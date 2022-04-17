Read update There's no shortage of upcoming true crime docuseries to look forward to this year, with Netflix continuing to be an excellent source of serial killer documentaries that chronicle some of the most heinous crimes in history.

Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of graphic violence, sexual assault, rape and suicide.Serial killers have fascinated society for decades. What causes someone to cross that line? Is it something that happened to them during childhood? Are some people born with a desire to kill? Is it a problem that science may be able to solve in the future?

The following are serial killer documentaries now streaming on Netflix that will keep you up at night. These docs are as illuminating as they are deeply creepy.

1 'The Confession Killer' (2019)

The Confession Killer is a Netflix documentary series based on Henry Lee Lucas, known as one of the world's most notorious serial killers. He boasted of killing hundreds of people, and was convicted of murdering 11.

That isn't why this documentary will keep you up at night. The investigation itself is skin-crawling and will make viewers question the limits that some people are willing to push. You'll have to check out the documentary to find out why.

2 'Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer' (2021)

An infamous face of evil, Richard Ramirez is otherwise known as the Night Stalker. Ramirez had a horrible childhood full of abuse. His alcoholic father beat him. His older cousin Miguel (who was also a serial killer) would show Richard pictures of the women he raped and dismembered while fighting in the Vietnam War. Richard would sometimes sleep in a nearby cemetery to escape his father's beatings.

Ramirez's troubled childhood laid the foundation for the monster Richard would become. Richard molested, raped, degraded, and tortured his victims. The Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer not only goes into the deeply troubled mind of Ramirez, but the strain on the police force to catch him before he tortures and kills another victim.

3 'The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness' (2021)

David Richard Berkowitz is known as the Son of Sam, and the 44-Caliber Killer. He is a serial killer who said a demonic dog owned by a man named Sam ordered him to kill people with a 44-caliber pistol. The Sons of Sam documentary questions if Sam acted alone, and it's an unsettling descent into obsession and madness. The documentary shows just how fragile the human mind can be when faced with evil.

An interesting side note that the documentary doesn't detail: Darrell Scott, the father of Rachel Joy Scott, a teenage girl who was murdered during the Columbine Shooting, is now friends with David Berkowitz because of his kindness and compassion. Berkowitz, who now claims to be a follower of Christianity, said Rachel's story and vision moved him to start a chain reaction of kindness to combat the evil in the world.

4 'Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer' (2019)

The Netflix original documentary series Don't F**k With Cats is chilling because it is like watching the making of a serial killer. The series follows a group of amateur investigators trying to figure out the identity of a man who enjoys torturing and videoing cats.

Killing and torturing animals is a common trait among serial killers, and watching someone mature and grow in their desire to kill is undeniably scary. The documentary is disturbing because no rational person wants to see animals hurt, especially cats. But Don't F**k With Cats shows how would-be serial killers' desire to kill starts with small animals and then moves on to human victims. They are just regular everyday people with something dark going on within, and can even be your coworkers or neighbors.

5 'The Raincoat Killer: Chasing A Predator In Korea' (2021)

The international true crime documentary series The Raincoat Killer is chilling in recounting the brutal way the killer murdered his victims without remorse. The Raincoat Killer documentary series investigates a South Korean killer who would murder his victims with a hammer. Yoo Young Chul mostly murdered sex workers and wealthy elderly women.

Yoo Young Chul confessed to eating the flesh of his victims. He dismembered his victims to keep law enforcement from identifying them. The series is not for late-night viewings unless you desire nightmares.

6 'Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes' (2019)

Ted Bundy was handsome, charismatic, charming, intelligent, volunteered for the suicide hotline—and was a serial killer. What makes him so frightening is that he could have led a good life as an attorney, but chose to brutally murder women instead. The Conversation tapes are chilling in the nonchalant way Ted Bundy talks about his crimes. He might as well be talking about eating a Big Mac, not his life as a serial killer.

Ted Bundy admits to not feeling guilty about anything he has done. He acknowledged that he didn't close part of his mind or dissociate. He understood everything he did, and didn't feel any guilt or remorse for his crimes. That makes the series scary; it would be hard to sleep at night after watching it.

7 'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes' (2021)

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is an intriguing, scary and thought-provoking true crime documentary that delves into the life of Dennis Nilsen, one of the most notorious Scottish serial killers in history. Through a combination of archive footage, interviews with those who knew Nilsen best and reenactments, the documentary manages to provide a detailed and compelling portrait of his crimes.

The eerie score works nicely with the film's distressing details and creepy visual aesthetic to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Anyone interested in murder, human psychology, or the mind of a murderer should consider watching it.

8 'The Ripper' (2020)

The Ripper is an engrossing and thrilling true crime docuseries that investigates the puzzling case of the infamous "Yorkshire Ripper." The four-part docuseries covers the extensive police investigation – which includes the vast search for the perpetrator – in exhaustive detail, revealing how much effort went into attempting to stop the serial killer whose work was eerily similar to the notorious Jack the Ripper.

The docuseries also provides new perspectives and a more intimate look at one of the most significant police investigations in the annals of British history, while introducing it to viewers who may be unfamiliar with the case. This is possible in large part due to its access to exclusive interviews with the detectives who worked on the case, as well as the use of footage that has never been seen before. Its plot moves at a breakneck speed, and its editing is so smooth that it will keep spectators engaged the whole way through.

9 'Catching Killers' (2021)

Catching Killers is a one-of-a-kind and incredibly educational crime documentary series that investigates some of the world's most infamous, violent and perplexing murder cases. The series focuses on several of recent history's most notable murderers, with each episode covering a new murder case, beginning with the initial study of the crime scene and continuing until the murderer is apprehended and prosecuted.

The series gives a thorough and in-depth examination of the facts and tactics used by authorities in the investigation and resolution of these difficult and usually grisly cases. This is accomplished through the use of professional analysis and confidential information received from law enforcement personnel, all of which combine to produce a completely unique viewing experience.

10 'The Women and the Murderer' (2021)

The Women and the Murderer is a true-crime documentary about the capture of infamous serial killer Guy Georges, who committed a series of murders of women in France in the late 1990s. The documentary focuses on the unwavering efforts of two women – a police chief and the mother of one of the victims – who fought to bring the murderer to justice.

The documentary tells a riveting story of the crucial role of determined and intelligent women in solving the case and bringing closure to the victims' families. If you enjoy true-crime stories or just inspiring narratives of bravery and perseverance, The Women and the Murderer is a must-see.

