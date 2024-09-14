Selling Sunset is back with its eighth season, and as always, the drama among the real estate agents is front and center, often overshadowing the luxurious properties they sell. This season's biggest twist is the unexpected introduction of Amanda Lynn, whose lunch conversation with Bre Tiesi led to the revelation of the cheating scandal at the W Hotel of Jeff Lazkani, Chelsea Lazkani's husband. It was surprising to see the new reality star bring this information directly to Bre—a person Chelsea doesn't consider a friend—and air it on camera, making it clear that Amanda was plotting her next move to secure a spot on the show. In the final episode, Bre and Amanda were seen walking to the Oppenheim office, where Bre expressed her intention to talk to Jason Oppenheim about bringing Amanda on as the newest agent.

With the already complex dynamics at play, Bri's distancing from her close friend Emma due to Chelsea, and Amanda's potential addition to the office, it is for sure that the producers are bringing in another season.

Who is Amanda Lynn: The Potential Newest Agent at the Oppenheim Group?

Via Amanda's Instagram: @misslhommedieu

Amanda Lynn made her debut this season in episode 3, where she met Bre for lunch. During their conversation, Amanda brought up a juicy piece of gossip: accusations of infidelity involving Chelsea's husband, Jeff, who was allegedly seen kissing another woman at the W Hotel by one of Amanda’s friends. While Amanda's role in the series wasn’t fully defined at first, Bre hinted that Amanda is also a real estate agent. In the season's final episode, Bre was seen walking with Amanda to the Oppenheim Group office, suggesting that she might be pitching Amanda as the newest agent to join the team.

A quick glance at Amanda's Instagram reveals that she frequently showcases her impressive portfolio of million-dollar listings, presenting herself as an International Real Estate Agent. Her bio tags @nestseekers, a full-service luxury residential and commercial brokerage firm. Nest Seekers International operates from major hubs including New York, London, Beverly Hills, The Hamptons, Connecticut, Gold Coast Long Island, Colorado, New Jersey, Miami, Palm Beach, Lisbon, Seoul, and Spain, establishing Amanda’s extensive reach in the luxury real estate market.

In the final episode, Amanda was seen confidently walking with Bre to the Oppenheim Group office, showing clear interest in joining the team as a real estate agent. While the season ended with uncertainty about her official status with the group, Amanda was already making her presence known, staking her claim and playfully mocking Chelsea and Emma by saying "let's take them down."

In the latest post by Chelsea on X, she said: "Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her & Bre in her words wanted to take me down."

One question that comes to mind is why Amanda would want to join the Oppenheim Group if she’s already part of a real estate firm and calls herself an international agent. Is it because of the fame of being on Selling Sunset, or the drama surrounding the cast, keeping all the real estate agents in the public eye? It also makes you wonder if Amanda purposely shared the scandal on the show to get the attention she was looking for. All this can be answered once the next season confirms whether Amanda joins the group.

Amanda and Bre's Lunch Sparks Major Drama in Selling Sunset Season 8

The revelation came as a shock to Bre, who had previously faced accusations from Chelsea about her stance on open marriages in the last season. It was also surprising that the gossip was shared with Amanda, who is far from being one of Chelsea's allies. Unsurprisingly, Amanda wasted no time in informing Chelsea about what she had heard.

Although Bre made a point to meet with Chelsea privately to share the information, Chelsea later accused her of conspiring with Amanda and intentionally airing the scandal on the show for drama.

In a discussion with Chrishell Stause, Bre revealed that it was not her intention to air it and Amanda just brought it up. Although she was meeting him

“Does the b***h have tea? Always. Was the context ‘let’s set up Chelsea?' No," Bre said while explaining how it was never her intention to blast Chelsea's marriage on air.

The Drama is Far from Over in 'Selling Sunset'

Image via Netflix

With Amanda Lynn's unexpected introduction in Season 8, Selling Sunset has once again proven that drama is a crucial element of the show, often outshining the luxurious real estate transactions. Amanda’s role in exposing Jeff Lazkani's alleged infidelity and her potential move to the Oppenheim Group has set the stage for even more explosive developments in future episodes. Chelsea Lazkani's recent tweet adds fuel to the fire, suggesting that Amanda and Bre may have a more calculated plan in store. One thing is clear: if Amanda has already caused this much chaos without officially joining the group, the drama is only just beginning. The producers seem poised to deliver another intense season filled with rivalries, alliances, and shocking revelations. Selling Sunset fans are in for quite the ride.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

Selling Sunset The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team. Release Date March 21, 2019 Cast Mary Fitzgerald , Chrishell Stause , Jason Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

Watch on Netflix