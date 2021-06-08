Netflix has just released the first trailer and new official stills for the new series Sex/Life, which will drop on June 25. The new series is a comedic drama following a wife and mother who tries to relive her sensual and exciting past by journaling. Television star Sarah Shahi will headline the series, with Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette co-starring.

The trailer follows stay-at-home mom Billie Connelly (Shahi) as she is bombarded with memories of her past life in New York City and the man who broke her heart. She soon starts to live out these memories by starting a journal, but things get complicated when her husband finds this journal, which expresses disdain for her marriage. Her husband tells her he wants to explore her fantasies with her, but she seems to become even more torn when the man she has been dreaming about from her past calls her up. Sex/Life is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton and is created by Stacy Rukeyser, while Patricia Rozema, Jessica Borsiczky, Samira Radsi, and Sheree Folkson all direct several of the first season’s eight episodes.

The trailer of Sex/Life feels a little bit like Sex and the City but with a dark edge. Billie jots down her thoughts about everyday life and the audience hears it as narration just like we do with Carrie Bradshaw, but it seems like Billie’s thoughts will have much more consequences than Carrie’s did. Sex/Life also feels like it takes cues from a few other Netflix series that share similar themes, including What/If and Firefly Lane.

Sex/Life premieres June 25 on Netflix. Check out the trailer, new stills, and official synopsis below:

Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here — and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?

