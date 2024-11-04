Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and his Selling Tampa ex, Sharelle Rosado have officially called off their engagement. According to a social media post by Rosado, the two are no longer an item, and she even went as far as to request that people stop tagging the two of them in posts together. "Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us. He is a free man ladies," the former reality star wrote in an X post.

The announcement of their break-up was a shock to fans and to Johnson himself who responded to Rosado's post with a sad meme while making it clear that he wasn't aware she was going to go public with the news. While talking with Shannon Sharpe on their show, Night Cap, the two talked about their break-up. “You ain’t had to be so public, and you might be watching,” he said.

Johnson even went as far as to talk about how there wasn't really a point in trying to talk with Rosado, who he is blocked from communicating with, right now. He made it seem like he was going to try and give her some space when he talked with Sharpe about it. “There’s no point in touching the stove if it’s still hot. I got to let the stove cool down,” he said.

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Sharelle Rosado Were Excited About Their Engagement

When the two announced their engagement, they spoke with People about the exciting change in their relationship.“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me,” Rosado said to the publication at the time. The two had welcomed their daughter together back in 2022 and were engaged in January of 2023.

Rosado went on to talk about how emotional she was about their engagement at the time and how Johnson proposed to her. “I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,’” said Rosado. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed.” While talking with Sharpe on Night Cap, Johnson seemed hopeful that the two could come back together and even wanted Sharpe to run "interference" for them. Rosado just told social media that he was a free man.

Selling Tampa can be streamed on Netflix. The series was not picked up for a second season.

