica Rothe, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas Crovetti, Cameron Crovetti, Quinn Copeland and Shalto Copley.

About Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock

Asbille is most known for her role in Yellowstone as Monica Dutton, the wife of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) son Kayce (Luke Grimes). She also recurred in the fourth season of Fargo as Swanee Capps. Wittrock is most known for his various characters in Ryan Murphy's productions, especially in American Horror Story, beginning in Season 4 as Dandy Mott. In features, he had a part in Ava DuVernay's Origin. He will be seen in Downtown Owl as Coach Laidlaw opposite American Horror Story costar Lily Rabe in her directorial debut. Downtown Owl will be available on digital to buy or rent on April 23.

Don't Move does not have a premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates.