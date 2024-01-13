Since original programming began on Netflix, they have established themselves as a formidable force with limited series. No longer did a show have to go for ten, fifteen, twenty years. Netflix has focused on concise and terse storytelling that can be produced well and wrapped up nicely. They have created content in all genres, exploring all kinds of platforms to make riveting series that many have called their favorite shows.

The series finale is the titular part of any show. Characters have been with audiences of these shows for years. Some provide suspense while others bring light-hearted humor. No matter what kind of genre, Netflix has been able to take the standard and shatter it by having others follow in their wake. Taking a look back at the streamers' most famous series that, from start to finish, have been worth a watch. These series finales made people cry and gasp as their favorite shows came to a close.

10 ‘Locke and Key’ (2020-2022)

“Farewell” S.3 Ep.8

Over three seasons, Locke and Key gained a following for its fantasy horror mashup. The show followed the Locke family as they discover the magical mysteries of an inherited house from their father. They unlock the key's mystery that allows them to understand their father's death and experience magic themselves. From children to adults, the show hit a sweet spot that made fans ecstatic when it came time for the finale.

As the last episode of the series was coming around, audiences were wondering where the keys would take the Locke siblings. Though by the time of the final episode, they had dealt with enough commotion to re-evaluate. The purpose of the final episode is to show the keys do more harm than good and the decision to keep the keys and their powers or get rid of them proves to be a tough decision.

9 ‘Sense8’ (2015-2018)

“Amor Vincit Omnia” S.2 Ep.12

Imagine having a shared consciousness with eight other human beings around the world. The Wachowski sisters, the minds behind The Matrix. Though the series had only two seasons, it ran from 2015 to 2018, grabbing the attention of many viewers. Though the series seemed to end slightly abruptly, the two and a half hour series finale puts the viewers into the final campaign to save the Sensates.

Themes of being stronger together are shown throughout the series and emphasized in the final episode as it is them against their enemies. Working together and sharing the same humanity that allows us to be better. Though the last episode was encouraged by fan response, it ended a story that deserved an ending.

8 'Master of None' (2015-2021)

“Moments in Life” S.3 Ep.5

From comedian Aziz Ansari, is a series about an actor and his friends as they navigate relationships and social conundrums in New York City. Three seasons take audiences through a variation of different stories involving romance showing a variety of ways love and relationships look like. Experiencing the moral and philosophical dilemmas of how to go about life. In the third season, the series takes a shift to focus on Lena White’s Denise and Naomi Ackie’s Alicia.

In the final episode, we watch the last chapter of their relationship as they decide to move on from each other, so they can pursue other dreams and parts of themselves. The last episodes are heartbreaking, as throughout the season we watched the heartbreaking relationship of two people falling out of love. It was a bittersweet way to say goodbye to the show, as Aziz's character Dev is not the center of attention, though the series always maintained beautiful arcs that show the dynamics of unconventional relationships and how to deal with significant others.

7 ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

“Kimmy Says Goodbye” S.4 Ep.12

After being rescued from a cult, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) moves to New York to start her life over. She meets an eclectic group of friends that aid her on her journey of understanding the present society. Over the course of five seasons, the show was known for being silly and an over-the top premise that kept audiences laughing.

Kimmy was a precursor to the ‘Ted Lasso’ era of kindness and humor. Her positive attitude and outward appearance at the world gives her so much care for others but little for herself. The charm of the show pays off in the ending as it is wrapped neatly like a bow. Kimmy develops from a innocent and naive girl to a woman that realizes her own agency in the world, ultimately learning the power she can possess in a not-so kind world.

6 ‘DareDevil’ (2015-2018)

“A New Napkin” S.3 Ep.13

The inaugural Netflix/Marvel show was popular among fans, providing a grittier look into the MCU. Taking us on the streets, the show provided a realness other Marvel films lack. Before, viewers were suffocated on each corner with the "comic-book films," Daredevil was the first of it's kind to take a character and see how they would do over a series of episodes rather than just one long narrative. The narrative was tied into a nice three seasons that told the story of Daredevil and his fellow partners.

The series finally wraps up the story arc with nemesis Kingpin. Ending in a similar place to where it all began though all the characters have grown over three seasons. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) learns he needs the help of his friends and to conquer his fear, a theme from the very beginning of the show. The show is looking to make a return in 2024 with a new series called Daredevil: Born Again with returning cast members.

5 ‘Grace and Frankie’ (2015-2022)

“The Beginning” S.7 Ep.16

The longest running series to have been on Netflix follows the lives of two women forced to live together after finding out their husbands are in love with each other. For seven seasons, the lives of Grace and Frankie played like the Odd Couple. A pairing of two aging women that are looking to not be treated as society deems. They are an example of the magnitude an aging population can have to stay young.

Over seven seasons, the duo of Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda has brought many important topics and messages to light around aging and dealing with those effects. A simple message that was made in the beginning and in the last episode is to never give up, to keep going, and to always remember that you are in control of your own destiny. And even the person you think you may hate, could very well be the person you need as your best friend.

4 ‘Narcos’ (2015-2017)

“Going Back to Cali” S.3 Ep.10

Spanning the course of Pablo Escobar’s criminal life as well as the other drug lords and kingpins of the era. An introduction to Pedro Pascal as an actor had him playing Javier Pena, a DEA officer. For three seasons we follow the chaos that unfolds around this piece of history, learning the intricacies behind the tabloids and how the people who were involved were effected.

Pena’s story comes to a close as he realizes that there isn’t anything he can do to change the situation in Columbia. As he gives up, he acts as just another fallen victim to the drug war. The tragedy of the series is that no one wins. The series and it's finale were notable for having suspenseful plots that kept audiences adrenaline running high.

3 ‘Orange is the New Black’ (2013-2019)

“Here’s Where We Get Off” S.7 Ep.13

One of the first series on Netflix,over the course of seven seasons the inmates at Litchfield become family to many of the viewers of the show. Though the series mainly followed, Piper (Taylor Schilling), a woman convicted of a crime that she had committed years before, the series followed an ensemble of characters in the prison and their stories.

The emotional end puts an end to many characters' stories, as some are wrapped up happier than others. Their pasts have become a tool used to empathize with a marginalized group of people. As Piper deals with life being released from prison, she comes to terms with the life she had before and her new life after being convicted.

2 ‘Ozark’ (2017-2022)

“A Hard Way to Go” S.4 Ep.14

Through four seasons, the Byrde’s have been navigating the laundering of money to secure their safety with the leaders of a drug cartel. The series has dealt with the power struggle and small town politics. The show went four seasons with a two-part finale that led to a suspenseful conclusion between the Byrde family and the cartel.

Getting out of the hold of the Navarro cartel has always been the mission. In the series finale, they are fighting for survival as they maneuver to put themselves in a better position. Negotiations and conversations make you guess what will happen every step of the way. Side characters get their just conclusions while others reach their comeuppance that has been waiting multiple seasons for them

1 “Nice While it Lasted”- BoJack Horseman

The beloved animated series about an actor, dealing with the dread of existence after his hit show ends lasted six seasons. BoJack is a unique world where humans and animals interact together. Arguably one of the best animated series of all-time, audiences were saddened when it came time to say goodbye.

An unexpected conclusion comes to BoJack as he goes through a purgatory only to wake back up in reality. BoJack going on with his life is what most of us do and is a fitting ending to a character that has struggled with substance abuse and depression. During the series' tenure, they tackled many adult themes that, through a lense such as this, were able to resonate with teens and adults alike. Though we have to say goodbye, it is always comforting to know our favorite characters are just a click away.

