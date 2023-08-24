The Big Picture Selling the OC, the Selling Sunset spinoff, is returning for its second season and will feature breathtaking beach estates, competition, and office drama.

The first season of Selling the OC introduced both male and female agents, leveling out some gender disparity, and showcased friendship evolution and bittersweet teamwork.

Key players in the first season include Alex Hall, the caretaker of the group who is not afraid to speak her mind, and Kayla Cardona, a newbie who became involved in drama when she kissed a married colleague.

The Selling Sunset spinoff is coming for its second season and was announced to air on September 8 on Netflix. Although smaller, and a tad more adolescent than its original, Selling the OC still brings breathtaking beach estates, some not-so-healthy competition, and of course, the Oppenheim group’s staple office drama. Just like Selling Sunset, the show is just beginning to gather momentum with its second season. Here is a quick recap of important moments of its first season and who brings what to the table.

It makes sense that Executive Producer Adam Divello, also known for MTV’s, The Hills, and Laguna Beach, and the Selling Sunset franchise would also proudly announce Season 2 of Selling the OC. It was coincidentally during Season 5 of Selling Sunset that the spin-off began with the opening of the Oppenheim brother’s brokerage in Orange County. Some of the OC agents were actually first introduced into the franchise during season four of Selling Sunset at a lavish house party thrown by the Oppenheim twins. Some of the other agents were loosely introduced in different showings with some of the LA agents as well. The show started off with a cast of 11 good-looking people from different backgrounds: Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Lauren Shortt, Kayla Cardona, Tyler Stanalandm, Austin Victoria, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, Alexandra Jarvis, and Alexandra Rose.

Compared to the depth of the impact the drama had on Selling Sunset, OC’s first season brought a more even vibe introducing both male and female agents in one office to level out some gender disparity. With a span of only eight episodes, there was friendship evolution, bittersweet teamwork, soft sides revealed, family life, storming out of heated conversations, and two-digit million estates in Laguna Beach, OC. Out of all 11 agents, only six are worth bringing to the table when looking back at who played an important part when the conflict unraveled.

Alex Hall comes off as the caretaker of the group and being a mother herself, she is usually the one some of the other agents go to for emotional support. With a background in interior design, she is one of the top-selling agents of the group and later played a part in a hearsay-fueled argument with some of her fellow agents. While not as problematic as some of her colleagues, Alex definitely did not show any hesitation when it came to speaking her mind removing herself from team meetings, and calling out inappropriate behavior. No matter how hard she tried to diffuse and solve certain issues, she had some struggles reaching common ground with some of her colleagues.

Kayla Cardona, kicks off with a doe-eyed and newbie demeanor seeking guidance in Alex Hall. She also admits to having a harsh upbringing as she became a teen mom and was blatantly kicked out of her home because of it at a young age. So also a mother, and proud provider for her family, she opens up to Alex and reveals she had been bartending at that time and had even been forced to make ends meet by taking two and up to three jobs simultaneously. As the season reached its midpoint, Kayla played a bigger part in the drama, as she was seen kissing fellow agent Tyler Stanaland who at the time, was married to actress Brittany Snow (known for The Pacifier, Pitch Perfect, X). It was later revealed that the couple later separated. Come September 2022, it was announced that the couple had filed for divorce it all seemed to end on smooth terms for both of them.

Alex and Kayla’s Back and Forth In Between A Failed Co-Listing

Image via Netflix

Being fresh to the business, Kayla initially asked for Alex’s help in negotiating a price reduction on a listing for them to put out for sale on the market. Alex was happy to help her deal with the picky client over the phone and reached an initial settlement with some small adjustments to their marketing terms. As soon as Alex heard about Kayla’s inappropriate advances towards Tyler, the friendship took a heavy turn. Alex came as far as to speak poorly of Kayla’s negotiating skills with the client at the heated team meeting and both brushing off responsibilities during their co-working dynamic. Between a back and forth of term negotiating, Alex was very displeased with news of Kayla’s inappropriate advances towards Tyler for its overall unprofessional tone. The group was quick to turn their back on Kayla and Alex found it hard not to follow suit.

Alex and Gio’s long-lived argument over Gio’s Wife Feeling Snubbed

Image via Netlfix

Gio Helou kicked it off by implying that some of the other agents were not on his level. A confident agent who can come off as a know-it-all and was quick to annoy Alex Hall. Although not a direct source of conflict, Gio easily inserted himself in some of the office drama when he let Alex know that his wife Tiffany had felt “snubbed” by Alex at one of the brokerage cocktail parties. Alex immediately stated: “I didn’t snub her. What do you mean? To which he responded: “Well… She felt like you did… I’m just asking that you try to be conscious of it moving forward.” Alex replied that the situation was a little “melodramatic” as her wife hadn’t come directly to her, instead of having Gio relay the message.The issue was apparently resolved but was later brought up again by Alex at the beach and they both agreed to disagree from there on.

The Alexandras VS (Mostly) Everyone

Image Via Netflix

Both Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose were in the pit of the fire with many of the season's arguments. They were later labeled as “bullies” by Alex Hall after they expressed they did not bring a welcoming energy into the office. After an initial she said/she said-type of encounter, Alexandra Rose was not happy with an alleged rumor that she'd had to "sleep" her way up in the business. It was brought to her attention that the rumor had been started by Kayla and Alex Hall. When confronted, they all agreed it had been a simple misunderstanding and that no one had been implying that.

Alexandra Jarvis was consistently under fire for having a holier-than-thou and “condescending” attitude. One of her most notable arguments took place at a house showing when British colleague Polly and Alexandra clashed over Polly’s stance on Kayla’s kissing misconduct. Polly had been “triggered” by the case as she herself had past relationships fail due to infidelity and completely disapproved of Kayla's behavior. Kayla then turned to Alexandra Jarvis for support, and it was implied that Polly was turning the office against Kayla. To Jarvis, this seemed unprofessional, and was called “condescending” after adding “Honey” in addressing Polly.

As for the rest of the cast, everybody has their take as to who is right or wrong in group arguments. They all seem rather younger than their LA counterparts, but they're sure to blame each other for their mishaps -even if it's about not having someone to fumigate the office in spite of apparent cockroaches at the office-. As a new possible addition to the cast, agent Alexandra Harper is expected to be part of the cast as she's posted content related to the Oppenheim Group earlier this year. Again, the OC is just taking off as Sunset did a couple of years ago and there is hope for heavier drama. Only just as beachy.