Only a month remains until Netflix's upcoming series, Senna enters the streaming platform. This eight-episode show will retell the story of famous Brazilian F1 driver, Ayrton Senna, as he rises through the ranks from his humble beginnings. This show will star Ferrari's Gabriel Leone and will feature scenes spoken in English and Brazilian.

With Alphaville's 'Forever Young' playing in the background, the trailer features a flashback between Senna's younger and older selves behind the wheel, knowing that they're destined to become a driver. It also showcases one of Senna's most notable talents - the ability to race in the rain flawlessly. The driver is aware that racing isn't safe. Not only is he risking his life on the track, but he will also face pressure from the media and the racing organization. But in the end, he's still the pride of Brazil due to his amazing achievement.

Senna was first announced in 2020 via Netflix's newsroom, claiming this show will be the first fictional drama about this Brazilian idol. His family commented on the show's production, excited to tell a story about someone close to their hearts that only a few people know. It will be directed by Vicente Amorim and Júlia Rezende and produced by Fabiano Gullane and Caio Gullane. Alongside Leone, Senna will also star The Winter King's Matt Mella, Ready Player One's Joe Hurst, and The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario.

Who Was Ayrton Senna?

Ayrton Senna was born on March 21, 1960, and has expressed his love for racing at such as young age. According to his official F1 bio page, he first won his first race in his first karting experience at age 13. Since then, has become a three-time Formula One World Drivers champion, known for his ability to race in the rain. The Brazilian racer was active between 1984 and 1994, winning 41 races, and holds the record for the most pole positions.

Senna died during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix due to a crash. This accident changed the F1 racing community forever as it led to numerous safety improvements in the following years. His legacy continues outside of racing as he's seen as an idol in his home country and his family continues to commemorate his story via Senna Brands.

Senna will race its way to Netflix on November 29, 2024. You can watch the trailer above. Stay tuned for more updates.