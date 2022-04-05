Long movies are great on occasion. Matt Reeves' excellent The Batman clocks in at barely under three hours, and a number of classic films and blockbusters follow the same formula. Yet, as Pete Davidson pointed out in his SNL rap with fellow cast mate Chris Redd and guests Gunna and Simon Rex (aka Dirt Nasty), most times you just want a short-ass movie that doesn't require bathroom breaks or puts you or your friends at risk of passing out mid-film. Luckily, Netflix has you covered now with the brand new "short-ass movies" category made in honor of Davidson's ode to under 100-minute masterpieces.

The category highlights all of Netflix's best films with relatively short run times which, thanks to their extensive catalogue, includes some all-time classics. Rob Reiner's 1986 coming-of-age classic Stand By Me clocks in at just around ninety minutes, as does Ben Stiller's comedic fashion model romp Zoolander. For horror fans, there's a whole section just for you, complete with the entirety of the Final Destination franchise, as well as Mike Flanagan's terrifying Hush, which sees a deaf writer fend off a cunning, murderous intruder in only eighty-one minutes. From Monty Python and the Holy Grail to London Has Fallen, Netflix has you covered for whatever short movies suit your fancy.

It's exactly this point that Davidson and company try to make throughout their rap. Films like Bambi, Punch Drunk Love, The Evil Dead, and Liar Liar don't need three hours to prove their greatness. Nobody is really that excited when someone shows up with a double VHS box set that "looks like a book" unless you plan that out ahead of time. Dirt Nasty even points out an entire series of films under 100 minutes that's good for the whole family: Jim Varney's Ernest franchise. If you really need proof that length doesn't equate to greatness, the group recommends the Pixar animated shorts that air before the main films which are sure to have you feeling all sorts of emotions in around three minutes.

The only sad part about the new short-ass movies category is that it lacks many of the films Davidson highlights, but with over a dozen sub-categories to choose from, there's still a wide selection available. After all, who needs bloated films like Once Upon a Time in America or Amadeus when you have He's All That and Monster House? All the films in the category are also shorter than The King of Staten Island which I guess needed all those extra minutes.

Here's the official tweet from Netflix Is a Joke announcing the short-ass movies category:

