Books are wonderful source materials for television shows. With interesting and creative narratives, complex characters, and stories that pop off the page, it only makes sense to get them on the screen! And one streaming service that does book adaptations right is Netflix. The service is known for its original content, but what a lot of viewers might not know is some of those amazing series that are based on best-selling books.

From the crazy jail life in Orange is the New Black to the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix plays on different genres, themes, and tropes when it comes to adaptations. While the screenplay is “done,” it is always fun to see what twists, turns, and differences writers make to enhance the story and characters, making it their own without taking away the overall premise fans know and love. Take a look; you might be surprised to learn that one of your favorite Netflix series actually sprung from the imagination of an author!

10 'Shadow and Bone' (2021–2023)

Developed by Eric Heisserer

Image via Netflix

A Netflix original adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone, as well as the story about the Crows from the duology Six of Crows, the two-season series Shadow and Bone has everything a fantasy-lover would want. Welcome to the Grishavers, where magic users, the Grisha, practice what is known as the small science. Of course, there are also non-magic users, such as Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who join The First Army. That is, before she finds out she is the highly-prophecized Sun Summoner who is thought to be able to tear the Shadow Fold down, banish the monsters within, and reunite her country of Ravka.

The series is full of dark magic, romance, political turmoil, gangs, and a morally grey character in Ben Barnes’ General Aleksander Kirigan, aka the Black Heretic or The Darkling. And while Alina is running for her life, the Crows are on her trail, trying to capture her and bring her back to their land of Ketterdam, where they will be handsomely rewarded. Even though Shadow and Bone only ran for two seasons, it is a fun watch for anyone interested in young adult fantasy.

Shadow and Bone Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 21, 2021 Cast Ben Barnes , Jessie Mei Li , Archie Renaux , Freddy Carter Seasons 2

9 'Maid' (2021)

Created by Molly Smith Metzler

Image via Netflix

Based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, the Netflix original series Maid is a beautifully crafted drama that, at times, is difficult to watch due to the subject matter. The narrative follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship with her young daughter. After leaving her boyfriend, Alex and her daughter move into a shelter, and she gets a job cleaning homes for Value Maids, all while dreaming about becoming a writer.

It is a story about dysfunctional relationships, dreaming, and what a mother is willing to do to give their child a better life. Qualley’s performance as Alex was widely praised, and the show was the fourth most-watched on the streaming platform at the time of its release. A powerful story that can be light at times (just not often), Maid showcases the struggles some young single mothers have while dealing with the red tape that goes along with government assistance programs, all in hopes of giving her daughter a better life.

8 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2017–2019)

Directed by Brad Sonnenfeld

Image via Netflix

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events books were a series of 13 masterpieces, each following the story of the orphaned Baudelaire children, Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith). After their parents pass away in a mysterious house fire, the three siblings move in with their distant relative, the creepy Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris). A struggling actor who is overly eccentric, Count Olaf wants nothing more than to get rid of the children and claim their family fortune for himself. Little does he know that the Baudelaire children are crafty and smarter than he is.

With a dark tone and dry comedy, A Series of Unfortunate Events does an excellent job of bringing the Baudelaires' misadventures to life on the screen. It has the same wonderfully weird commentary and a gothic feel that sets the stage for its three seasons. Each of the three seasons encompasses a few of Snicket’s books, with Season 1 adapting the first four books, Season 2 exploring books five through nine, and the final season bringing the last four books to life.

7 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

Loosely based on various works by Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is everything horror fans want in a series. Deliciously crafted with diabolical characters and a nonlinear plot that brings viewers from Roderick Usher’s (Bruce Greenwood and Zach Gilford) past indiscretions to the present horrors and deaths his children are facing due to his actions. The series takes Poe’s work and characters, intermingling them into one of the best horror-filled Gothic narratives that only Flanagan is able to adapt onto the screen.

With ample jump scares, intense tension, gory imagery, and a sinister antagonist that viewers kind of want to root for, Verna (Carla Gugino), The Fall of the House of Usher is one of those original Netflix series that deserves attention. It portrays Poe’s work in a different way, modernizing his concepts and characters and bringing them to life in a complex family story that holds many secrets that amount to the Usher’s ultimate demise.

6 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott

Image via Netflix

Following the story of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), The Queen’s Gambit is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name, released in 1983. The Netflix original series explores Beth’s life as she goes from a young orphaned girl to a chess prodigy. It is an interesting story due to the fact that Beth dominates in the world of chess, something that is considered a man’s game during the Cold War era in which the series takes place. Dealing with addiction, purpose, and the pitfalls of being the best, viewers watch Beth navigate her life through many ups and downs.

First airing in 2020, the series quickly gained traction and became a fan-favorite Netflix original series. It was widely praised not only for its engaging performances, especially that of Taylor-Joy, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film but also for its costume design. For fans who didn’t notice, a lot of Beth’s outfits have to do with chess, namely the board and pieces. The show explores a niche world many people don’t know about and how, like any game, it has a small circle that is just as competitive.

5 'Orange Is the New Black' (2013–2019)

Created by Jenji Kohan

Image via Netflix

Based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison, the Netflix original series Orange is the New Black is a fictionalized and dramatized version of events. The series originally revolves around Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a 33-year-old who is sentenced to 15 months in Litchfield Penitentiary for transporting a large sum of drug money. There, an ensemble cast forms, each woman with an interesting back story and family life outside of the prison walls.

With seven seasons, Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix’s longest-running original series. It deals with many issues society sees within prison culture, including racial discrimination, corruption, overcrowding, safety, and more. The series showcases the spectrum of human emotion, from utter joy to downright despair, due to circumstances and complex relationships both inside and outside of the prison. Not to mention, Orange is the New Black has a lot of interesting antagonists to keep things interesting. As far as original series go, Orange is the New Black is one that deserves viewers' time.

Orange is The New Black Release Date July 11, 2013 Creator Jenji Kohan Cast Taylor Schilling , Natasha Lyonne , Danielle Brooks , Selenis Leyva , Taryn Manning , Nick Sandow , Kate Mulgrew , Laura Prepon Seasons 7

Watch on Netflix

4 'One Day' (2024)

Created by David Nicholls

Image via Netflix

A slow burn will-they-won’t-they series, One Day is based on the 2009 David Nicholls novel of the same name. Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma’s (Ambika Mod) love story begins during a university graduation ball in 1988. Then, life happens, and the series brings viewers on a whirlwind adventure throughout the next 14 years of their lives. It tells the story of how circumstances can push people apart as easily as bring them back together, something that is very prevalent in Dexter and Emma’s nearly two-decade-long relationship.

One Day showcases both characters’ highs, lows, relationship issues, and the intense pull they have towards one another, even if that pull is at the wrong time in their lives, and they once again have to go their separate ways. Going from somber to giddy in a matter of minutes, One Day is a Netflix original romantic drama that people who love an epic slow-burn love story will not want to miss.

One Day Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 8, 2024 Creator(s) Nicole Taylor , David Nicholls Cast Leo Woodall , Ambika Mod , Amber Grappy , Tim McInnerny , Jonny Weldon Seasons 1

3 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

Loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House is the first series in Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting anthology. The show jumps between two timelines and follows the story of the Crain family who, back in 1992, bought an old mansion with plans to fix it up and resell it. Unfortunately, due to the intense repairs the mansion needs, the family stays longer than anticipated. And paranormal occurrences begin to happen, resulting in loss, trauma, and the family eventually fleeing for their lives. Twenty-six years later, the family is dealing with the events in their own way, confronting how the events all those years ago changed their lives.

As the first installment of the anthology series, The Haunting of Hill House does not disappoint. It is full of horror elements, telling a modern ghost story with a chilling narrative and imagery that keeps viewers in anticipation for whatever happens to the Crain family next. While it doesn’t follow Jackson’s original story, The Haunting of Hill House is a fantastic reimagining of her paranormal tale, one that is considered to be one of Netflix’s best original miniseries.

2 'Bridgerton' (2020–)

Created by Chris Van Dusen